Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day: A Historic Milestone of Unity, Stability and Broad Vision

On the occasion of the Saudi Founding Day that falls on 22nd February each year, I thought it would be meaningful to share some of my views and express my appreciation for all that I’ve witnessed in this great country. The two key reasons to trigger my intense thought to write this passage are:

1) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has long been a trusted, close and valued ally of my country-India, nurturing a strong relationship built on shared interests, mutual respect and cooperation, few to say, trade, security and cultural exchange. Over the years, the bond between the two nations has strengthened, underpinned by an ardent commitment to strategic collaboration and longstanding diplomatic ties; and 2) I feel a deep sense of gratitude and admiration for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as I have been on the long journey-21 years-to spend my valuable times in the Kingdom-an inspiring nation with a deep cultural heritage and an exciting future ahead with its visionary leaderships.

During this significant time of celebration, I wish to underline the country's remarkable growth, unity and visionary leadership that drives the Kingdom’s transformation to its pinnacle. The esteemed Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Crown Prince & Prime Minister, HRH. Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) are widely cherished to be pivotal in steering the Kingdom towards an ambitious and transformative future, shaping its path with bold and innovative strategies-diversifying the economy, reducing dependence on oil, and fostering a dynamic, sustainable future through HRH MBS’s dynamic Vision-2023 Program, which is already showing tremendous promise.

In this background, this Founding Day presents us an opportunity to reflect on how far Saudi Arabia has come and to look forward to the exciting journey that lies ahead.

Brief History:



Like any other countries, Saudi Arabia was branched out with small tribal regions and legions with their own respective chiefs and systems. Each one had his own roles and norms that sometimes came into conflict with a unified standards and rules. The series of histories were being repeated with hardly or diminutive changes until it’s wisely shaped up with the emergence of an intellectual, futuristic thinker, erudite personality with far-sighted vision, who was none other than Imam Muhammad Bin Saud. He is shortly named as Ibn Saud.



The historical background-that led to the formation of the initial Saudi State and present Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-takes us to the period of Banu Hanifah tribe who set up their dominance in the Arabian cliff and gradually found a kingdom called AlYamama Kingdom at Najd-the present-day Riyadh. After years of their reigns and fall of the AlYamama Kingdom, Prince Mani’e Ibn Rabi’ah Al-Muraidi came and settled in Najd, where he consolidated some neighboring vicinities that later came to be known as Diriyah. That’s the triggering point-with the advent of Ibn Saud-which had paved a way for the rise of Saudi Arabia in its pilot stage.

Imam Muhammad Bin Saud is recognized as the founder of the First Saudi State, who had laid a foundation stone for its establishment in 1727G (1139 Hijri) making the region of Diriyah as a central point of his futuristic mission and activities. He became the Ruler of Diriyah as he had received sharp skills and experience of governance from his ancestors. He had a shrewd mettle of properly navigating the direction of his territory towards peace and unity, and ensured that there were suitable protections and safeguards to the pilgrims and traders who were crossing the routes of his territory.



Ibn Saud had neither looked back nor felt weary; he strived hard for the growth and progress of his region by undertaking various progressive and revolutionary initiatives with tough challenges and ordeals. He pushed on his mission of establishing a greater nation with a string of historic unifications. These events would, thus, eventually led to the rise of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or Al-Mamlakathul Saudia.

The historic series and events that took place in this background goes on and on as what I mentioned here is just a tip of iceberg.



Background of the Founding Day:



Every year on February 22, Saudi Arabia commemorates its Founding Day, which marks a pivotal moment in the Saudi Arabian history. The launching of the Saudi Founding Day (or Yaum al Ta’sees) was declared by the Royal Decree of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in 2021 as a plaque of honor to remember the founding of the first Saudi state. As a result, the first national holiday of the Founding Day was declared in 2022 being one of the non-religious public holidays-apart from the Saudi National Day (and Saudi Flag Day).



The formation of the first Saudi state was rooted in both the unification of various tribal regions and the consolidation of religious and political power under the leadership of the Al-Saud family. Despite challenges over the centuries-including periods of fragmentation and foreign intervention-the Al-Saud family sustained its commitment to unity and the upholding of its territorial veracity and integrity.

The Kingdom’s Founding Day is not merely an observance of its deep historical roots and unification, but also an acceptance of the country’s ongoing journey towards progress and modernity.



Festive Glances:

Since this 2025’s Founding Day falls on Saturday, which is the Kingdom’s week off, the public holiday on account of this Day was declared to be on Sunday 23 February. Saudi Arabia has now been in bustling festive looks everywhere with Saudi flags being more vibrantly waved on the vehicles, streets, schools, universities, government entities to commemorate the Founding Day.

The Day is observed with various programs through traditional costumes, dances and songs, entertainments, traditional meals, firework displays, airshows etc. Along with government entities, various other private sectors, companies, corporate entities celebrate this event with much more spirits and vibes– with everyone getting together to enjoy the occasion. Both citizens and residents commemorate this Day.

Saudi Arabia as it’s Seen Today:



The Kingdom as it exists today was formally founded in 1932 by King Abdulaziz Al-Saud-a descendant of Imam Muhammad bin Saud, after his successful unification of the Arabian Peninsula. King Abdulaziz Al-Saud’s assertive leadership was a strong tool in bringing together the different tribal regions, creating a modern nation-state that would become a regional and global leader in terms of political influence, fiscal power and cultural significance. His ability to unite a diverse and vast territory under one flag set the stage for the Kingdom's growth into one of the most influential countries in the world.



Today, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become a vibrant powerhouse for its leaping economic and political lever both at national and international level. Under the leadership of HH King Salman and Crown Prince & Prime Minister, HRH. Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia witnessed a remarkable developments and sustainable growths in a fast-tracking pace and embraced ambitious reforms aimed at preparing the Kingdom for the future. Vision 2030, which was launched in 2016, is a groundbreaking initiative that aims to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy, reduce its reliance on oil, and position the country as a global center for business, tourism and innovation.



HRH. MBS, in particular, has become a key figure in Saudi Arabia’s transformation. His dynamic governance focused on fast economic growth and modernization as well as social reforms that promotes a greater international collaboration and partnership.

Perhaps the most ambitious project under MBS’s leadership is NEOM, a futuristic city that aims to redefine urban living with cutting-edge technology, sustainability and innovation at its core. The Crown Prince’s efforts to position Saudi Arabia as a hub for technology, AI, education, and culture are indicative of his long-term vision for a thriving, diversified nation.

As Saudi Arabia celebrates its Founding Day this year, it does so not only with pride for its historical roots but with optimism for a future driven by innovation, progress and the collective spirit of its people-both citizens and residents. With Vision 2030 leading the way, the Kingdom is well on its way to becoming a global leader in numerous fields, and the world is watching as Saudi Arabia rises to new heights.

The author, Dr P A Hameed Padubidri, is a lawyer, freelance writer and social worker based in Riyadh.