  3. Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day: A Historic Milestone of Unity, Stability and Broad Vision

Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day: A Historic Milestone of Unity, Stability and Broad Vision

P A Hameed Padubidri-KSA
February 22, 2025

saudifoundation_0.jpg

On the occasion of the Saudi Founding Day that falls on 22nd February each year, I thought it would be meaningful to share some of my views and express my appreciation for all that I’ve witnessed in this great country. The two key reasons to trigger my intense thought to write this passage are: 

1) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has long been a trusted, close and valued ally of my country-India, nurturing a strong relationship built on shared interests, mutual respect and cooperation, few to say, trade, security and cultural exchange. Over the years, the bond between the two nations has strengthened, underpinned by an ardent commitment to strategic collaboration and longstanding diplomatic ties; and 2) I feel a deep sense of gratitude and admiration for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as I have been on the long journey-21 years-to spend my valuable times in the Kingdom-an inspiring nation with a deep cultural heritage and an exciting future ahead with its visionary leaderships.

During this significant time of celebration, I wish to underline the country's remarkable growth, unity and visionary leadership that drives the Kingdom’s transformation to its pinnacle. The esteemed Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Crown Prince & Prime Minister, HRH. Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) are widely cherished to be pivotal in steering the Kingdom towards an ambitious and transformative future, shaping its path with bold and innovative strategies-diversifying the economy, reducing dependence on oil, and fostering a dynamic, sustainable future through HRH MBS’s dynamic Vision-2023 Program, which is already showing tremendous promise.

In this background, this Founding Day presents us an opportunity to reflect on how far Saudi Arabia has come and to look forward to the exciting journey that lies ahead.

Brief History:
 
Like any other countries, Saudi Arabia was branched out with small tribal regions and legions with their own respective chiefs and systems. Each one had his own roles and norms that sometimes came into conflict with a unified standards and rules. The series of histories were being repeated with hardly or diminutive changes until it’s wisely shaped up with the emergence of an intellectual, futuristic thinker, erudite personality with far-sighted vision, who was none other than Imam Muhammad Bin Saud. He is shortly named as Ibn Saud.
 
The historical background-that led to the formation of the initial Saudi State and present Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-takes us to the period of Banu Hanifah tribe who set up their dominance in the Arabian cliff and gradually found a kingdom called AlYamama Kingdom at Najd-the present-day Riyadh. After years of their reigns and fall of the AlYamama Kingdom, Prince Mani’e Ibn Rabi’ah Al-Muraidi came and settled in Najd, where he consolidated some neighboring vicinities that later came to be known as Diriyah. That’s the triggering point-with the advent of Ibn Saud-which had paved a way for the rise of Saudi Arabia in its pilot stage.  

Imam Muhammad Bin Saud is recognized as the founder of the First Saudi State, who had laid a foundation stone for its establishment in 1727G (1139 Hijri) making the region of Diriyah as a central point of his futuristic mission and activities. He became the Ruler of Diriyah as he had received sharp skills and experience of governance from his ancestors. He had a shrewd mettle of properly navigating the direction of his territory towards peace and unity, and ensured that there were suitable protections and safeguards to the pilgrims and traders who were crossing the routes of his territory.
 
Ibn Saud had neither looked back nor felt weary; he strived hard for the growth and progress of his region by undertaking various progressive and revolutionary initiatives with tough challenges and ordeals. He pushed on his mission of establishing a greater nation with a string of historic unifications. These events would, thus, eventually led to the rise of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or Al-Mamlakathul Saudia. 

The historic series and events that took place in this background goes on and on as what I mentioned here is just a tip of iceberg.
 
Background of the Founding Day:
 
Every year on February 22, Saudi Arabia commemorates its Founding Day, which marks a pivotal moment in the Saudi Arabian history. The launching of the Saudi Founding Day (or Yaum al Ta’sees) was declared by the Royal Decree of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in 2021 as a plaque of honor to remember the founding of the first Saudi state. As a result, the first national holiday of the Founding Day was declared in 2022 being one of the non-religious public holidays-apart from the Saudi National Day (and Saudi Flag Day).
 
The formation of the first Saudi state was rooted in both the unification of various tribal regions and the consolidation of religious and political power under the leadership of the Al-Saud family. Despite challenges over the centuries-including periods of fragmentation and foreign intervention-the Al-Saud family sustained its commitment to unity and the upholding of its territorial veracity and integrity. 

The Kingdom’s Founding Day is not merely an observance of its deep historical roots and unification, but also an acceptance of the country’s ongoing journey towards progress and modernity.
 
