  2. ‘You started this war; we will be the ones to end it’: Iran’s warning to ‘gambler’ Trump

June 23, 2025

Tehran, June 23: Iran’s Military Central Command issued a fiery warning to US President Donald Trump on Monday, declaring that the US attacks on Iranian soil had expanded the battlefield and that powerful retaliatory operations are imminent.

The warning came in a video message delivered by the Command’s spokesperson, who also directly addressed Trump.

“Mr. Trump, the gambler, you may start this war-- but we will be the ones to end it,” the spokesperson said in English, in a defiant statement aimed at the American leadership.

The remarks followed a series of US bomb attacks on Iran's three key nuclear installations, which Washington claimed 'obliterated' Tehran's nuclear weapons building programme.

The Iranian military, however, described the strikes as an act of aggression that has only intensified the conflict.

The entry of the United States into this conflict has officially expanded the scope of legitimate targets for the Iranian armed forces, the spokesperson said.

"US entering conflict expands the scope of legitimate targets for the Iranian armed forces," Iran’s Military Central Command spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

He added that “powerful operations with heavy consequences” for the US are to be expected.

The statement signals a sharp escalation in rhetoric and posture from Tehran, as tensions between the two countries-- already inflamed by the Israel-Iran conflict--rise.

US bombs deepen conflict

The unprecedented escalation comes after the US carried out coordinated airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan early Sunday morning. President Trump later declared that the sites had been “totally obliterated.”

Experts say this has pushed the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict into a “decisive phase.” Former diplomat and strategic analyst Rajiv Dogra criticised the US move as reckless, warning of long-term consequences.

“Only time will tell whether there has been a radiation leak or if that has been contained in one way or the other,” Dogra said. He stressed that strikes on nuclear sites violate international norms and carry the risk of cross-border radioactive contamination. “All bets are off once nuclear facilities are attacked.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), meanwhile, confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that “no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported” so far. The agency said further assessments are underway.

Fears rise over global oil shock

Strategic affairs experts also warned that Tehran may retaliate economically by shutting down the Strait of Hormuz—a critical oil shipping corridor connecting the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea. Former diplomats Rajiv Dogra and Dilip Sinha both said such a move would severely affect global oil supplies and prices, particularly hurting India, which imports most of its crude through that route.

“Iran naturally will look at all options that are available to it,” Dogra said. “Closing the Strait of Hormuz or attacking shipping going through it are the options that seem it (Iran) might exercise.”

Sinha echoed the concern: “If the critical corridor is closed, not just the supply will be impacted but oil prices will also go up.” He said the situation was already deteriorating due to Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, launched on June 13 to destroy Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure.

Lt Gen K.J.S. Dhillon (retd) added that Iran’s military capacity had been significantly degraded due to Israel’s precision strikes. “Attrition on Iran’s side is higher than on the Israeli side,” he said, warning that Iran may not be able to sustain a prolonged conflict.

He also noted that while closure of the Strait may not immediately disrupt oil delivery chains, “it would shake global stock markets within days.”

June 23,2025

New Delhi, June 23: In a major political upset, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has defeated the BJP in Visavadar, Gujarat, while the Congress has reclaimed its stronghold in Nilambur, Kerala, in the latest round of Assembly bypolls across the country.

Gujarat: AAP's Big Comeback in Modi's Home State

In a symbolic victory, AAP candidate Gopal Italia won the Visavadar by-election by over 17,500 votes, dealing a blow to the BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. This seat was originally won by AAP in 2022, but the party lost it after its MLA Bhupendra Bhayani defected to the BJP.

Though Bhayani didn’t contest this time, the BJP fielded Kirit Patel, hoping to reclaim the seat it hasn't held since 2007. However, Patel failed to make a mark. Celebrating the win, AAP Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhvi declared, “If there is any party that can defeat the BJP, it is AAP… we are going to form the government in 2027.”

