Shepherds’ Montessori holds joyful Graduation Ceremony 2022-23

Mangaluru: Pre-School graduation demonstrate the untiring efforts of the Montessori teachers in nurturing and educating the young minds. The Shepherds International Academy, organised its 2022-23 Montessori Graduation ceremony on 18th March, at the HIF auditorium in Vaslane.
The gathering was welcomed by Aisha Sheikh of Mont-3. The Program was graced by the Chief Guest Dr. Salma Suhana MBBS, MD, DM-Neurology, Chairman Ar. Mohammed Nissar, Trustees Shajid AK, Mohammed Rizwan, Principal Lubna Banu and CAO Hassan Yusuf. Ms Simran introduced the Chief guest to the gathering. The little graduates performed a Graduation song . The Journey of Montessori students was presented visually.
The students were felicitated by the Chief guest, Chairman and Principal and handed over graduation certificates to them. Ms Sumayya Sheikh and Ms Sameera Sharief were the conveners of the program. Students spoke their heart out with affection towards school and teachers. Mrs Shehzeen, parent shared her thoughts and experiences with the gathering about her journey with the Shepherd’s Academy.
Addressing the parents, Chairman Ar. Mohammed Nissar emphasised that graduation day should not be the just end at the primary, high school or degree levels and that there is a need for more pursuit for higher education at doctorate levels. The chief guest Dr. Salma Suhana MBBS, MD, DM-Neurology reflected upon how school days are the best days of one's childhood, she stressed on the issue of mobile addiction and how the parents should protect their children from such a menace. She advised parents to encourage their wards and to pursue their area of interest.
The ceremony concluded by Master Zaid ibn Abrar with delivering vote of thanks.
