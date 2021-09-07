  1. Home
Anushree consumed drugs during dance rehersals, claims dancer Kishore Shetty

News Network
September 8, 2021

Mangaluru, Sept 8: Dancer Kishore Shetty, who is a key accused in drug case, has claimed that Kannada's star anchor Anushree too used to consume drugs along with them at parties.

“Anushree used to take drugs while practicing dance during rehearsals of a reality show,” he said.

In last September Anushree was questioned in connection with a drugs case involving dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty. Anushree, who appeared before the police, was interrogated for three-and-a-half hours.

Anushree had told the probe team that she knew Tarun Raj, a close friend of Shetty, who is also an accused in the drug case, for the last 12 years. He had done dance choreography for her for six months.

The anchor said she had no links with Tarun Raj on drug use and had not attended any party with him, the sources added.

News Network
September 7,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 7: A 30-year-old man has bee arrested by the Bantwal Town police in Dakshina Kannada for trying to flirt with a married woman on WhatsApp. 

The complainant told police that she got in touch with the man who had allegedly faked his name. She claimed he was sending obscene messages on WhatsApp for the past six months and used to even call her. 

When the frequency of messages increased, she told her husband on September 3, who in turn found out the accused belonged to a different faith.

A complaint was registered, and police arrested the accused. 

A case has been booked under section 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and section 67(a) of the IT Act.

News Network
September 1,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 1: Due covid cases increasing in the Neighbouring state Kerala, the border district Dakshina Kannada administration continued the night curfew and weekend curfew till September.

Weekend curfew will not affect movement of health care personnel and students attending examinations, whose hall ticket will act as a pass, said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra here on Wednesday This order will be in force till September 13, he added.

In the order issued after directions came from the State government, Dr. Rajendra said that during weekend curfew, milk vending shops will be allowed to do business between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. and grocery and other shops dealing with essential items will be allowed to remain open till 2 p.m. Marriages will be allowed by the local authorities with permission for participation of 50 persons.

Dr. Rajendra said that all nursing, paramedical and other students coming from Kerala to hostels and rooms for study in Dakshina Kannada should bring COVID-19 RT-PCR test negative certificate not older than 72 hours and get themselves quarantined for one week. 

They should attend classes only with COVID-19 test negative certificate and if they test positive, they should be moved to COVID Care Centres for a 17-day treatment.

Nurses and other employees returning from visits to Kerala and Maharashtra have to undergo a week-long quarantine and report to duty only if they test negative for COVID-19. Managements have been asked to ensure strict compliance with these guidelines.

Students and others who regularly commute from Kasaragod in Kerala should continue to produce COVID-19 test negative certificates once every week.

News Network
September 7,2021

Mangaluru: In the wake of the resurfacing of Nipah virus in Kerala, an alert has been declared in Karnataka's coastal district of Dakshina Kannada. Deputy commissioner 
KV Rajendra has appealed to people to be cautious.

"A 12-year-old boy died of Nipah virus infection in Kozhokode district of Kerala on September 3. Since Dakshina Kannada district shares its border with Kerala and a large number of people commute for health and education purposes, a Nipah alert has been announced. Officials concerned should take all necessary precautionary measures,” the DC said.

Nipah is a zoonotic virus transmitted from animals to humans and can also be transmitted directly between people. 

It can cause a range of illnesses from asymptomatic infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis besides fever, headache, cough and throat pain. Wash hands using detergents frequently and stay away from bats and pigs that cause the spread of virus. 

Do not use fruits that were partly eaten by birds and animals. Inform the health department immediately if any person was found experiencing symptoms of Nipah, the DC said.

