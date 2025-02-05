Mangaluru: ‘SIAspire’ to mark SIA's new campus grand opening on Feb 7, 8

Mangaluru: The SIA Group of Institutions is set to unveil its brand-new campus at Arkula, Mangaluru, with a grand two-day celebration, SIAspire, on February 7th and 8th. This event promises a unique blend of exhibitions, entertainment, and adventure, offering an exciting experience for visitors of all ages.

Event Highlights

SIAspire will feature a variety of engaging activities, including:

✅ Thrilling Adventure Sports: Horse Riding, Archery, and Jumping Balloon Bouncer

✅ Interactive Game Zones for children and families

✅ Cultural & Educational Exhibitions showcasing innovation and creativity

✅ Delicious Food Stalls offering a variety of cuisines

Event Details

Dates: February 7 & 8, 2025

⏰ Timings:

February 7: 3:30 PM – 8:00 PM

February 8: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Venue: SIA Campus, Arkula, Mangaluru

An Invitation to the Community

SIAspire is open to the public, and entry is free. The event aims to bring together students, parents, and the local community to celebrate education, talent, and culture in an engaging atmosphere.

Speaking about the event, an SIA spokesperson stated, "The launch of our new campus is a milestone in our journey. SIAspire is not just an inauguration event but a celebration of learning, creativity, and community spirit."

How to Participate?

Visitors can walk in and explore the festivities, participate in adventure activities, and enjoy a variety of entertainment programs.

For further details, contact: 8792244939