  2. Mangaluru: ‘SIAspire’ to mark SIA's new campus grand opening on Feb 7, 8

News Network
February 6, 2025

Mangaluru: The SIA Group of Institutions is set to unveil its brand-new campus at Arkula, Mangaluru, with a grand two-day celebration, SIAspire, on February 7th and 8th. This event promises a unique blend of exhibitions, entertainment, and adventure, offering an exciting experience for visitors of all ages.

Event Highlights

SIAspire will feature a variety of engaging activities, including:

✅ Thrilling Adventure Sports: Horse Riding, Archery, and Jumping Balloon Bouncer
✅ Interactive Game Zones for children and families
✅ Cultural & Educational Exhibitions showcasing innovation and creativity
✅ Delicious Food Stalls offering a variety of cuisines

Event Details

Dates: February 7 & 8, 2025

Timings:

February 7: 3:30 PM – 8:00 PM
February 8: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Venue: SIA Campus, Arkula, Mangaluru

An Invitation to the Community

SIAspire is open to the public, and entry is free. The event aims to bring together students, parents, and the local community to celebrate education, talent, and culture in an engaging atmosphere.

Speaking about the event, an SIA spokesperson stated, "The launch of our new campus is a milestone in our journey. SIAspire is not just an inauguration event but a celebration of learning, creativity, and community spirit."

How to Participate?

Visitors can walk in and explore the festivities, participate in adventure activities, and enjoy a variety of entertainment programs.

For further details, contact: 8792244939

News Network
February 3,2025

Udupi: A 59-year-old man has allegedly lost ₹20.17 lakh in a stock market scam after being lured by promises of high returns.

Vinod, the complainant, stated that he discovered an online stock market-related company, PML Securities, on November 2 last year. Encouraged by its offerings, he began investing through the company’s mobile applications, PML Max and PML PRO, starting from November 27.

Initially, his investments were returned in line with the IPO (Initial Public Offering) process, reinforcing his trust in the platform. However, trouble arose when he attempted to withdraw his funds, only to find himself unable to do so. Upon contacting the company, he was allegedly persuaded that additional payments were required to unlock his money.

Trusting the assurances given, Vinod continued making payments, transferring a total of ₹20.17 lakh to various bank accounts linked to the company until December 24. The complaint alleges that the operators of PML Max and PML PRO deceived him by falsely promising substantial returns on stock market investments.

A case has been registered at the Manipal Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

News Network
January 27,2025

Udupi, Jan 27: A bomb threat sent shockwaves through a private school in Udupi, prompting immediate action from the authorities. Students, staff, and parents were thrown into a state of alarm after receiving an alarming email that triggered safety protocols.

The threat was quickly reported to the police, who deployed teams to investigate. Security checks and thorough inspections were carried out to ensure the safety of everyone on the premises.

According to Vincent D’Costa, Principal of Sharada Residential School, the email warned of a potential attack with a bomb targeting the school. It read: “Evacuate the minority students immediately. On this holy day, your school will be victims of the twin pipe IED blast. This is to commemorate the unfair hanging of Afzal Guru and the incident involving Anna University Professor Chithrakala Gopalan. We aim to reach heaven through this tragic event. We will be the ones activating the devices today.”

In response, Principal D’Costa reassured the media, saying, “Upon receiving the email, we immediately notified the relevant authorities, and security measures have been strengthened. Our students come from various parts of the country, so we are always vigilant. There is no cause for fear, and we stand united with the police in ensuring the safety of everyone.”

The incident led to a gathering of worried parents and guardians at the school, anxiously awaiting updates and reassurance regarding the situation.

News Network
January 28,2025

Mangaluru, Jan 28: The cricketing community of Mulki on the outskirts of Mangaluru, is mourning the untimely demise of 41-year-old Mansoor Mulki, a cherished member of the 7-Star cricket team. On January 26, Mansoor tragically suffered a cardiac arrest while driving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, leaving his family, friends, and fans in shock.

Hailing from the Bappa Byari Doddamanai family, Mansoor was not just a skilled cricketer but also an active member of the Manish Youth Club. Known for his warm personality, he had a touching conversation with his mother over the phone just 15 minutes before the fatal incident, a memory that now resonates deeply with his grieving family.

His sudden passing has left a void in the lives of his mother, wife, and three daughters. Plans are in place for the funeral rites to be conducted in Saudi Arabia, where Mansoor had been working for the past 15 years.

Amid the sorrow, his employer, Siraj, a businessman from Hejamady, has taken on the responsibility of ensuring all arrangements for Mansoor’s family. Recently returning to Saudi Arabia from India, Siraj is facilitating travel and formalities for Mansoor’s mother, wife, daughters, and brother-in-law so they can bid their final goodbyes.

This tragedy has not only left a family in grief but also a community that cherished Mansoor as a friend, mentor, and cricketing icon.

