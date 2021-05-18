  1. Home
  3. Israeli crimes in Gaza deserved firm response: Hamas leader writes to Khamenei

May 18, 2021

pal.jpg

Tehran, May 18: In a letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, a senior Hamas leader says Israel’s continued acts of aggression against the Palestinian people and their sanctities necessitated a firm response from the resistance movement in Gaza, calling on for joint global efforts to end the regime’s atrocities against the Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied territories.

In his new letter to the Leader on Tuesday, Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas Political Bureau, outlined the brutal crimes of the Zionist occupiers against the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem al-Quds, al-Aqsa Mosque, the Gaza Strip and the territories occupied since 1948.

Given the intensification of the occupying Israeli regime’s acts of aggression against the Palestinian people, we held extensive contacts with various parties, asking them to stop the enemy from advancing its crimes and sinister goals and warning that the Palestinian people and resistance would not let these crimes go unanswered, Haniyeh said.

He added that the insistence of the Zionist regime’s criminal leaders on continuing their acts of aggression against the Palestinian nation, land, and sanctities required a decisive and legitimate response through resistance in the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas chief emphasized that the enemy commits the most barbaric crimes against the people of Gaza with the deadliest internationally-banned weapons every day and carries out the most heinous crimes against the demonstrators in Quds, the West Bank and the 1948 occupied territories.

In the face of such relentless crimes, Haniyeh said, we call for immediate action as well as Arab, Islamic and international mobilization in order to take decisive stances and force the Zionist enemy to stop its aggression against the besieged people in Gaza, the inhabitants of Quds, the al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian worshipers.

The blockaded Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank have been simmering with rage in the past weeks over the regime’s scheme to forcefully and illegally expel dozens of Palestinians from their homes in the volatile Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds as part of a long-running scheme to Judaize Palestinian lands.

The anger further intensified earlier this month with Israeli attacks on Palestinian worshipers in the al-Aqsa Mosque complex during the fasting days of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

Amid the tension, Israel launched yet another brutal aerial campaign against mainly civilian targets in Gaza on May 10. Since then, at least 212 Palestinians, including 61 children and 36 women, have been killed and 1400 others injured in the Israeli onslaught.

In a message addressed to Ayatollah Khamenei earlier this month, Haniyah called on the Muslim world to take up a firm stance in support of the residents of the occupied Jerusalem al-Quds, and adopt proper measures to stop the acts of aggression being perpetrated by Israeli forces in the holy city.

Meanwhile, five Palestinian resistance groups and movements have written separate letters and messages to the Leader, thanking him for his firm stances on supporting the cause of Palestine, which were expressed in Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech on the occasion of International Quds Day.

In his address on the occasion of the International Quds Day, Ayatollah Khamenei said Israel is not a country but a terrorist base against the people of Palestine and other Muslim nations.

“Since the first day, the Zionists turned the usurped Palestine into a terrorist base. Israel is not a country, rather it is a terrorist camp against the Palestinian nation and other Muslim nations,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei added that the issue of Palestine continues to be the most important and active issue for the Islamic Ummah collectively. 

Agencies
May 17,2021

Riyadh, May 17: Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that foreign visitors arriving by air from most countries will no longer need to quarantine if they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Visitors from 20 other countries - including the United States, India, Britain, Germany, France and the UAE - remain banned from entering the kingdom, however, under measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The civil aviation authority (GACA) said that from May 20 non-Saudi visitors arriving in the kingdom from eligible countries by air who are fully vaccinated, or have had Covid-19 and recovered, will no longer have to spend seven days in government-approved hotels as long as they provide an official vaccination certificate upon arrival.

Currently, all travellers coming into the kingdom need to quarantine for a period of seven to 14 days depending on the countries where they are coming from, and provide negative PCR tests.

Under the new rules, anyone over the age of eight years old who is not vaccinated must quarantine on arrival in Saudi Arabia for seven days at their own expense as of May 20 and provide a negative PCR test on the sixth day of their arrival, GACA said.

They must also provide a valid health insurance policy to cover potential risks from Covid-19. They will also need to provide a negative PCR test taken no later than 72 hours before boarding their flight to the kingdom.

Separately, the Saudi ministry of interior announced that Saudi citizens are still banned from travelling to 13 countries through direct or indirect flights without prior permission form authorities due to Covid-19 risks.

The countries are: Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Belarus, and India.

In February, the kingdom suspended entry from 20 countries, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners and their families, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. 

May 13,2021

falasteen.jpg

May 13: Palestinian residents of Gaza Strip woke up today to mark Eid al-Fitr – one of the holiest occasions in the Islamic calendar – amid relentless aerial bombardment by Israel.

Heavy bombardment on the Gaza Strip continued early on Thursday as Israeli forces launched a series of air raids on various locations.

“Most of Gaza is awake,” a reporter said, noting that bombardments continue into the night and early on Thursday.

“From time to time you hear loud explosions, and the buildings are shaken.”

Hamas confirmed that its Gaza City commander, Bassem Issa, was killed in an Israeli air attack along with other senior members of the group. The national security office of Hamas was also reportedly hit again by Israeli strikes early on Thursday.

Local sources said Israeli fighter jets bombed sites belonging to Palestinian armed groups, in addition to security and police buildings.

In Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood, a pregnant woman, Reema Telbani and her child were killed in an Israeli attack on their home. An elderly couple in Gaza’s Sheikh Zayed neighbourhood were also buried under the rubble of their residence, after an Israeli strike.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said the overall death toll since the start of the latest offensive stood at 69, including 17 children and eight women as of early Thursday. More than 390 others have been wounded.

Hamas, the group that rules the Gaza Strip, also launched a barrage of rockets into Israel after Israeli missiles destroyed a third tower in the besieged coastal territory.

At least seven Israelis, including one child, have also been killed. The Israeli army said about 1,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

Inter-communal violence have also been reported within Israel, with Arab Israelis clashing with Jewish Israelis across the country. 

falast.jpg

May 18,2021

lebenon.jpg

Tel Aviv, May 18: Israel continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, as Palestinian groups fired rockets towards Israeli cities and diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire intensified.

The Israeli military said it also shelled Lebanon, in response to six failed rocket launches from areas south of the country.

In Washington DC, US President Joe Biden held his third phone conversation with Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed his support for a ceasefire, but stopped short of demanding an end to violence that has killed more than 200 people.

The White House said Biden “encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians” and that the two leaders “discussed progress in Israel’s military operations against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza”.

The latest escalation between Israel and Hamas, which governs Gaza, is now in its second week and shows no sign of abating.

At least 212 Palestinians, including 61 children, have been killed in Gaza since the violence erupted on May 10. Some 1,500 Palestinians have been wounded.

Amnesty condemns US approval of arms sales to Israel

The Biden administration has approved the sale of $735m of precision-guided weapons to Israel, raising the ire of some Democrats who question support for the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Washington Post reports that Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on 5 May, citing three people familiar with the notification — a week before the current conflict with Hamas began.

Human rights group Amnesty has condemned US move in the midst of the latest conflict with Palestinian armed groups saying the approval undermines the US commitment to upholding human rights around the world.

“By supplying weapons that could be used to commit war crimes, the US government is taking the risk of fueling further attacks against civilians and seeing more people killed or injured by US weapons,” Philippe Nassif, Amnesty International USA’s advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement urging Biden to reconsider the decision. 

