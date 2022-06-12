  1. Home
  2. Sheikh Karnire of 'Expertise' receives Saudi Green Card; thanks King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed

News Network
June 12, 2022

expertise.jpg

Dammam: K.S Sheikh Karnire, VP of Expertise Contracting Ltd, has become one of the very few Indians to receive permanent residency in Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom recently permitted foreign nationals to own business and property without the need for a sponsor.

The Premium Residency, informally known as Saudi Green Card, is a residence permit in Saudi Arabia grants expatriates the right to live, work and own business and property in the Kingdom.

Reacting to the news Mr. Sheik said, this was “My heartfelt thanks to the King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and entire Saudi Government. No doubt, this is a proud moment for me. I am delighted and happy. My sincere thanks to the people who have trust in Expertise and my brothers are the driving force behind the success of Expertise."

The Premium Residency, informally known as Saudi Green Card, is a residence permit in Saudi Arabia grants expatriates the right to live, work and own business and property in the Kingdom without need for a sponsor.

The introduction of the Premium Residency comes as a part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 reform plan, which was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to boost the Saudi economy.

Expertise Contracting Company, founded in 1999 has been renowned Industrial service provider of K.S.A. With more than 10,000 employees and more than 5000 pieces of equipment, the company is supporting in a good number for the economy of K.S.A. Expertise services span major industrial divisions allowing to serve a variety of sectors including petrochemical, oil & gas, fertilizer, steel, cement, water treatment, and power generation verticals. With headquarters in Jubail Industrial City, K.S.A, Expertise boasts an operating terminal of 300,000 sq. meters and has branch offices across the kingdom.

It can be remembered that, Mr.Sheik and his team has supported the stranded employees and families during COVID 19 period to safely bring them back from Saudi to India through more than 10 charted flights to the various cities of India. They are also running a NGO under the name of K.S.Sayeed Charitable trust supporting number of downtrodden families for food, shelter and education.

Hailing from a village Karnire, Near Mangaluru, Mr. Sheik has entered the kingdom as a Automobile Engineer and built the company along with his 5 other brothers.

Comments

News Network
May 29,2022

Mangaluru, May 29: A family trip to the Ullal beach on the outskirts of the city took a tragic turn when a woman was swept away was high tides. 

The deceased has been identified as Bhagyalakshmi, who had come to the coastal town from Mysuru along with her husband and three daughters and a granddaughter.  

After visiting Someshwara Temple, the family had been to the Summer Sands Beach Resort on Saturday. 

When they were playing in the beach, Bhagyalakshmi’s husband and the grandchild reportedly hit by a massive tide. 

Sensing danger, Bhagyalakshmi rushed towards them to rescue them. The man and child fortunately survived but Bhagyalakshmi swept away by another major tide. 

A case has been registered in Ullal police station. 

Comments

News Network
June 8,2022

deboard.jpg

New Delhi, June 8: Airlines must de-board any passenger before departure if they refuse to wear face masks inside an aircraft even after being warned, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

Besides, airport operators must take the help of the local police and security agencies and levy fines on people not wearing face masks, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.

The circular followed a Delhi High Court order of June 3 which said the "DGCA should issue separate binding directions to all staff persons deployed at the airports and in the aircraft, including flight attendants, air hostesses, captains/pilots and others, to take strict action against passengers and others who violate the masking and hygiene norms".

All such persons as are found violating the norms must be fined and persistent defaulters must be placed on the no-fly list, the court had said.

The DGCA's Wednesday circular said airlines must ensure the passengers wear masks properly on flights and they are removed from faces only "under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons".

If a passenger needs an extra face mask, the airline must provide it, it noted.

"The airline shall ensure that in case any passenger does not adhere to above instructions even after repeated warnings, he or she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure," it said.

In case any passenger refuses to wear a mask or violates the Covid-19 protocol even after repeated warnings in flight mid-air, he must be treated as "unruly passenger" as defined in the DGCA regulations, the circular said.

The DGCA regulations give powers to airlines to ban passengers for a certain period of time after they have been declared "unruly".

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airport must ensure that no one is allowed to enter the premises without wearing a mask, it said.

All airport operators must increase announcements and surveillance to ensure that passengers at terminal are wearing face masks properly and following Covid-appropriate behaviour at all times within the airport premises, it noted.

"In case any passenger does not wear mask or refuses to wear mask and follow Covid-19 protocol, he should be fined as per the respective state law where the airport is located and he may even be handed over to security agencies," it said.

Airport operators must take sanitisation measures at airports and provide hand sanitisers or dispensers at prominent places in the terminal, it noted.

"Also, airport operators shall levy fines on those violating Covid-19 protocols in accordance with state regulations with the help of local police and security agencies for violation of Covid-19 protocols," it added. 

Comments

News Network
June 5,2022

Bengaluru, June 5: Some Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers, backed by Sangh Parivar, on Sunday appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to survey the ‘Peer Pasha Bangla’ in Basavakalyan in Bidar district, claiming that it was the original ‘Anubhava Mantapa’, the sacred seat of the founder of Lingayat sect and 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara.

“The first parliament of the world, Anubhava Mantapa now happens to be the Peer Pasha Bangla (Bungalow), which requires immediate protection and a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India,” the seers said in a joint statement.

The seers, led by Sharanu Salagar, BJP MLA from Basavakalyan, and Pradeep Kankanvadi, president of Veerashaiva-Lingayat Sanghatana Vedike, called on Bommai at his residence. In their memorandum, the seers said that it has come to their knowledge from local sources as well as documents that ‘Peer Pasha Bangla’, a dargah or a mausoleum of a Muslim saint, is actually the original ‘Anubhava Mantapa’.

They demanded that the State should make a proposal to the Centre to release Rs 500 crore for the ‘Anubhava Mantapa' corridor under which the sites related to Basaveshwara should be identified and preserved. They further said the Anubhava Mantapa should be developed as a major Lingayat study centre in Basavakalyan.

According to Girimalleshwara Swamiji of Tapovana Matha in Shahpur Taluk in Yadgir district, Bommai assured the seers that all the documents would be examined and a meeting with the officials convened in this regard. Lingayat is a major sect and dominant community in Karnataka, to which Basavaj Bommai and his immediate predecessor B S Yediyurappa belong.

The demand for a survey of ‘Peer Pasha Bangla’ comes close on the heels of Hindu organisations staging a demonstration in Srirangapatna in Mandya district on Saturday demanding a survey of Jamia Masjid, claiming that it was a Hanuman temple, which the 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan had razed and built a mosque there.

Comments

