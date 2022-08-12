  1. Home
8-year-old Mangaluru boy becomes youngest from Gulf to summit Mount Kilimanjaro

News Network
August 12, 2022

Mangaluru: Ayaan Saboor Mendon, an 8-year-old adventurer from Mangaluru has became the youngest person in the Gulf Cooperation Council to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. The NRI boy, who is currently studying at the North London Collegiate School in Dubai, made history on August 4 as he unfurled the flags of UAE and India on top of the highest peak in Africa. 

It all started with the passion he inherited from his parents, Vani Mendon and Saboor Ahmed, who accompanied on the gruelling 7-day trek to the peak. It was a biting -10°C. The summit of Mount Kilimanjaro lies at 5895 metres above sea level. 

“We were preparing (to summit) Mount Elbrus before Covid. He tried convincing us to take him but he was just 6 then, which made it nearly impossible,” said Ayaan's mother. However, they promised to take him to another peak soon.

“I started my strength training two years ago to summit a peak," said the young adventurer. "It was a tough journey, but all I knew was I wanted to do it, and my parents supported me in it."

The family, along with guides and helpers, started their journey on July 28 and ascended to a height of 2000 metres to reach the first base camp. “I was all excited as I was undertaking an expedition nearly no children of my age are interested in. The moment we reached the first campsite after trekking for 5 hours, I was confident that I would summit the peak,” Ayaan said.

Vani said that they chose the Northern Circuit route which was much longer than the others. “This route has temperature variations. It was an 8-day trek as we wanted Ayaan’s body to get acclimatized to the climatic conditions and the geography there. So there was a gradual decrease in temperature and oxygen levels,” said Vani.

Ayaan was happy to see the animals, birds, and creatures that he watches on screens and in books. “We passed through the rain forest. I saw animals, birds, and plants. It was truly enchanting. I had a chance to experience different weather conditions- rain, fog, sunny and the extreme cold."

The trip was not without its challenges. Ayaan had to battle altitude sickness and harsh weather conditions. On day 6, the family reached the foothill of the peak, at an altitude of 4713 metres. “The temperature was over -15°C and things started getting worse from there,” said Vani. “We geared up for 10 hours of continuous steep trekking at 1.30 AM. By the time we reached Gilman’s point our bodies gave up and Ayaan was crying as his legs were frozen."

"We asked him if he wants to continue," she said. "All I could hear was, yes and 'I want to reach up there and see how the world looks from there'. We had to motivate him and boost his mental capacity,” added Vani.

It was around 10 am they reached Uhuru point - the highest at Mt Kilimanjaro. To celebrate their achievement, Ayaan and his parents unfurled both the UAE and Indian flags at the summit.

“I am very proud to have done this, and I want to thank my parents, my trainer Tariq and my teachers Chloe Taylor and Kate Rees, and the guides for playing a pivotal role, supporting me, and boosting my spirits,” said Ayaan.

He is proud of his accomplishment and says he hopes the climb will inspire other children to pursue their dreams. “My friends, Let's not be in 'cell', Let's return to mud, adventure, and being healthy," says a flag he held up.

The young climber says he was determined to reach the summit despite the challenges along the way and will continue his journey of climbing peaks. “I want to summit Mount Elbrus next,” said Ayaan.

“If this passion continues, I have plans to make him the youngest climber to summit the 14 highest peaks of the world in the shortest span of time - in 6 months, which will be the world record in both feats,” said Saboor.

The mother said that Ayaan has learned a lot from this expedition. “He had been training for this feat for nearly two years. He used to crib about going for swimming classes, strength training sessions. But now he is all ready for anything. He has realised that he is stronger than he thinks,” said Vani.

ayan.jpg

August 3,2022

rains.jpg

Mangaluru/Udupi, Aug 3: A red alert has been declared in twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi after the Indian Metalogical Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rain, an official in the know of the development said on Wednesday.

As per the IMD predictions, on July 3, 4 and 5, there is likely to be heavy to very heavy rain ranging at isolated places in these coastal districts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the DCs to take measures to restore road connectivity in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts. He also asked the authorities to conduct an immediate joint survey of the houses destroyed.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Volunteers await rescue kits

Meanwhile, over 300 volunteers have been trained under the ‘Aapda Mitra’ scheme to serve the people in distress during floods, rainfall and natural calamities in the twin districts. However, the government has so far not provided any rescue kits or gear or equipment to these volunteers.

Volunteers are entitled to get kits worth Rs 10,000 comprising a raincoat, torch, first-aid box, lifejacket and a rope to help them handle emergencies and take part in rescue operations in dangerous locations.

Without the required equipment or gear being made available, volunteers would find it difficult to perform timely duties and help rescue those in distress.

Trains affected 

Meanwhile, heavy rain of around 403 mm in five hours, between the Murdeshwar-Bhatkal section in Karwar region, under Konkan Railway, has resulted in disruption of train services.

According to Konkan Railway authorities, waterlogging and soil slippage has occurred, resulting in disruption of train services in this region. Restoration work is under progress, and efforts are being made to restore services at the earliest. 

Due to the above situation, trains on the Konkan Railway route have been regulated and short terminated, and one train was cancelled. The services were restored at 3 pm.

Train No. 06602, Mangaluru Central- Madgaon Junction special train on Tuesday, was short terminated at Udupi station, and train No. 06601 Madgaon Junction-Mangaluru Central special train on Tuesday, was cancelled. Six trains were regulated. 

They are, train No. 11098 Ernakulam Junction-Pune Express journey, that commenced its journey on Monday, was regulated at Bhatkal station; train No.16595 KSR Bengaluru Station- Karwar Express on Monday, was regulated at Shiroor station, among other train services.

News Network
August 9,2022

edgah.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 9: A fresh controversy has erupted after Karnataka Congress leader and MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations should not be allowed at the site on which the Idgah Maidan stands in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet.

This statement comes after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday passed an order stating that the ownership of the Idgah Maidan near Bengaluru's Chamarajpet belongs to the Revenue department and not the Wakf board.

The former Karnataka Minister, who visited the Idgah Maidan, announced that for the first time in the history the tricolor is being hoisted at the premises of Idgah Maidan.

"The national flag will be hoisted on every occasion of Independence Day and the Republic Day. The Kannada flag will be hoisted on November 1. But Ganesh Chaturthi won't be celebrated here," he said.

He added that he visited the Idgah Maidan with the sole aim of planning for grand celebrations of the 75th Independence day.

Commeting on the BBMP's order which said Idgah Maidan is the property of the Revenue department, the Congress MLA said that the matter will be taken care by the State Wakf board.

Zameer alleged that the media is involved in provoking people over the issue and creating confusion regarding the Idgah Maidan controversy.

However, various Hindutva groups have demanded that since the land on which the Idgah Maidan stands was earlier a playground and the property belongs to the state government, therefore they must be allowed to celebrate Hindu festivals at the site.

The Hindutva groups have also demanded that if the Idgah tower is demolished from the site then it would not lead to communal clashes in future.

