  2. Shepherds’ Montessori holds joyful Graduation Ceremony 2022-23

Media Release
March 19, 2023

Mangaluru: Pre-School graduation demonstrate the untiring efforts of the Montessori teachers in nurturing and educating the young minds. The Shepherds International Academy, organised its 2022-23 Montessori Graduation ceremony on 18th March, at the HIF auditorium in Vaslane.

The gathering was welcomed by Aisha Sheikh of Mont-3. The Program was graced by the Chief Guest Dr. Salma Suhana MBBS, MD, DM-Neurology, Chairman Ar. Mohammed Nissar, Trustees Shajid AK, Mohammed Rizwan, Principal Lubna Banu and CAO Hassan Yusuf. Ms Simran  introduced the Chief guest to the gathering. The little graduates performed a Graduation song . The Journey of Montessori students was presented visually.

The students were felicitated by the Chief guest, Chairman and Principal and handed over graduation certificates to them. Ms Sumayya Sheikh and Ms Sameera Sharief were the conveners of the program. Students spoke their heart out with affection towards school and teachers. Mrs Shehzeen, parent shared her thoughts and experiences with the gathering about her journey with the Shepherd’s Academy. 

Addressing the parents, Chairman Ar. Mohammed Nissar emphasised that graduation day should not be the just end at the primary, high school or degree levels and that there is a need for more pursuit for higher education at doctorate levels. The chief guest Dr. Salma Suhana MBBS, MD, DM-Neurology reflected upon how school days are the best days of one's childhood, she stressed on the issue of mobile addiction and how the parents should protect their children from such a menace. She advised parents to encourage their wards and to pursue their area of interest. 

The ceremony concluded by Master Zaid ibn Abrar with delivering vote of thanks.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 7,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 7: A social activist and his wife from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district lost their lives in a fatal road mishap on a bridge near Hejamadi under the limits of Padubidri police station this afternoon. 

The deceased have been identified as Akbar Pasha (55), secretary of the Thirthahalli taluk Muslim Okkoota and his wife Khatija (45). 

The duo was heading to Mangaluru from their hometown on an ill-fated scooter when a speeding tanker knocked them down on a bridge on National Highway 66. Both of them died on the spot. 

It is learnt that the couple had to visit the passport office in Manglauru. 

A case has been registered at Padubidri police station. 

News Network
March 8,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 8: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confirmed arrest of five Hawala operatives in Phulwarisharif Popular Front of India (PFI) case from coastal belt of Karnataka and Kerala.

With these arrests from Kasargod in Kerala and Dakshin Kannada in Karnataka, the NIA said, a PFI funding-by-hawala module operating out of Bihar and Karnataka with roots in the United Arab Emirates has been busted.

The arrested are: Mahammad Sinan from Panemangalore, Sarfraz Nawaz from Sajipamuda, Iqbal from Panemangalore, Abdul Rafeek M from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada and Abid KM from Kunjuthur from Kasaragod of Kerala.

The arrested persons have been found to be actively involved in PFI's alleged conspiracy to move and channelise funds procured from outside India for distribution among PFI leaders and cadres, claimed the NIA.

Earlier in this case, seven accused persons have already been arrested when they had gathered in Phulwarisharif area of Patna in July last year for training and to carry out acts of terror and violence.

NIA teams have been carrying out extensive searches in Kasargod and Dakshin Kannada since Sunday, March 5, said the anti-terror agency, adding "searches were conducted at eight locations leading to the seizure of multiple digital devices and incriminating documents containing details of transactions running into several crore rupees."

While tracing and tracking the funds being moved by the PFI across the country, especially the states of Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar, the NIA said, its investigations into the Phulwarisharif PFI case of Bihar have led to the un-earthing of a large network of hawala operatives in South India and their arrest from Karnataka.

PFI cadres in Phulwarisharif and Motihari in Bihar had vowed to continue PFI activities in a clandestine manner in Bihar and had also arranged a firearm and ammunition recently to eliminate a youth of a particular community in Bihar's East Champaran district. Three operatives of the module had been arrested on February 5 this year.

Pursuing the investigational leads since July 2022, the NIA team found that despite the ban on PFI imposed on September 27 laat year, the PFI and its leaders and cadres continued to propagate the ideology of violent extremism and were also arranging arms and ammunition to commit crimes.

'Following the money', the NIA investigators reached Md Sarfraz Nawaz and Md Mahammad Sinan, who had been found making deposits in the bank accounts of accused and suspects in the PFI case, said the NIA.

"Dogged pursuit of the money trail and connecting the dots, NIA managed to unravel the international conspiracy and linkages to the funds while investigating Iqbal and other associates who had collected illegally generated funds from Dubai and Abu Dhabi and handed them over to Mahammad Sinan, Sarfraz Nawaz, Abdul Rafeek M and Abid K. M. in India."

Investigations have shown that Mohammad Sarfaraz, Md Sinan and Md Rafeek deposited this money in different bank accounts of accused and the suspects.

"Further investigations are on to track, trace and choke international as well domestic illicit funding channels of the banned PFI," added the NIA.

News Network
March 7,2023

Kalaburgi, Mar 7: Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that four to six BJP MLAs will not get the party ticket in the Assembly elections in the State. 

Addressing a press conference before Vijay Sankalp Yathra here, he said that the rest of the MLAs will enter the poll field. Responding to a question on the chief ministerial candidate, he said that the legislative party meeting will decide on it after obtaining a clear majority in the election.

Expressing confidence that the party will retain power in the State by winning at least 140 seats, he said that the first list of candidates will be announced soon after a discussion with the BJP top brass leaders. 

Reacting to the Opposition charges that the absence of leadership in State BJP has prompted the ruling party to invite national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he questioned, ‘who is the leader of Congress, and why Rahul Gandhi is not coming for campaigning in Karnataka’.

Pointing out that Rahul Gandhi is talking very lightly about India in foreign countries, he said that the Congress leader should tender an apology for his remarks. 

He also lambasted Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar. “Congress leaders in the State are behaving as if they are CM now itself -- before the Assembly polls. It is only a beggar’s dream,” he added.

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba, and KKRDB chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor were present at the press conference.

