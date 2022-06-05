  1. Home
  Qatar summons Indian envoy, slams filthy remarks against Prophet Muhammad by BJP official

Qatar summons Indian envoy, slams filthy remarks against Prophet Muhammad by BJP official

June 5, 2022
June 5, 2022

Doha, June 5: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar on today summoned India's envoy to condemn filthy remarks by a BJP official against Prophet Muhammad.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned, today, his excellency Dr Deepak Mittal, the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the country, and handed him an official note, expressing the disappointment of the State of Qatar and its total rejection and condemnation to the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Mohammed", a statement by the ministry said.

"The State of Qatar welcomed the statement issued by the ruling party in India in which it announced the suspension of the party's official from practicing his activities in the party due to his remarks that angered all Muslims around the world. Noting that State of Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India, pointing out that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment, constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalisation, which will create a cycle of violence and hate," it said.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal for their extremely derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, as it sought to defuse the row over the issue.

A communication to Sharma from the party's disciplinary committee secretary Om Pathak said she has expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of its constitution. Meanwhile, a communication from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to Jindal said his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of the party's fundamental beliefs.

June 4,2022
June 4,2022

Kuwait City, June 4: An earthquake shook Kuwait early on Saturday morning.

According to an official tweet from the Kuwait Fire Force, the quake measured 4.4 on the Richter scale.

The tweet also said officials did not record any damage due to the incident.

The UAE's National Center of Meteorology recorded the earthquake's magnitude as 5.5.

May 22,2022
May 22,2022

Riyadh, May 22: Saudi Arabia has announced a fresh travel ban on citizens for 16 countries due to Covid-19 cases in those countries, The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) said on Saturday.

The list of countries include: Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, India, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, and Venezuela.

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) emphasised that the validity of the passport for Saudis, who intend to travel to non-Arab countries, must be more than six months, Saudi Gazette reported.

According to the statement, the validity of the passport should be more than three months for travelling to Arab countries. As for citizens, who travel to other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, the validity of their national ID card must be more than three months.

The Jawazat reiterated that the soft copy of the national ID on Absher and Tawakkalna applications is not sufficient for travel to GCC states.

The original ID card and family registry must be produced for the travel in addition to a document of proof of dependents inside the Kingdom whose holders are unable to travel to the Gulf countries.

Regarding the health requirements for Saudis travelling outside the Kingdom, the Jawazat listed the following requirements:

- Received three doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with the third dose received after three months of taking the second dose

- Exemptions for those groups who have received a vaccine waiver on medical grounds as per the status on the Tawakkalna application

- Those under 16 and 12 require two doses of the vaccine

May 31,2022
May 31,2022

Tel Aviv, May 31: Israel will begin the process of launching a fourth exploration for natural gas in its territorial waters, Energy Minister Karin Elharrar said on Monday, according to The Jerusalem Post. The decision has reportedly come in response to a growing energy crisis in Europe as the continent attempts to cut its dependence on Russia.

The decision also comes despite earlier plans to halt all searches for natural gas in Israel during 2022, in order to focus on renewable energies. Those plans were announced by Elharrar in December.

“The State of Israel is pitching in and helping Europe diversify its energy sources,” the minister said at a press conference, as quoted by the Post. “The global energy crisis provides an opportunity for the State of Israel to export natural gas, along with the honest and real concern for what is going on in Europe.”

Elharrar explained that the ministry aims “to ensure Israel's energy security, the diversity of our energy sources and investment in renewable energies, and the Israeli economy’s gas reserves for the coming decades.”