Festive Glances: 

Since this 2025’s Founding Day falls on Saturday, which is the Kingdom’s week off, the public holiday on account of this Day was declared to be on Sunday 23 February. Saudi Arabia has now been in bustling festive looks everywhere with Saudi flags being more vibrantly waved on the vehicles, streets, schools, universities, government entities to commemorate the Founding Day. 

The Day is observed with various programs through traditional costumes, dances and songs, entertainments, traditional meals, firework displays, airshows etc. Along with government entities, various other private sectors, companies, corporate entities celebrate this event with much more spirits and vibes– with everyone getting together to enjoy the occasion. Both citizens and residents commemorate this Day.

Saudi Arabia as it’s Seen Today:
 
The Kingdom as it exists today was formally founded in 1932 by King Abdulaziz Al-Saud-a descendant of Imam Muhammad bin Saud, after his successful unification of the Arabian Peninsula. King Abdulaziz Al-Saud’s assertive leadership was a strong tool in bringing together the different tribal regions, creating a modern nation-state that would become a regional and global leader in terms of political influence, fiscal power and cultural significance. His ability to unite a diverse and vast territory under one flag set the stage for the Kingdom's growth into one of the most influential countries in the world.
 
Today, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become a vibrant powerhouse for its leaping economic and political lever both at national and international level. Under the leadership of HH King Salman and Crown Prince & Prime Minister, HRH. Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia witnessed a remarkable developments and sustainable growths in a fast-tracking pace and embraced ambitious reforms aimed at preparing the Kingdom for the future. Vision 2030, which was launched in 2016, is a groundbreaking initiative that aims to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy, reduce its reliance on oil, and position the country as a global center for business, tourism and innovation.
 
HRH. MBS, in particular, has become a key figure in Saudi Arabia’s transformation. His dynamic governance focused on fast economic growth and modernization as well as social reforms that promotes a greater international collaboration and partnership. 

Perhaps the most ambitious project under MBS’s leadership is NEOM, a futuristic city that aims to redefine urban living with cutting-edge technology, sustainability and innovation at its core. The Crown Prince’s efforts to position Saudi Arabia as a hub for technology, AI, education, and culture are indicative of his long-term vision for a thriving, diversified nation.

As Saudi Arabia celebrates its Founding Day this year, it does so not only with pride for its historical roots but with optimism for a future driven by innovation, progress and the collective spirit of its people-both citizens and residents. With Vision 2030 leading the way, the Kingdom is well on its way to becoming a global leader in numerous fields, and the world is watching as Saudi Arabia rises to new heights.

 

The author, Dr P A Hameed Padubidri, is a lawyer, freelance writer and social worker based in Riyadh.

News Network
February 12,2025

gazahero.jpg

The family of Dr. Hussam Abu Safia, director of Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, says he has been subjected to “severe torture and mistreatment” following his arrest by Israeli forces in late December.

Abu Safiya’s family, citing his lawyer, said in a post on X on Wednesday that he endured harsh conditions in the first days of his detention in Israeli jails and was held in solitary confinement for 24 days before being transferred to Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank, where he continues to face poor treatment.

According to Abu Safiya's family, he suffers from chronic high blood pressure and an enlarged heart muscle.

His family added that although Abu Safiya is currently receiving treatment, he is only given one meal per day which is "inadequate” and of very poor quality.

“Regarding his legal case, it is clean, and there are no charges against him,” his family said, adding that all accusations attributed to him have been denied due to lack of evidence and the case is clear.

His family noted that Abu Safiya’s release could be imminent in the coming stages of the prisoner exchange, as the Israeli prosecutors have not filed any charges.

Abu Safiya’s family further called on the international community to pressure Israel to provide adequate food and medicine for him and secure his immediate release.

In late December, Israeli forces raided Kamal Adwan Hospital, forcing patients and medical staff to leave while detaining the rest.

Dr. Abu Safiya, 51, was among those taken for questioning by the Israeli military over alleged links to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

He has already called for international intervention to secure his release and that of all detained medical personnel, stressing that healthcare workers must be protected, their rights upheld, and their immediate release ensured. 

News Network
February 11,2025

israelWB.jpg

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has warned that Israel's military offensive in the West Bank has escalated forced displacement of Palestinians at an alarming level, impacting over 76,000 people in the area.

In a statement released on Monday, the agency reported that Israel's so-called “Iron Wall” military raid has resulted in the near-complete evacuation of several key refugee camps.

UNRWA expressed deep concern over the forced displacement of the communities, describing the situation as "escalating at an alarming pace" due to increasingly coercive and dangerous living conditions.

