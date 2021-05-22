  1. Home
  2. 1-year-old boy dies in hospital days after Mangalurean family meets with accident near Riyadh

May 23, 2021

Mangaluru, May 23: A one-year-old child who was severely injured when a family from coastal Karnataka met an accident in Saudi Arabia last week, passed away yesterday (22/5/2021) at the National Guard hospital in Riyadh.

The mishap took place when NRI Adil, his wife and their two children - a daughter and a son - were returning to Dammam in their RAV4 Toyota car from Jizan city after spending their EID holidays. 

At around 8 am, near a checkpoint, around 50 kms away from Riyadh, the car overturned as Adil lost control over it. The car moved off-road upside down. 

While the younger child Owais Adil suffered critical injuries, others escaped with minor injuries. The child was immediately taken to the hospital. Due to the internal bleeding, the child succumbed to the wounds in the hospital yesterday afternoon.

The body is in the morgue of the hospital awaiting the legal formalities. The funeral rites will be done most probably tomorrow afternoon in the RIYADH Naseem cemetery.

Adil has been working in a travel agency in Dammam. He hails from Guntalkatte, Moodabidri on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Many expressed their deep commiserations over the death of the child.

May 22,2021

Bengaluru, May 22: Karnataka on Saturday reported 31,183 fresh coronavirus cases and 451 deaths, the Health Department said.

With these, the total number of the infected so far was 23,98,925 and the deaths 24,648, the department said.

There were 4,83,204 active cases, a dip by 31,034 compared to Friday. The total number of those discharged stood at 18,91,042 with the recovery of 61,766.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 8,214 infections and 200 fatalities, which is the highest in the State.

The city has so far reported 11,12,058 infections and 10,856 deaths.

There were 2,61,115 active cases.

According to the health bulletin, there were 2,526 infections in Mysuru, 2,157 in Ballari, 1,641 in Hassan, 1,357 in Uttara Kannada, 1,026 in Belagavi, 973 in Dharwad, 971 in Shivamogga and 913 in Dakshina Kannada.

Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya, Raichur and Udupi were among the districts with over 500 cases.

The department said 35 deaths took place in Bengaluru Rural district, 20 deaths in Uttara Kannada, 19 in Ballari, 18 in Tumakuru, 14 each in Shivamogga and Ballari, 13 in Hassan and nine each in Chikkaballapura, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Mysuru.

Udupi reported 849 cases and 4 deaths. Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well. 

There were 1,28,761 tests done on Saturday, including 1,11,235 using RT-PCR and other methods.

So far 2.85 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department said.

As on Saturday, 1.20 crore inoculations were done in the State and they comprising first and second dose of the vaccine.

May 11,2021

Mangaluru, May 11: The New Mangalore Port today handled two more Navy vessels - INS KOCHI and INS TABAR - by berthing them simultaneously. 

The Navy vessel “INS KOCHI” carried 03 no.s Liquid Oxygen filled ISO containers of net weight 20 MT each, 40 no.s pallets of oxygen cylinders of one ton each & 02 no.s of 10 litres high flow oxygen concentrators, where as “INS TABAR” carried 02 no.s Liquid Oxygen filled ISO containers of net weight 20 MT each & 30 no.s pallets of oxygen cylinders of one ton each. 

The medical oxygen & concentrators are from the second tranche of medical aids donated by the Kuwait Government to Indian Red Cross Society. The cargoes were loaded on both the ships at Shuwaikh Port and sailed out on 06.05.2021. 

Including these two ships totally till date 04 naval vessels have arrived at NMPT carrying medical oxygen & equipments under the Samudra Setu-II operation launched by the Indian Navy. 

Both the vessels were berthed on highest priority & NMPT extended all its resources for berthing of the vessels and handling of 05 oxygen containers, 70 pallets containing oxygen cylinders & 02 no.s of 10 litres high flow oxygen concentrators on zero charges as per the directives of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways. 

