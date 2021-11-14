  1. Home
World’s first non-profit city to come up in Saudi Arabia

November 15, 2021

Riyadh, Nov 15: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the establishment of the first nonprofit city in the world. The city will be a model for the development of the nonprofit sector globally and an incubator for youth and volunteer groups, as well as local and international nonprofit institutions.

“This will be the first nonprofit city of its kind, which will contribute to achieving the goals of Misk Foundation in supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and qualifying future leaders by defining nonprofit work in its internal operational concept and in terms of opportunities and youth training programs it will provide. In addition, the project will provide services that contribute to creating an attractive environment for all beneficiaries of the city’s offerings,” the crown prince said.

“Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City, which implements the digital twin model, will host academies, colleges, ‘Misk Schools,’ a conference center, a science museum and a creative center offering a space to support the ambitions of innovators in sciences and new generation technology such as AI, IoT and robotics. It will also feature an arts academy, art gallery, a performing arts theater, a play area, a cooking academy and an integrated residential complex. In addition, the city will host venture capital firms and investors to support and incubate innovative enterprises to drive community contributions from around the world.”

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City will be located on land dedicated by the crown prince, in Irqah neighborhood, adjacent to Wadi Hanifa, over an area of about 3.4 square kilometers.

The city’s master plan embodies a human-centered, advanced digital metropolis designed to be sustainable and pedestrian-friendly. It will allocate more than 44 percent of the total area for green open spaces to promote sustainable development.

The establishment of the city is in line with the goal of creating a vibrant Saudi youth talent system to shape the future of the Kingdom and the world, by encouraging learning and developing leadership skills among youth. Details surrounding development phases and progress of Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City will be announced in the coming months. 

November 5,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 5: Dozens of people, mostly children, have suffered eye injuries during the ongoing Deepavali celebrations across Karnataka.

In Bengaluru alone, around ten people have suffered eye from firecrackers. Three of these cases were reported on Thursday. 

One case each has been referred to the government-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, and the private facilities of Narayana Nethralaya and Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital.

The case reported to Minto was Arham Khan, a nine-year-old boy from Basavanagudi, who suffered injuries in both eyes while bursting a flower pot cracker. He was given first aid at a local clinic before being referred to Minto on Thursday. Doctors say he is out of danger.

Citizens can call the Minto helpline (9480832430) in case of eye-related injuries.

At Narayana Nethralaya, a six-year-old girl, two 11-year-old boys and a 40-year-old man have been treated for firecracker-related eye injuries. “Fortunately, none of them suffered any serious eye damage,” said Dr Bhujang Shetty, chairperson of the hospital.

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Chikkalasandra, is treating a 13-year-old boy who suffered an eye injury after being hit by a cracker spark while riding pillion on a scooter.

November 9,2021

New Delhi, Nov 9: Ninety-six countries have agreed to mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates with India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

The government continues to be in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme are accepted and recognised, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism purposes, Mandaviya said in a statement.

"At present, 96 countries have agreed to mutual recognition of vaccination certificates and also those who recognise Indian vaccination certificates of travellers fully vaccinated with Covishield/WHO approved/nationally approved Covid vaccines," Mandaviya stated.

Consecutively, persons travelling from these countries are provided certain relaxations as enunciated in the Union Health Ministry's guidelines on international arrivals issued on October 20, 2021.

For those who wish to travel abroad, the international travel vaccination certificate can also be downloaded from the CoWIN portal, the ministry said.

Among the 96 countries are Canada, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, Bangladesh, Mali, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Angola, Nigeria, Benin, Chad, Hungary, Serbia, Poland, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Finland, Estonia, Romania, Moldova, Albania, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Sweden, Austria, Montenegro, and Iceland.

Eswatini, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Malawi, Botswana, Namibia, Kyrgyz Republic, Belarus, Armenia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, Andorra, Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Maldives, Comoros, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Peru, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Brazil have also agreed to mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates with India.

Guyana, Antigua & Barbuda, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Columbia, Trinidad & Tobago, Commonwealth of Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Nepal, Iran, Lebanon, State of Palestine, Syria, South Sudan, Tunisia, Sudan, Egypt, Australia, Mongolia, and Philippines are the other countries.

"The Ministry of Health along with the Ministry of External Affairs is in continuous communication with all countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, and WHO and nationally approved vaccines to facilitate hassle-free international travel across countries," the minister said.

"The Union government's commitment to accelerate the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country has resulted in crossing the 100 crore milestone in administration of doses on October 21, 2021," he stated.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 109.08 crore. 

November 2,2021

Kabul, Nov 2: At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when gunmen attacked Afghanistan's biggest military hospital after two heavy explosionsat the site in central Kabul, officials said.

The explosions hit the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital and were followed with an assault by a group of Islamic State gunmen, all of whom were killed within 15 minutes, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

He said Taliban special forces dropped by helicopter had prevented the attackers from entering the hospital itself, with all killed at the entrance or in the courtyard. Earlier another spokesman said one of the attackers was captured.

The blasts add to a growing list of attacks and killings since the Taliban completed their victory over the Western-backed government in August, undermining their claim to have restored security to Afghanistan after decades of war.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the operation was typical of the complex attacks mounted by Islamic State. It follows a string of bombings by the group which has emerged as the biggest threat to Taliban control of Afghanistan.

A Taliban security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least 25 people had been killed and more than 50 wounded in the assault but there was no officially confirmed casualty toll.

Among the dead was Mawlawi Hamdullah Mukhlis, head of the Kabul military corps and one of the first senior Taliban commanders to enter the abandoned presidential palace when the city fell, Taliban officials said.

Photographs shared by residents showed a plume of smoke over the area of the blasts near the former diplomatic zone in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of the city.

Witnesses said at least two helicopters flew over the area as the assault went on, one of the first times Taliban forces have used aircraft captured from the Western-backed government in a military operation.

A health worker at the hospital, who managed to escape, said he heard a large explosion followed by gunfire and a second, larger explosion about 10 minutes later.

Islamic State, an anti-Islamic terror outfit, which has carried out a series of attacks on mosques and other targets since the Taliban's seizure of Kabul in August, mounted a complex attack on the hospital in 2017, killing more than 30 people. 