Meanwhile, the BJP retained the Kadi seat, with Rajendra Chavda defeating the Congress' Ramesh Chavda by nearly 40,000 votes.

Kerala: Congress Reclaims Nilambur After a Decade

In Nilambur, Aryadan Shoukath, son of former Congress veteran Aryadan Mohammed, secured victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) by defeating CPI(M)'s M Swaraj with a margin of over 11,000 votes.

This win marks the Congress' return to a seat it last held in 2011 and provides a morale boost ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. The seat became vacant after independent MLA PV Anvar, who had won in 2016 and 2021, stepped down following his party’s merger with the Trinamool Congress.

Importantly, Nilambur falls within the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by Priyanka Gandhi, further raising the political significance of the Congress’ win.

Other Key Results

•    In Punjab, AAP retained Ludhiana West, with Sanjay Arora defeating Congress’ Bharat Ashu by over 10,000 votes. The seat was vacated after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi.

•    In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress is set to retain Kaliganj, where Alifa Ahmed, daughter of the late MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed, is leading the BJP’s Ashish Ghosh by over 50,000 votes. The constituency has a 54% Muslim population, a factor likely to influence the 2026 election dynamics.

June 17,2025

Tehran, June 17: Sahar Imani, one of the most prominent anchors with the Iranian state television, is being praised widely on social media for returning to broadcast immediately after an Israeli strike on the studio last evening. Dramatic footage showed the organisation's building on fire in Tehran as Israeli attacks grew amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The Israeli regime targeted one of the buildings of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in Tehran on Monday, June 16.  The attack, involving at least four bombs, struck the central building housing IRIB’s news department, while a live news broadcast was underway.

The transmission was briefly interrupted before Hassan Abedini, IRIB’s news director and deputy for political affairs, appeared on air to condemn the terrorist crime.

At the time of the attack, news anchor Sahar Emami was presenting the news. Despite the building trembling under the first strike, she stood her ground and continued the broadcast.

“Allahu Akbar” (God is Great), she proclaimed, drawing global attention to the heinous war crime committed by the Zionist regime against Iran’s national broadcaster.

Moments later, another blast filled the studio with smoke and dust, forcing her to evacuate. She returned shortly after to join Abedini and share her harrowing experience.

“If I die, others will take my place and expose your crimes to the world,” she declared, looking straight into the camera with resolute courage and composure.

Social media posts from regime supporters lauded Imani's strength and courage, and her image was shared alongside senior leaders of the Shia-Iranian axis.

"She is the face of Iranian women's courage," read one of the posts. With her image alongside Nasrallah, another was captioned: "You cannot destroy an idea by killing."

Going viral is her gesture of pointing her finger while targeting Israel on television, just before the strike filled the studio with smoke. Her gesture has found her place in online posters alongside Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, making similar gestures.

Iran's Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, Zahra Behramzadeh Azar, also praised Imani in a post, calling her a symbol of Iranian women's courage and stating that she has become "the voice of all Iranian citizens in the face of aggression."

Who is Sahar Imani?

Sahar Imani is one of Iran's most famous news anchors. Trained in food engineering, she entered the media field with an anchoring role in 2010. Soon, she gained national prominence by presenting on Iran's official news channel.

She is married and has a child.

Following Monday's events, Arabic-language media praised her "calm demeanor and confident presence". Their coverage also noted her "simplicity and avoidance of heavy makeup."

Israeli war crime

While the number of casualties remains unconfirmed, insiders report that several journalists inside the building were injured in the bombing.

Israel’s war ministry promptly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the aggression on the state broadcaster as a “war crime” and called on the United Nations to take immediate action against the Zionist regime.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the attack and urged the international community to hold the regime accountable for its assault on the media.

“The world is watching: targeting Iran’s news agency #IRIB’s office during a live broadcast is a wicked act of war crime,” Baghaei wrote on X.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) also condemned the bombing of the IRIB news building, labeling it “inhuman, criminal, and a terrorist act.”

