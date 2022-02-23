  1. Home
  2. Udupi girl Disha Salian suicide: Parents demand action against union minister

News Network
February 23, 2022

Mumbai, Feb 23: The parents of Disha Salian, the late former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, met the chief of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Wednesday and demanded action against Union Minister Narayan Rane, his son Nitish and others who were spreading false news about their daughter's death.

Disha Salian's parents Vasanti and Satish Salian met MSCW chief Rupali Chakankar at the commission's office in suburban Bandra, and expressed their distress over the ongoing defamatory news about their late daughter, an official said.

The Salians have stated that they will not be able to survive in the society with respect if such false news was spread on news channels, and hence, they demanded action against concern people, he said.

Following the meet, the commission has taken their demand seriously and assured them of justice, the official added.

Days earlier, Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane had addressed a press conference in which he made certain claims regarding Disha Salian's death.

However, despite the emotional appeal made by Disha Salian's family members to politicians to refrain from maligning her name by questioning the circumstances surrounding her death, claims and counter-claims on the issue are being made, with Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil saying that the truth behind Disha Salian's death will be exposed after March 7.

Earlier this week, the MSCW had issued a notice to the Mumbai Police in connection with Disha Salian's alleged suicide and directed them to file a reply in the next two days, after Mr Rane claimed that she was raped and murdered.

Who is Disha Salian?

Disha Salian hails from Karnataka’s coastal district of Udupi. She was born in 1992 into a business family background. She reportedly migrated to Mumbai with her family at an early age. 

After completing her education, she worked in the Times of India Group for more than three years. She went on to become the celebrity manager at Media Vantage.

Apart from Sushant, she had great links with many popular celebrities like Bharti Singh, Alisha Panwar, and others.

Salian allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020, six days before Rajput (34) was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra. She was 28.

News Network
February 9,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 9: As the Karnataka High Court resumed its hearing on the heated hijab row, gatherings and protests near educational institutes have been prohibited in Bengaluru for the next two weeks. 

The city police imposed Section 144 near schools and colleges.

"Gatherings, agitations or protest of any type within the area of 200-meter radius from the gate(s) of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city, prohibited for two weeks with immediate effect," read an order by the Police Department, Govt of Karnataka.

News Network
February 15,2022

Referring to a plea in the Karnataka High Court to defer hearing on the 'hijab' row till the Assembly polls were over, the BJP has raised questions over the timing of the row and said the row was not a controversy, but a conspiracy against India.

BJP national General Secretary CT Ravi said, "In the ongoing hijab row, petitioner students have filed an application before the High Court to postpone their case until the completion of elections in five States. What do students have to do with Assembly elections? Does anyone still believe that the hijab issue was not pre-planned?"

"The hijab row is not a controversy, it is a conspiracy against India," he said.

News Network
February 16,2022

Veteran singer, music director and composer Bappi Lahiri - who introduced India to the Disco genre of dance-music - passed away in Mumbai.

Popularly known as Bappi Da in the industry, Lahiri is known for delivering iconic songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Saaheb and Sharaabi. 

A master of several concerts, people used to break into jig and tap their feet to his numbers. 
The 69-year-old director was also known for his unique costumes and wearing gold ornaments.

He was ailing for some time and he breathed his last at the CritiCare Hospital.

Lahiri is survived by wife, a son Bappa Lahiri and a daughter Rema Lahiri and grandchildren.

Last year, he had tested positive for Covid-19 and since then, has not been keeping well.

Bappi Lahiri is one of those singers who introduced India to Disco genre of dance music, which led to him being crowned the Disco King. Some of his hit songs are - Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost (Aap Ki Khatir,1977), Dekha Hai Maine Tujhko Phir (Wardat, 1981), Raat Baaki Baat Baaki (Namak Halaal, 1982), Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache (Disco Dancer,1982), Yaad Aa Raha Hai (Disco Dancer, 1982), Jeena Bhi Kya Hai Jeena (Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki,1984), Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re (Saaheb, 1985), Dil Mein Ho Tum (Satyamev Jayate, 1987), Tamma Tamma Loge (Thanedaar, 1990), Ooh La La (The Dirty Picture, 2012).

He has lent his voice to several stars including Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty.

Bappi Lahiri was last seen on Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan, where he had come to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.

Bappi was born on November 27, 1952, in Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. Alokesh ‘Bappi’ Lahiri, is the son of  Aparesh and Bansari Lahiri, both accomplished Bengali singers

His maternal uncle is the legendary Indian playback singer Kishore Kumar. He was also associated with BJP and unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

