  2. Bengaluru startup CEO Suchana Seth kills her child in Goa hotel, arrested in Karnataka with body stuffed in bag

News Network
January 9, 2024

worman.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 9: A female chief executive officer of a Bengaluru-based AI startup was arrested last night for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son at a service apartment in Goa. 

Police said the accused, Suchana Seth, 39, was caught from Karnataka’s Chitradurga district while trying to flee in a cab with her son’s body stuffed in a bag.

According to the police, though the exact motive for the murder is yet to be established, during preliminary interrogation the accused woman mentioned ‘estranged relationship’ with her husband as one of the reasons. They said the woman had checked-in to a luxury apartment in North Goa’s Candolim on Saturday with her son and checked out on Monday, January 8, morning.

The incident was reported after one of the employees of the house-keeping staff went to clean the apartment on Monday and noticed some bloodstains, said an officer. The hotel management contacted Goa police, and a team from Calangute police station rushed to the spot.

“While reviewing CCTV footage, it was seen that the accused had left the hotel without her son and was carrying a bag. During investigation, the hotel staff said the woman had asked the receptionist to arrange a cab to take her to Bengaluru. The hotel staff had advised her to take a flight instead, since a cab would be expensive, but the accused insisted on taking a cab,” said the investigator.

The Goa Police contacted the cab driver and spoke to the accused over the phone, enquiring about her son.

“On the call, she claimed her son was with a friend in Fatorda in Goa. Finding her answers evasive and suspicious, the police asked the driver to take the cab to the nearest police station in Karnataka. At the police station in Chitradurga, Karnataka police found the body of the boy stuffed in her bag and detained her,” said a police officer.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Seth is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) ethics expert with 12 years of experience working in data science and the startup industry. The profile adds that she was on the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List, and was a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts.

News Network
December 29,2023

police.jpg

Chitradurga: The skeletal remains of five members of a family were recovered from a house in Chitradurga district in Karnataka, police said Friday.

The skeletal remains are suspected to be that of a retired government executive engineer Jagannath Reddy (85), his wife Prema (80), daughter Triveni (62), sons Krishna (60) and Narendra (57), they said.

However, the identity of the deceased could be ascertained only after forensic examination, police said, adding that the cause of death will be established through an autopsy.

The family members kept to themselves and had severe health issues. They were last seen months before covid entered India and their residence has remained locked since then, police said.

The police came to know about the incident on Thursday through a local media personnel, who was informed by a person in the locality.

"We visited the spot on Thursday evening and spoke to acquaintances and relatives of the family. All of them claimed that the family used to live a completely secluded life and were facing critical health issues. The family was last seen in June-July 2019. The house was always locked. Around two months ago, the main wooden door was seen broken by someone on their morning walk, but police weren't informed," a senior police officer said.

A police visit to the scene of the crime suggested that the house had been intruded multiple times and ransacked.

Four skeletons (two on beds, two on the floor) were found in one room in a sleeping position, while another skeleton was found in a lying position in another room, he said.

Forensic Science Laboratory experts from Davanagere were called to collect evidence. The crime scene has been guarded and sealed to ensure there is no tampering with evidence, he said.

"The exact cause of death is not clear. It could be suicide or something else. We are in the initial stage of investigation. We will be able to ascertain the cause of death only after the forensic examination and autopsy is done, and the reports are received," the officer added.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, State Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "There is a report about finding five skeletons in a house. For how long they have been there, and who they are. I have asked the police to investigate it."

"The police are already at work and the samples have been sent to a forensic science lab to find age and other details. Also, information is being gathered as to whom the house belongs to and who were living there.

"Whether they died by suicide or killed by some one, details are not known. After investigation and from a forensic report, we will get to know. Until then, we can't say anything or come to any conclusion," he said. 

News Network
January 2,2024

brics.jpg

New Delhi: The BRICS bloc of top emerging economies, including India, Russia and China, has announced induction of five full members into it as part of an attempt to expand its strategic heft against the backdrop of Western dominance in world affairs.

As Moscow assumed the presidency of BRICS, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the grouping has become a 10-nation body now with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates joining it as new members.

In August, the top BRICS leaders at the grouping's summit in Johannesburg approved a proposal to admit six countries, including Argentina, into the bloc with effect from January 1.

However, Argentina's new President Javier Milei last week announced the decision to withdraw his country from becoming a member of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) bloc.

"Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates joined BRICS as new full members which is a strong indication of the growing authority of the association and its role in international affairs," Putin said in an address.

The Russian President said BRICS is attracting an ever increasing number of supporters and like-minded countries that share its underlying principles such as sovereign equality, openness, consensus, aspiration to form a multipolar international order and a fair global financial and trading system.

The grouping took shape in September 2006 and it originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC). It was renamed as BRICS after South Africa was accepted as a full member in September 2010.

With Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as its members, BRICS represents a quarter of the global economy and it has been a major engine of global economic growth over the years.

In his remarks, Putin said Russian 2024 BRICS chairmanship under the motto 'strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security' will focus on positive and constructive cooperation with all concerned countries.

"We will spare no effort to ensure that, while preserving traditions and being guided by the experience gained by the association in years past, we facilitate the harmonious integration of new participants in all formats of its activities," he said, according to Kremlin.

"Of course, we will consider the degree to which many other countries, about 30 of them, are prepared to join the BRICS multi-dimensional agenda in one form or another," he said. To this end, we will start working on the modalities of a new category of BRICS partner countries, he said.

"In general, Russia will continue to promote all aspects of the BRICS partnership in three key areas: politics and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contacts," he said.

"Naturally, we will focus on enhancing foreign policy coordination among the member countries and on jointly seeking effective responses to the challenges and threats to international and regional security and stability," he said.

Putin said the priorities under the Russian presidency of the grouping will include promoting cooperation in science, high technology, healthcare, environmental protection, culture and sports.

"In total, over 200 events of different levels and types will be held in many Russian cities as part of the chairmanship," he said.

"We encourage representatives of all countries interested in cooperating with our organisation to take part in them. The BRICS Summit in Kazan in October will be the culmination of our chairmanship," he added.

News Network
December 28,2023

Untitled-1.jpg

New Delhi: A Qatar Court has commuted the death sentence given to eight former Indian Navy personnel in an alleged case of espionage, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

"We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced," the ministry said in a statement.

The eight former personnel of the Indian Navy, arrested in an alleged case of espionage, were given the death sentence by Qatar’s Court of First Instance in October.

The Indian nationals, all employees of Doha-based Dahra Global, were taken into custody in August 2022. The charges against them were not made public by Qatari authorities.

The eight expats were sentenced to death by a court in Qatar in October this year (2023) for allegedly spying for Israel. The Indian nationals were arrested by the Qatari intelligence agency in August 2022. 

India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the death sentence last month.

"Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities," the statement said.

Noting that a detailed judgement was awaited, the ministry said it was in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps.

"Due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture," the MEA said.