“The use of air strikes, armored bulldozers, controlled detonations, and advanced weaponry by the Israeli forces has become commonplace,” UNRWA stated, adding that these methods appear to be a spillover from the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The agency reiterated that "civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times and that collective punishment is never acceptable."

Since January 21, the Israeli regime has carried out military operations in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tammun in the northern West Bank, killing over 30 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The operation, which began in the Jenin refugee camp, has now reached its third week, marking the longest military campaign in the West Bank since the second Intifada.

UNRWA reported that the offensive has spread to the Tulkarm, Nur Shams, and Far’a refugee camps, which collectively house approximately 76,600 Palestinian refugees.

Israeli forces are reportedly intensifying their operations in the occupied West Bank, particularly in Jenin, where local sources say the occupation forces are targeting Palestinian residents and their property, leading to violent confrontations with Palestinian fighters.

Eyewitnesses have reported hearing explosions in the eastern neighborhoods of Jenin, while Israeli forces have prevented ambulances from accessing the area. Video footage has emerged showing Israeli bulldozers destroying paved roads in the region.

The grave situation has been compounded by the Israeli military's actions in surrounding towns, such as Jaba, where three individuals were detained during a Monday incursion.

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, stated that their fighters are actively confronting Israeli forces in the nearby Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps.

UNRWA's updates indicate that the ongoing offensive has already displaced around 40,000 individuals in the West Bank, contributing to a humanitarian crisis that has left thousands without shelter or basic necessities.

Under Israel’s parliament (Knesset) law enacted on January 30, UNRWA no longer has any contact with the Israeli authorities, hindering the ability to address critical issues related to civilian suffering and the urgent need for humanitarian aid.

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Israel has significantly increased its violence in the West Bank, killing more than 900 Palestinians in the occupied territory.

Agencies
February 20,2025

hamasisrael.jpg

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement hands over the bodies of four Israeli captives, killed in the regime's strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The handover, part of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and the Tel Aviv regime, was carried out in Khan Yunis on Thursday, with Hamas saying that the move reflects its commitment to consolidate the ceasefire for long-term peace in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

According to the movement, all four captives, a mother and her two children and an elderly journalist, were killed in the Israeli airstrikes during the 15-month genocide war that killed at least 48,284 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in the small coastal territory.

"To the families of Bibas and Lifshitz: We would have preferred your sons to return to you alive, but your army and government leaders chose to kill them instead of bringing them back," Hamas said in a statement.

"They killed with them: 17,881 Palestinian children, in their criminal bombardment of the Gaza Strip, and we know that you know who is truly responsible for their departure. You were the victim of a leadership that does not care about its children."

Hamas said the Israeli army killed the captives by bombing their detention centers, and that the regime of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu bears full responsibility after repeatedly obstructing the exchange agreement. 

"The criminal Netanyahu is crying today over the bodies of his prisoners who returned to him in coffins, in a blatant attempt to evade responsibility for their killing in front of his audience."

Hamas said it did everything in its power to protect the prisoners and preserve their lives, "but the barbaric and continuous bombing by the occupation prevented them from being able to save all the prisoners".

On Saturday, Hamas said it would also release six more live captives in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners that include half of the women and children abducted by the occupying regime during the genocide.

The handover came just a day after the resistance movement announced that it is ready to release all Israeli captives in a single swap during the second phase of the Gaza truce deal.

"We emphasize that the exchange is the only way to return the prisoners alive to their families, and any attempt to bring them back by military force or return to war will only result in more losses among the prisoners," Hamas said in its Thursday statement. 

Israel and Hamas are currently in the process of implementing the first phase of the truce, which began on January 19. Since then, 19 Israeli captives have been released in exchange for more than 1,100 Palestinians.

After the completion of the first phase, 58 captives will remain in Gaza. The Israeli military says 34 of the remaining captives are dead.

Prior to Al-Aqsa Flood operation in October 2023, approximately 5,200 Palestinians were held in Israeli prisons. According to Palestinian officials, that number has since increased to over 10,000.

The occupying entity failed to achieve its declared objectives of freeing captives and eliminating Hamas despite killing at least 48,284 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza.

The ceasefire is divided into three phases, each lasting 42 days. In the first phase, which is currently underway, 33 Israeli captives will be freed in exchange for approximately 2,000 Palestinian detainees held in the regime’s prisons.

Despite Hamas fully committing to the ceasefire deal, Israel has restricted the delivery of humanitarian aid, including shelters, and blocked the entry of heavy machinery into the besieged strip, hindering the clearance of rubble from destroyed infrastructure.