Chairman, NMPT, Dr. A. V. Ramana, along with Dy. Chairman, Shri. K. G. Nath and senior officers of the Port, Navy, Coast Guard, Customs & District Administration were present at the operation site to monitor smooth disembarking of the cargo off the vessels without any delays. State and District Administration will decide on the further distribution of the Oxygen tanks, cylinders & the concentrators.

May 21,2021

Panaji, May 21: Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal was acquitted by a Goa court on Friday in the 2013 sexual harassment case.

He was accused of forcing himself on the woman, against her wishes, inside an elevator of the Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa on November 7 and 8, 2013, during his newsmagazine Tehelka's official event - the THiNK 13 festival.

The Goa police registered an FIR against Tejpal in November 2013 following which he was arrested. He has been out on bail since May 2014.

Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi reserved her verdict in the seven-year-old case, last month. The trial was held in-camera at Tejpal's instance.

The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal. He faced trial under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by person in position of control).

Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora assisted by advocate Cyndiana D'Silva represented the Goa Police while Advocates Rajeev Gomes and Amir Khan represented Tejpal.

The Arrest

On November 18, 2013, a few days after the incident, the victim complained to Tehelka's then managing editor, another acclaimed journalist - Shoma Chaudhry. The next day, in a long email, Tejpal sent a formal apology to the victim in which he said, "I apologise unconditionally for the shameful lapse of judgement that led me to attempt a sexual liaison with you on two occasions on November 7 and November 8 2013, despite your clear reluctance that you did not want such attention from me."

He further wrote to Chaudhry, in which he called the incident a bad lapse of judgement, an awful misreading of the situation, have led to an unfortunate incident that rails against all we believe in and fight for.

The victim, however, insisted that an anti-sexual harassment cell be set up under the Vishakha guidelines to investigate the matter.

Given that his apology presents an entirely different version from my testimony, ie. attempts to establish that a "sexual liaison" took place as opposed to him sexually molesting me, I insist once again in the spirit of justice, to constitute an anti-sexual harassment cell in accordance with Vishakha Guidelines.

Tejpal eventually stepped down as editor for six-months to allow a fair internal inquiry.

In the meantime, on November 22, 2013, the Goa Police took suo motu cognisance of the allegations that had become front-page news and registered a complaint. Tejpal alleged he was being framed, and the case was a political conspiracy against him, especially since BJP was the ruling party in Goa.

It may be noted that Tehelka, and with it Tejpal, shot to fame in 2001 with Operation West End, a sting that exposed the then ruling party – NDA led by BJP's - corrupt defence deals, forcing the exit of BJP president, late Bengaru Laxman and defence minister George Fernandes. Tejpal had started the news website along with journalist Anirudhha Bahal.

As for the sexual harassment case, Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, after a local court in Goa rejected his anticipatory bail application. He was granted regular bail by the Supreme Court less than a year later, in July 2014. In February 2014, the Goa Police Crime Branch filed a 2,846-page charge sheet against him.

Three years later, in June 2017, the Sessions Court allowed Tejpal's application to conduct the trial in-camera to protect both the parties' dignity, respect, and privacy.

On September 28, 2017 the Sessions Court framed charges against him, and the victim testified in March 2018. The prosecution has examined 71 witnesses and cross-examined five defence witnesses in the case. The prosecution's case mainly rests on the victim's statement, statements of her colleagues, and electronic evidence in the form of CCTV footage, e-mails and WhatsApp messages.

In August 2019, a Supreme Court bench of Justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah and B R Gavai SC rejected Tejpal's plea to quash the charges against him. Terming the offence "morally abhorrent" and an "assault on the privacy of the victim", the bench directed the Sessions Court to complete the trial within six months.

The prosecution then filed a supplementary charge sheet in January this year, citing ten more witnesses. In March, the prosecution and defence arguments concluded arguments and the case was reserved for orders.