The Committee to Protect Journalists said it was “appalled by Israel’s bombing of Iran’s state TV channel while live on air.”

“Israel’s killing, with impunity, of almost 200 journalists in Gaza has emboldened it to target media elsewhere in the region,” Sara Qudah, the West Asia representative for CPJ, said in a statement after the attack on an IRIB building. 

The Israeli regime has a documented history of targeting journalists globally. Since October 2023, it has killed over 250 Palestinian journalists in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The regime launched its aggression against the Islamic Republic, including Tehran, early on Friday, leading to the assassination of several high-ranking military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians, including women and children.

In response, Iran launched a barrage of missiles and drones late Friday night, followed by more retaliatory operations on Saturday and Sunday as part of True Promise III.

June 26,2025

Bantwal, June 26: In a significant development for commuters traveling along National Highway 75, both lanes of the 2.1-km-long Kalladka flyover have been opened to vehicular traffic as of Wednesday, June 25. The flyover, a crucial link in the ongoing BC Road–Addahole highway expansion, is expected to ease congestion and improve travel time between key destinations in Dakshina Kannada.

The move comes just weeks after the Bengaluru–Mangaluru side of the flyover was opened on June 2. At that time, only one lane was accessible, officially for vehicles moving from Mani to BC Road. However, due to mounting traffic demands, vehicles from both directions were using the same side, leading to bottlenecks and delays.

Now, with the central structure of the flyover nearing completion, two-way traffic is permitted. This marks a turning point in the region’s long-pending highway modernization project. However, officials have urged caution while using the flyover, as certain finishing works remain incomplete. The construction of dividers and retaining walls at the entry and exit points is still underway, and rainwater runoff issues persist in some areas due to unfinished drainage pipeline installations.

A Long Road to Progress

The BC Road–Addahole highway development project spans 64 kilometers and is being executed in two main packages:

1.    Periyashanthi to Addahole (15.13 km) – Approximately 95% complete, this stretch is moving slower due to a court stay order affecting a 400-meter segment. This portion passes through environmentally sensitive wildlife corridors and is being handled by S.M. Autade Private Limited at a cost of ₹400 crore.

2.    BC Road to Periyashanthi (48.48 km) – About 85% complete, this more extensive segment is under the supervision of KNR Constructions and was awarded at an estimated cost of ₹1,100 crore. This phase includes the Kalladka flyover, as well as elevated roads at Melkar, Panemangalore, Mani, Nekkilady, Uppinangady, and Subrahmanya Cross. The Nellyadi elevated road is still under construction.

The highway upgrade project was first launched in 2017, with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) initially tasked with execution. After L&T withdrew, the project was split into the two aforementioned segments.

Improving Travel Conditions

Authorities, including Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, have been actively involved in fast-tracking the opening of critical infrastructure components due to the early arrival of the monsoon and resulting travel difficulties. The newly opened flyovers and underpasses aim to provide smoother travel for those navigating the Bengaluru–Mangaluru highway corridor.

Capt. Chowta also directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to resolve waterlogging issues at Thumbe, near BC Road. In response, the NHAI is constructing a pipe culvert to improve rainwater drainage in the area.

In addition to the Kalladka flyover, two-lane vehicular underpasses at Mani and Uppinangady have also been made operational. A one-way concrete road on Narahari Hill has further enhanced traffic flow in the region. However, sections between Perne Junction and the Uppinangady–Nellyadi stretch are still awaiting final touches, particularly the concrete work on service roads under the elevated corridors.

Looking Ahead

With about 70 spans, the Kalladka flyover is among the most technically significant components of the project. Its full opening is expected to dramatically reduce travel times and ease pressure on existing road infrastructure. Once all related works are completed, the BC Road–Addahole highway is set to become a safer, more efficient artery for both passenger and commercial traffic in coastal Karnataka.

