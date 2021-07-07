United States, European powers condemn Iran uranium metal decision

  1. Home
July 7, 2021

The United States and European powers have condemned Iran’s decision to produce uranium metal enriched to 20 percent purity but the US said the window for diplomacy to allow both to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal remained open.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Tuesday that Iran intended to enrich uranium to 20 percent, in the latest sign the Vienna talks on reviving the joint comprehensive plan of action could be stalling.

The move takes Iran a step closer to developing materials that could be used to make a nuclear weapon.

“It is worrying that Iran chooses to escalate its non-performance of its [nuclear deal] commitments, especially with experiments that have value for nuclear weapons research,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters at a briefing.

“It’s another unfortunate step backwards for Iran, particularly when we for our part have demonstrated our sincere intention and willingness to return to the [deal].”

Ever since former President Donald Trump pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreement (JCPOA) in 2018, Iran has gradually been violating its restrictions to put pressures on the remaining parties – the three European nations, Russia and China – to come up with economic incentives to offset crippling American sanctions

Meanwhile, Germany, France and the United Kingdom also voiced “grave concern”, saying in a joint statement that Iran was “threatening a successful outcome to the Vienna talks”.

“Iran has no credible civilian need for uranium metal R&D and production, which are a key step in the development of a nuclear weapon,” the UK, France and Germany said in a joint statement.

“We strongly urge Iran to halt all activities in violation of the JCPOA, without delay and to return to the negotiations in Vienna with a view to bringing them to a swift conclusion,” the statement added.

The talks in Vienna are aimed at bringing the US under new President Joe Biden back into the JCPOA. Biden has expressed readiness if conditions are met by Iran.

The 2015 accord is aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Tehran denies it is seeking such an arsenal.

However, the talks which began in April have not moved forward in recent weeks.

With Ebrahim Raisi, a new conservative president, due to take office in Iran on August 3 and succeed the more moderate Hassan Rouhani, it is also not clear what will happen when they do. 

July 5,2021

Dubai, July 5: Saudi Arabia's energy minister pushed back on Sunday against opposition by fellow Gulf producer the United Arab Emirates to a proposed OPEC+ deal and called for "compromise and rationality" to secure agreement when the group reconvenes on Monday.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, voted on Friday to raise output by some 2 million barrels per day from August to December 2021 and to extend remaining cuts to the end of 2022, but UAE objections prevented agreement, sources had said.

"The extension is the basis and not a secondary issue," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television channel.

"We are looking for a way to balance the interests of producer and consumer countries and for market stability in general, especially when shortages are expected due to the decrease in stockpiles," he added.

The UAE said earlier on Sunday it backs an output increase from August but suggested deferring to another meeting the decision on extending the oil supply pact. It said baseline production references - the level from which any cuts are calculated - should be reviewed for any extension.

The standoff could delay plans to pump more oil through to the end of the year to cool oil prices that have soared to 2-1/2-year highs.

"Big efforts were made over the past 14 months that provided fantastic results and it would be a shame not to maintain those achievements. ... Some compromise and some rationality is what will save us," the Saudi energy minister said.

Responding to oil demand destruction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, OPEC+ agreed last year to cut output by almost 10 million bpd from May 2020, with plans to phase out the curbs by the end of April 2022. Cuts now stand at about 5.8 million bpd.

OPEC+ sources said the UAE contended its baseline was originally set too low, an issue it raised before but was ready to tolerate if the deal ended in April 2022 but not if it went on longer.

Prince Abdulaziz, who made similar remarks to Saudi-owned Asharq television, said no country should use a single month as a baseline reference, adding there was a mechanism for states to file objections and that "selectivity is difficult".

June 30,2021

Dubai, June 30: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yair Lapid, who is in the UAE on his first official visit to the country.

Sheikh Abdullah held an official reception ceremony to Yair Lapid upon his arrival to the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of ministers and senior officials from both sides.

He welcomed the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs and his accompanying delegation and discussed with him ways to enhance Emirati-Israeli relations in the light of the Abraham Peace Accord, signed between the two countries.

The two sides also reviewed the situation in the Middle East and the importance of building on the Abraham Accords to achieve peace and to strengthen regional security and stability.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of this visit, saying it will open wider horizons for the development of relations between the two countries in all fields, in a way that will serve their common interests and benefit their peoples.

He said that in less than 100 days, the UAE will host Expo 2020 Dubai, a major global event which will be attended by over 195 countries and that he looks forward to seeing a remarkable Israeli participation in this global platform to shape a post-Covid-19 future and to continue heading on the path for sustainable development.

Sheikh Abdullah and Lapid signed an agreement for economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

Afterwards, Sheikh Abdullah hosted an official reception in honour of the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs and his accompanying delegation.

Present were Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority; Khalid Abdullah Balhoul, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel, and a number of Emirati and Israeli officials. 

June 30,2021

Israel continues to carry out a wave of arrests of Palestinians, including children, in an effort to crush Palestinian resistance and political opposition to the occupation.

In May 2021, at least 3,100 Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and 1948 occupied territories were arrested during random and organised Israeli arrest campaigns, reported the Palestinian prisoners’ association Addameer in its report for the month.

The largest proportion of those arrests, 2,000, took place within Israel’s internationally recognised Green Line boundary following mass protests against Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque, the eviction of Palestinian residents from their homes in East Jerusalem, and clashes with Israeli settlers and forces.

“Similarly, in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem a campaign of arbitrary arrests led to over 1,100 arrests, including 180 children, and 42 women and girls. The highest of these arrests took place in Jerusalem, with 677 arrests,” reported Addameer.

At the beginning of May, 60 freed Palestinian prisoners, activists and politicians were targeted with 25 of those arrested transferred to administrative detention, or detention without trial.

Kaed Rajabi, 43, from Silwan in East Jerusalem, was one of those arrested and then subsequently freed several weeks ago after one week in Jerusalem’s notorious Moskobiya jail in West Jerusalem.

Israeli jails have become a second home for Rajabi, a married father of eight children whose life has involved a revolving door of various Israeli jails since he was 14 years old.

His jail terms have ranged from years, to months, and sometimes only days and he has experienced prison life in several Israeli detention facilities, including the Nafha, Gilboa, Shatta and Hasharon prisons.

He estimated he has spent a total of at least eight years in Israeli prisons because of his anti-occupation activity.

“My first arrest in 1992 was when I was 14 when I was sent to jail for five years for throwing Molotov cocktails and stones at Israeli settlers and organising protests,” Rajabi said.

“I was interrogated for 70 days straight in a chair with my handcuffed hands tied behind the back of the chair and my ankles tied to the legs of the chair. I was repeatedly punched, kicked and hit with clubs during hours of interrogation each day with some of the assaults causing me to bleed.

“Toilet breaks were limited and only when I was given food were my hands uncuffed, resulting in pain in my back and legs,” said Rajabi.
 

