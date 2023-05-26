  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Two including real estate businessman hacked to death

Karnataka: Two including real estate businessman hacked to death

News Network
May 26, 2023

realestate.jpg

Dharwad, May 26: A real estate businessman was murdered and a suspected member of the group of assailants was also killed in an incident linked to a real estate dispute on Thursday night in the Kamalapur area in the suburbs of north Karnataka’s Hubbali-Dharwad city.

The murdered businessman has been identified as Mohammed Kudachi, 42, while the other deceased person has been identified as Kamaruddin, police sources said. The victims were attacked with swords and knives. The incident occurred at around 11 pm on Thursday outside the residence of Kudachi.

The police said it was a case of rivalry over a property dispute involving two groups from the same community and that it was not communal in nature. While Kudachi’s body was found outside his house, the second body was found some distance away.

Officers suspect the second victim was killed while the attackers were fleeing the scene of crime. 

Hubbali-Dharwad police commissioner Raman Gupta said, “We received information at around 11 pm and visited the scene of the crime. We have clues about the identities of the attackers. Multiple teams have been formed and they are engaged in finding the accused.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 25,2023

HDD.jpg

Bengaluru, May 25: JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said he will be attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28, saying it is a property of the country and built from taxpayers' money. The JD(S) patriarch questioned whether it was the office of the BJP and RSS for boycotting its inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the building on Sunday.

"I am attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building. It is the property of the country. It is not anyone's personal matter," Gowda said. Speaking at the JD(S) introspection meeting following Karnataka Assembly poll results here, he said it is not anyone's personal programme, it is a country's programme. "That magnificent building was built with the tax money of the people of the country. It belongs to the country. It is not a BJP or RSS office," he said, adding he is participating in the inauguration of the new Parliament building as a former Prime Minister and a citizen of the country.

As of now, 21 opposition parties have said they will not be attending the inauguration ceremony, primarily taking exception to Modi doing the honours rather than President Droupadi Murmu. Stating that he has many reasons to oppose BJP politically, Gowda, according to an official release said, "I do not like to bring politics in the matter of opening the Parliament building."

"I have been elected to both houses of Parliament. I have performed duty there in the constitutional framework, and I still am a member (of the Rajya Sabha)," he said. "I have worked to protect the values of the Constitution. Therefore, I cannot bring politics into the matter of the Constitution," he added. Noting that many parties have boycotted the inauguration of the Parliament building and many have asked him whether he will attend it or not, being a former PM, Gowda said, "I want to tell them that I am committed to the Constitution and will go to the inauguration of the Parliament building."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 22,2023

kejriwal.jpg

The Congress won the Karnataka assembly elections by promising free electricity, free ration and unemployment allowance in its poll manifesto, taking cue from the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

He said the AAP has succeeded in its efforts to bring some change in the country's political discourse as other parties are also now seeking votes on issues like education and health.

He was addressing AAP leaders who won seats in just-concluded Uttar Pradesh local body elections.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has tried to change the narrative of the country's politics. If you look at Karnataka polls, the Congress party has won on our manifesto," Kejriwal said.

"We said we will provide free electricity, they (Congress) also said so. We said we will provide unemployment allowance, free ration, and Rs 1,000 (per moth to women, They also said so," he said.

The BJP is also now making such promises, he said, adding, political parties earlier used to seek vote on the basis of caste and religion.

The AAP won three Nagar Palika chairperson seats, six Nagar Panchayat chairperson seats and six Nagar Nigam councillor seats besides several wards in the urban local body polls that were held in Uttar Pradesh in two phases — on May 4 and May 11.

More than half of the AAP's victorious candidates belonged to the minority community, according to the poll results available on the state election commission's website.

Kejriwal congratulated the AAP's Uttar Pradesh unit leaders, saying it was a "difficult" election as the state is considered a BJP stronghold. "You worked hard and defeated the BJP, the SP and other parties."

Kejriwal said the AAP leaders' victory in several seats in the local body elections is an indication that people of Uttar Pradesh "are ready for change". "They want good governance and development in the state," he added.

He said the AAP will now focus on expanding its foothold in Uttar Pradesh and contest the next assembly polls with full strength.

"We will build our organisation with the help of Sandeep Pathak (AAP national organisation secretary). We will form active committees of 10 members in every village and booth. Once our organisation is built in Uttar Pradesh, no one can stop us," he said. 

Kejriwal asked the elected representatives to work for the people in various sectors like health and education so that the AAP is strengthened in the state.  

"All of you have got more responsibility now… If you do good work in Uttar PRadesh that fragrance will spread across the state. We will get an entry in Uttar Pradesh through you," he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 15,2023

protest.jpg

Mangaluru, May 15: A group of Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest in front of Wenlock Hospital in the city on Sunday after a man, who was undergoing treatment for liver disease died in the hospital. 

Nitin Poojary alias Roopesh (33), a resident of Nelyapalke of Maninalkur village in Bantwal taluk was admitted to hospital last week due to severe stomach ache. 

He was reportedly suffering from severe liver disease and died after three days without responding to any treatment. Nitin was a bus driver by profession. He was also an activist of Bajrang Dal, it is learnt. 

The protesters held the doctors of the hospital responsible for Nitin’s death and demanded an enquiry. They placed the dead body of Nitin in front of the hospital and raised slogans against the doctors. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.