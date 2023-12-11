Yemeni armed forces block Israel-bound ship in Red Sea, force it to turn back

  1. Home
December 11, 2023

The Yemeni Armed Forces have blocked the passage of a merchant vessel bound for the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories as it was sailing in the Red Sea, after declaring a decision to block the passage of all ships heading toward Israeli ports in support of the Gaza Strip.

Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network, citing a statement released by Yemen’s Defense Ministry, reported on Sunday that “a proper interaction was carried out with the ship, but it did not pay heed to our warnings.”

The statement added that the vessel was subsequently “blocked from passing through and was forced to turn back.”

On Saturday, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree warned that if Gaza does not receive the food and medicines it needs, all the ships passing through Yemen’s territorial waters towards the occupied territories would turn into a “legitimate target.”

He also emphasized that all ships from around the world can continue their commercial activity, except those related to the Israeli regime or destined for the ports of the occupied territories.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The relentless Israeli military campaign against Gaza has killed at least 17,997 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza since. More than 49,229 people have been wounded as well.

On December 4, the Yemeni army targeted two Israeli ships in the Red Sea as they were attempting to cross the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Reports have shown that Israeli shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.

Yemeni forces have also launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine after the occupying regime’s aggression on Gaza.

December 8,2023

Mangaluru, Dec 8: A non-resident Indian youth who had returned home earlier this week lost his life in a collision between a scooter and a car M K Shetty School at Kallabettu village in Moodbidri of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Shetty (38). It is learnt that his scooter collided with a car while he was attempting to overtake a bus. 

According a complaint filed by car driver Roshan Manvel D’Souza, the collision took place when he was coming back after dropping passengers to a house near Gantalkatte church. 

The complaint says that scooter rider Pradeep Shetty was trying to overtake a bus bound to Bengaluru and hit the right side of the car and fell down. Though he was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Pradeep Shetty was unmarried and had reportedly come from abroad just three days ago and was about to celebrate his birthday on Thursday.

A case in this connection is filed in Moodbidri police station.

December 9,2023

Hyderabad, Dec 9: Telangana BJP today boycotted the oath ceremony for the newly elected MLAs, objecting to AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi being appointed Protem Speaker of the state assembly. The Protem Speaker is tasked with administering oath to the new legislators. 

BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who won from Goshamahal in last month's assembly elections, said in a video message that he would never take oath "as long as he is alive" in front of the AIMIM. He said he would take oath only after a full term speaker is appointed.

"Can I take oath in front of a person (Akbaruddin Owaisi) who made anti-Hindu comments in the past," he asked.

The BJP had won eight seats in last month's election. The party's state unit chief G Kishan Reddy said that the BJP was against the appointment of Mr Owaisi as it is against the tradition of appointing senior MLAs as Protem Speaker.

"BJP MLAs will boycott taking oath before this Protem Speaker. Our MLAs will take oath after a Speaker is appointed. We will never ally with such a party (AIMIM). We will go to the Governor on this," he told reporters.

Raja Singh had refused to be administered oath in 2018 too since the Protem Speaker appointed then was also from the AIMIM.

Mr Owaisi was expected to take oath as the Protem Speaker on Saturday and then administer the oath to the elected MLAs on the same today.

Mr Singh alleged that Congress's Revanth Reddy, the new Chief Minister of Telangana, is scared of the AIMIM like his predecessor K Chandrashekar Rao, and thus allowed Mr Owaisi to be the Protem Speaker.

The seniormost MLA in the assembly is made the Protem Speaker, as per the protocol. Mr Owaisi was elected to the assembly (including the united Andhra assembly) from Chandrayangutta constituency for the sixth time.

However, Mr Singh claimed there are many senior MLAs who could have been made the Protem Speaker, but the new Chief Minister was trying to appease the minorities and AIMIM leaders.

December 9,2023

The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Israel’s genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip despite mounting calls to stop the regime’s atrocities.

On Friday, 13 Security Council members voted in favor of a draft resolution, put forward by the United Arab Emirates, while Britain abstained and the US vetoed it, isolating itself while sleiding Israel's aggression. 

“Tonight, the UK refused to back a UN resolution for a ceasefire,” said former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“We mourn those who will die because their lives were deemed unworthy of protection. And we vow to keep demonstrating in solidarity with the Palestinian people to end the bombings, blockades and occupation,” Corbyn added.

The vote came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres formally warned the 15-member council on Wednesday of a global threat from the two-month-long Israeli war against the defenseless people of Gaza.

"What is the message we are sending Palestinians if we cannot unite behind a call to halt the relentless bombardment of Gaza?" Deputy UAE UN Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab asked the council.

Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood called the draft resolution an imbalanced text "that was divorced from reality."

"Although the United States strongly supports a durable peace in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, we do not support this resolution's call for an unsustainable ceasefire that will only plant the seeds for the next war," Wood claimed.

Washinton's ally London abstained. Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said her country abstained because there was no condemnation of Hamas.

"Israel needs to be able to address the threat posed by Hamas and it needs to do so in a manner that abides by international humanitarian law so that such attack can never be carried out again," she told the council.

Guterres convened the meeting on the “humanitarian catastrophe” in the besieged Palestinian territory, two months after Israel launched its air and ground strikes on the besieged territory.

The brutal war has so far killed more than 17,487 people and left the territory in ruins.

Wood told the meeting that Washington does not support a ceasefire.

The General Assembly, where the US has no veto power, overwhelmingly supported a humanitarian ceasefire. On Oct. 26, the assembly approved the cease-fire with 120 votes in favor and only 14 against the non-binding resolution.

UN inaction 

The medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Friday that the council is "complicit in the ongoing slaughter" in the Gaza Strip through inaction and vetoes.

The charity said that “the inaction of the United Nations Security Council and vetoes from member states, particularly the United States, make them complicit in the ongoing slaughter; this inaction has given license to the mass killing of men, women and children.”

The meeting was convened after Guterres activated Article 99 — a step no one in his post has taken for decades. 

The article allows the secretary general to bring to the council’s attention “any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.”

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, also rejected calls for a ceasefire as he addressed the Security Council.

Erdan once again threatened that the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has to be “eliminated.”

Israel waged its war on Gaza on October 7, after Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to Tel Aviv’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

In the event, the regime's leaders ordered Israeli military forces to attack the besieged Gaza Strip with a force “like never before.”

End 'decimation' 

The head of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) called on Friday for an end to the "decimation" of Palestinian lives in the territory.

Philippe Lazzarini urged all UN member states to "take immediate actions to implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.”

Arab diplomats call for ceasefire

In a related development, chief diplomats from a grouping of Arab and Islamic nations, on a visit to Washington, called for an end to Israel’s war on Gaza.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on behalf of the group, called on the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

"Our message is we believe it is absolutely necessary to end the fighting immediately.”

He was in Washington as part of a visit of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee.

Earlier this week, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) condemned Israel's war crimes against Palestinians and called for a ceasefire, in remarks at the summit of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council in Qatar.

He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is pushing the entire region into danger for the sake of his political future.”

