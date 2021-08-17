  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Woman, boyfriend get life term for killing husband after giving birth to baby girl

Mangaluru: Woman, boyfriend get life term for killing husband after giving birth to baby girl

News Network
August 18, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 18: The third additional district and sessions court sentenced a woman and her boyfriend to life imprisonment, for killing her husband in 2016, on Tuesday.

Judge Basappa Balappa Jakati held Ashwini and her boyfriend Ananda Mera guilty of the crime, and awarded the punishment.

The incident took place on September 13, 2016. In 2014, Ashwini had married Jayaraj and they were staying in a rented home in Moodabidri. 

In 2016, Ashwin delivered a baby girl. Meanwhile, Jayaraj learnt about Ashwini’s affair with Ananda, and there was a fight between them. 

On September 13, when Ashwini was at her maternal house in Moodukonaje in Moodbidri, she called her husband Jayaraj to her home on the pretext of giving some money. 

She had hatched a plan to murder Jayaraj with the help of Ananda. When Jayaraj entered the house, Ananda hit him with an iron rod and killed him. They later dumped the body in an empty well and sprayed chemicals.

After three days, Ashwini in order to mislead the police, filed a missing complaint at Moodabidri police station. Ananda tried to mislead the police and claimed that he had abducted Jayaraj. Using Jayaraj’s phone number, he called Jayaraj’s mother and told her that Jayaraj owed Rs 62,000 to abductors.

On September 22, Jayaraj’s brother Girish filed a case of abduction, and the subsequent investigation revealed that it was a murder. Moodabidri police inspector Ramachandra Nayak filed the chargesheet. A total 36 witnesses were examined. Public prosecutor Narayana Sherigar represented the victim.

Ashwini and Ananda have each been fined Rs 5,000. Apart from this, a two year of jail term for destruction of evidence and Rs 2,000 fine was also imposed. A total of Rs 10,000 will be given to Jayaraj’s mother, and his daughter will also receive some money.

