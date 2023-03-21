Actor-activist Chetan Ahimsa, who tweeted ‘Hindutva built on lies’, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Bengaluru, Mar 21: Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar, aka Chetan Ahimsa, who was arrested last night by the police in Bengaluru after his tweet stating Hindutva is "built on lies" went viral online, was on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by the 32nd ACMM Court.

On March 20, Chetan took to his Twitter handle and called Hindutva "a lie".

He also said that Babri Masjid was not the birthplace of Lord Ram and that it was a lie that the idea of Indian nation began when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after defeating Raavan.

"Hindutva is built on LIES. Savarkar: Indian ‘nation’ began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya —> a lie. 1992: Babri Masjid is ‘birthplace of Rama’ —> a lie. 2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are ‘killers’ of Tipu—> a lie," his tweet read.

He went on to say, "Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH—> truth is EQUALITY".

Soon after, a complaint was lodged against him by a Hindutva outfit and an FIR was registered by the police.

Seshadripuram Police officers arrested the actor on Monday night, after filing FIR under IPC Sections 295A and 505B.

This is not the first time that the actor has faced the heat of the police. In February 2022, he was arrested for his tweet about the background of a High Court judge who was hearing the Hijab case.