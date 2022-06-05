Qatar summons Indian envoy, slams filthy remarks against Prophet Muhammad by BJP official

Doha, June 5: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar on today summoned India's envoy to condemn filthy remarks by a BJP official against Prophet Muhammad.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned, today, his excellency Dr Deepak Mittal, the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the country, and handed him an official note, expressing the disappointment of the State of Qatar and its total rejection and condemnation to the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Mohammed", a statement by the ministry said.

"The State of Qatar welcomed the statement issued by the ruling party in India in which it announced the suspension of the party's official from practicing his activities in the party due to his remarks that angered all Muslims around the world. Noting that State of Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India, pointing out that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment, constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalisation, which will create a cycle of violence and hate," it said.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal for their extremely derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, as it sought to defuse the row over the issue.

A communication to Sharma from the party's disciplinary committee secretary Om Pathak said she has expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of its constitution. Meanwhile, a communication from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to Jindal said his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of the party's fundamental beliefs.