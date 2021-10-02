  1. Home
  2. Concern over families committing suicide post covid in Karnataka

News Network
October 2, 2021

Bengaluru, Oct 2: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday families committing suicide post Covid was a matter of concern and said suicide was not a solution to any temporary problem.

His reaction came as a woman with her two children in the city outskirts ended her life on Friday a year after the death of her husband, who was a state-owned Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation employee, due to coronavirus.

A few other instances have also taken place where some family members ended their lives due to financial stress post Covid-19 lockdown.

"It (suicide) is a matter of concern for everyone. We need to stop people from committing suicide due to stress and various other reasons.. society and the government should think over it...People have to come together to help each other in difficult times," the Chief Minister said.

He added that problems are temporary, for which suicide is not a solution.

There will always be a solution to the problem, he opined. "Joy and sorrow are part of our life. We should calm ourselves and we must perceive victory and defeat and joy and sorrow as temporary," Bommai said.

According to him, there are many reasons behind suicide including social, economic and personal. He said people take extreme steps in depression and it should be prevented.

News Network
September 23,2021

Udupi, Sept 23: Three college students were saved from drowning at Malpe beach, about six kms from here, by lifeguards on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the students named Nitin, Manjunath and Kiran, all 19 years, were part of a 35-member group from a college in Shivamogga that had come to the beach for a tour by bus.

They said the three students were swept away by tidal waves while the other students were at the beach.

Life Guard Madhukar Salian, along with other lifeguards, were able to rescue the students, police added
 

News Network
September 29,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 29: Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel Wednesday called former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah a terrorist.

"I feel Siddaramaiah himself is a terrorist. He is making such comments because he is in a dire situation within the Congress party," he told reporters here.

"Siddaramaiah's culture is Talibani culture. It was during his tenure as the chief minister the highest number of murders had taken place," Kateel added.

Kateel was reacting to Siddaramaiah's "Talibanis" jibe against the BJP. The Congress leader had called BJP leaders Talibanis.

Siddaramaiah also called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as 'Mukhauta of RSS'. He had also called the New Education policy as Nagpur and RSS Education Policy.

Taking a dig at the Congress leader, Bommai said the Congress were slaves of Macaulay, for they implemented education policy on Maculay's model.

Further, Kateel said as many as six to ten Congress leaders are eager to join BJP and many more and are in touch with him.

He said the people have no faith in the Congress and the BJP would romp home once again in 2023 state elections.

News Network
September 25,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 25: Passengers had to face hardships after two Manglauru-bound flights from the Middle East were diverted to Calicut International Airport today morning. 

Airport officials confirmed that the flights coming from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam and UAE’s Dubai had to be diverted due to unfavorable weather conditions on Saturday morning here.

The two flights that were scheduled to land at the Mangaluru Airport around 5 am on Saturday morning were diverted to Calicut owing to bad weather conditions.

Another flight from Dubai is scheduled to land at the airport around 3 pm, according to Indian Airlines Station Manager, Pradeep.

