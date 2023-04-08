  1. Home
  Karnataka: 17-yr-old girl stabs fiance on pretext of making reels

April 8, 2023
April 8, 2023

Haveri, Apr 8: A 17-year-old girl has been taken into custody on the charges of stabbing her fiancé in neck on the pretext of making reels in Karnataka's Haveri district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Om Public School on the outskirts of Ranebennur town.

The seriously injured victim, identified as Devendra Gouda, was rushed to a private hospital and his condition is said to be serious.

According to police, as the girl was in love with somebody else, she planned to attack Gouda, with whom she got engaged on March 3. The girl invited Gouda to a park and told him that she wanted to give him a gift.

Under the garb of giving him gift, she tied Gouda's hands, asked him to close his eyes, and stabbed him in the neck.

Gouda's parents have lodged a complaint against the girl with Halageri police station. An investigation is currently under way.

April 8,2023
April 8,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 8: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday called upon the people of Karnataka to oppose the move to sell Amul milk in the state.

"Amul is being pushed into Karnataka from backdoor with the support of the Central government. The Amul is strangulating the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and the farmers. Kannada people should rebel against Amul," Kumaraswamy, the former chief minister, stated.

"We as Kannadigas should oppose Amul and protect the interest of Karnataka farmers unitedly. Our people and customers should use Nandini products on priority and save the livelihood of farmers," he stated.

The Karnataka government had allotted a big plot to Amul in Koramangala of Bengaluru for cheap price. When the government here had shown such a magnanimous gesture, Amul is "conspiring" against milk producers and KMF, he charged.

Amul had to be obligated to as during the tenure of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, special ice cream unit was established in Yelahanka and KMF is till date producing large quantity of ice cream for Amul, Kumaraswamy maintained.

It is very clear that BJP's double engine government is planning to push milk producers to streets and "enslave" them to people of Gujarat. The "suspicious silence" of the Karnataka BJP government and KMF has led to many suspicions, Kumaraswamy stated.

Amul is planning to give competition to Nandini which is not required and weaken Nandini brand. The "unhealthy" competition between two cooperatives is uncalled for, he said.

"The Amul management is bent on finishing off Kannadigas and KMF. Amul wants to stop its only competitor Nandini on its own turf. One nation, one Amul, one milk, one Gujarat seems to be the official stand of the Central government," Kumaraswamy alleged. 

April 4,2023
April 4,2023

BJP.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 4: Former Congress MLA Nandihalli Halappa and noted ophthalmologist Dr Appaji Gowda, who is aspiring for a ticket to contest the upcoming election from Kanakapura constituency against Congress state president D K Shivakumar, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Welcoming their entry into the BJP, state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the party got a mighty support in the newly carved Vijayanagara district with the arrival of Halappa.

Speaking about Gowda, who is also a former Vokkaliga Sangha president, Kateel said the party will be immensely benefited in the old Mysuru region.

Halappa had started his political career from Congress and became an MLA from Hadagali constituency in Vijayanagara district. P T Parameshwara Naik of the Congress was elected as MLA from the constituency in 2018 assembly election. Halappa is keen on contesting on the BJP ticket from Hadagali.

Speaking to reporters after joining the ruling party, Gowda said times have changed now and he has the confidence to contest against Shivakumar.

“Once upon a time, Congress was all over the country, which has changed now. We will present the works and achievements of the BJP before the electorate. They will decide,” Gowda said.

He added that the idea behind contesting from the constituency was to “bring the people of Kanakapura to the mainstream.” Voting for the state assembly polls will be held on May 10 and counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.

March 29,2023
March 29,2023

Over 9.17 lakh first-time voters to participate in the upcoming elections in Karnataka, according CEC Rajiv Kumar. 

Under Advance Application Facility, over 1.25 lakh applications were received from 17 years+ youth, out of which around 41,000 applications received from youth turning 18 years by April 1st, 2023, he sad in a press conference. 

58,282 polling stations will be set up in 224 assembly constituencies. The average voter per polling station is 883. Fifty per cent of polling stations have a webcasting facility. For an enhanced voter experience, 1,320 polling stations will be managed by women officials, he said. 

For inclusive and participative elections, 100% enrollment of eligible (18+) Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) in Karnataka. 40 Ethnic polling stations to be set up for PVTGs. There will be special emphasis on the participation of the third gender in the election process, he said. 

