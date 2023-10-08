  1. Home
  2. Zionist army to evacuate all Israelis near Gaza as it vows to kill every Palestinian freedom fighter

Zionist army to evacuate all Israelis near Gaza as it vows to kill every Palestinian freedom fighter

News Network
October 8, 2023

israeli.jpg

Jerusalem, Oct 8: Israel's army said Sunday it aims to evacuate all Israelis living close to the Gaza Strip within 24 hours as it deployed tens of thousands of soldiers to fight Palestinian militants who had infiltrated into Israel.

"Our mission for the upcoming 24 hours is to evacuate all residents living around Gaza," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters, adding that fighting was still on to "rescue hostages" held by militants in Israel.

"There are tens of thousands of combat soldiers in the area. We'll reach each and every community till we kill every “terrorist” (Palestinian freedom fighters) in Israel."

Our target is freedom: Hamas

The Hamas deputy chief said the group is engaged in a battle for freedom.

“This is not a [hit-and-run] operation; we started an all-out battle. We expect fighting to continue and the fighting front to expand. We have one prime target: our freedom and the freedom of our6 holy sites,” he said.

Al-Arouri said that Palestinians have a right to freedom, to fight the Israeli occupation and to safeguard their holy sites.

“We will continue to fight until we are rewarded with victory, freedom and independence,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 3,2023

police.jpg

Shivamogga, Oct 3: Those who disturbed peace at Shantinagar also known as Ragigudda in Shivamogga belong to both Hindu and Muslim communities, according to Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said, Hindus and Muslims had hurled stones at each other during the Eid procession. Hence, scores of people sustained injuries. They are undergoing treatment at McGann hospital in the city.

He said, youths belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities from Davangere's Nyamathi had come in a van to see Eid procession.

They returned to their homes after violence broke out. They were interrogated as well. However, they had no criminal background and were found innocent.

Referring to the cut-out issue that took place at Shantinagar on October 1, he said that the issue had been resolved in the morning and has no link with violence.

"District administration had taken effective steps. Houses and vehicles belonging to all communities were damaged. Some have lodged complaints and others must also do the same. We will do the needful," he added.

He stated, six people were injured in the incident. FIR had been registered against only those who hurled stones after examining the evidence including CCTV footage.

The prohibitory orders will continue in Shantinagar, but there is no restriction on movement of people and commercial activities in other parts of the city. He also made it clear that procession has been banned.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 28,2023

bandh.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 28: Parts of Karnataka are set to witness another bandh as farmers are protesting the release of Cauvery water to neighbouring state Tamil Nadu. 

The protesting farmers are expected to come in from several quarters including opposition parties and pro-Kannada groups. Opposition parties such as BJP and AAP have also supported the bandh. After the September 26 bandh, another bandh has been called for September 29 by pro-Kannada organisations.

According to a report, industry bodies such as Karnataka Employers Association(KEA) and Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) predict that the 2-day bandh is expected to cost the state of Karnataka approximately Rs 4,000 crore.

"One day closure by only the trading community amounts to a Rs 100 crore loss in GST collection to the state exchequer. Consider this multiple times across all spheres of economic activi ties,” said Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, FKCCI president elect.
Industry bodies argue that these bandhs could cripple the economy and hinder its growth towards becoming a $1-trillion economy. "Bandhs hurt the livelihood of people. They can never be an option for any issue, be it sentimental or political,” BC Prabhakar, president of KEA, told the newspaper.

According to the FKCCI, a business entity will need at least a week to recover from losses suffered from just a single day of closure.

What will run and what won't

A report stated that the hotelier's association, which employs nearly 10 lakh people directly or indirectly, estimates a loss of Rs 100 crore in excise duty. “While reports suggest heavier losses, revenue generation in our industry is on a daily basis. Other industries can restart operations the next day and recoup losses, but that's not possible for hoteliers,” PC Rao, president of Bengaluru Hotelier's association, said.

Meanwhile, Ola-Uber Drivers' Association said they would extend full support for the bandh on September 29 called by pro-Kannada organisations but will not support the strike on September 26.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 8,2023

israeli.jpg

Jerusalem, Oct 8: Israel's army said Sunday it aims to evacuate all Israelis living close to the Gaza Strip within 24 hours as it deployed tens of thousands of soldiers to fight Palestinian militants who had infiltrated into Israel.

"Our mission for the upcoming 24 hours is to evacuate all residents living around Gaza," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters, adding that fighting was still on to "rescue hostages" held by militants in Israel.

"There are tens of thousands of combat soldiers in the area. We'll reach each and every community till we kill every “terrorist” (Palestinian freedom fighters) in Israel."

Our target is freedom: Hamas

The Hamas deputy chief said the group is engaged in a battle for freedom.

“This is not a [hit-and-run] operation; we started an all-out battle. We expect fighting to continue and the fighting front to expand. We have one prime target: our freedom and the freedom of our6 holy sites,” he said.

Al-Arouri said that Palestinians have a right to freedom, to fight the Israeli occupation and to safeguard their holy sites.

“We will continue to fight until we are rewarded with victory, freedom and independence,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.