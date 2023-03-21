  1. Home
  Actor-activist Chetan Ahimsa, who tweeted 'Hindutva built on lies', sent to 14-day judicial custody

Actor-activist Chetan Ahimsa, who tweeted ‘Hindutva built on lies’, sent to 14-day judicial custody

News Network
March 21, 2023

Chetan.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 21: Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar, aka Chetan Ahimsa, who was arrested last night by the police in Bengaluru after his tweet stating Hindutva is "built on lies" went viral online, was on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by the 32nd ACMM Court.

On March 20, Chetan took to his Twitter handle and called Hindutva "a lie".

He also said that Babri Masjid was not the birthplace of Lord Ram and that it was a lie that the idea of Indian nation began when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after defeating Raavan.

"Hindutva is built on LIES. Savarkar: Indian ‘nation’ began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya —> a lie. 1992: Babri Masjid is ‘birthplace of Rama’ —> a lie. 2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are ‘killers’ of Tipu—> a lie," his tweet read.

He went on to say, "Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH—> truth is EQUALITY".

Soon after, a complaint was lodged against him by a Hindutva outfit and an FIR was registered by the police.

Seshadripuram Police officers arrested the actor on Monday night, after filing FIR under IPC Sections 295A and 505B.

This is not the first time that the actor has faced the heat of the police. In February 2022, he was arrested for his tweet about the background of a High Court judge who was hearing the Hijab case. 

News Network
March 18,2023

Rao.jpg

Udupi, Mar 18: A ghastly road mishap involving a truck and a car claimed the life of a lecturer of a private engineering college at Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district.  

The deceased is identified as Anantesha Rao (45). He is survived by wife Sripriya Anantesh, principal of a private college in Mangaluru and a son.

It is learnt that Rao’s car collided with a container truck at Honnavar when he was travelling to Sode Moola Mutt from Udupi. Rao died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. 

News Network
March 9,2023

Nagaveni.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 9: Dr. Preethi Lolaksha Nagaveni, a Legal Scholar from Mangaluru, has once again delivered a joint oral statement before the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on 7th March 2023 along with Dr. Amit Anand. 

The Oral statement was delivered under the topic, “Impacts and Challenges faced by persons with disabilities in situations of risk and the role of State and Non-State actors in addressing them”.

Dr. Preethi has earlier presented three joint oral statements before various UN committees.

Dr Preethi in WHO Database

Recently World Health Organization [WHO] has included her Book Chapter in its official “WHO COVID-19 Research Database”. The book titled ‘COVID-19 IN ASIA -LAW AND POLICY CONTEXTS, published by Oxford University Press, New York in which Dr. Preethi along with Prof Susan Breau, Dean of faculty of Law, University Victoria, Canada has written a chapter on “International Health Regulations and Compliance in Asia”.

The authors have critically examined the limitations of the International Health Regulations due to which the WHO was in crisis in managing the COVID -19 pandemic and recommended appropriate amendments to the said Regulations. 

Work cited by the UN Committee

Dr Preethi, along with Dr. Amit Anand, had submitted inputs to the United Nations Committee on Child Rights as part of Day of General Discussion on “Children’s Rights and Alternative Care” which was held on 16th and 17th September 2021, during the 88th Session of the Committee at the United Nations Office in Geneva. In their report, the young scholars have suggested ‘The Measures to Prevent Sexual Abuse of Children in Residential Care Homes in India’. Taking cognizance of the importance of the report submitted by the young scholars, the United Nations Committee on Child Rights has not only published it in the official website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) but also cited their report in its Background Document on “Children’s Rights and Alternative Care – September2021”.

Preethi L N -5.JPG

