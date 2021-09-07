Anushree consumed drugs during dance rehersals, claims dancer Kishore Shetty

Mangaluru, Sept 8: Dancer Kishore Shetty, who is a key accused in drug case, has claimed that Kannada's star anchor Anushree too used to consume drugs along with them at parties.

“Anushree used to take drugs while practicing dance during rehearsals of a reality show,” he said.

In last September Anushree was questioned in connection with a drugs case involving dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty. Anushree, who appeared before the police, was interrogated for three-and-a-half hours.

Anushree had told the probe team that she knew Tarun Raj, a close friend of Shetty, who is also an accused in the drug case, for the last 12 years. He had done dance choreography for her for six months.

The anchor said she had no links with Tarun Raj on drug use and had not attended any party with him, the sources added.