Elderly patient from Udupi stuck helplessly in Saudi Arabia for decades reaches home after Indian Social Forum’s intervention

June 29, 2021

saudi1.jpg

Udupi: Prabhakar Thonse, a 67-year-old man from Udupi living in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who was suffering from abdominal chronic disease, was sent back home with the help of Indian Social Forum Dammam team members through Vande Bharat repatriation flight.

He had been working in Saudi Arabia for the past 40 years as a tailor in Dammam SECO area. His last visit to his family was 21 years ago in 2000 and had never returned to India thereafter. 

Indian Social Forum came to know about his plight when Social Democratic Party of India leaders requested to find the Indian who was seeking help through WhatsApp message claiming to be sick with no medical facility and no care taker around. Tracing through the viral message ISF Dammam team lead by Mohammad Ali Muloor and accompanied by Imran Kaatipalla and Ibrahim Krishnapura was able to locate Prabhakar on 10th June at his accommodation in a bad condition. Prabhakar was going through an abdomen chronic disease and lying in his bed with regular bleeding issues.

ISF team found that his Saudi Arabian resident ID (Iqama) was not renewed for past 4 years, no medical insurance covered, passport was missing, and however getting all these documentation done required lengthy procedure to be followed with Sponsor Company, Government offices and Indian Embassy. Prabhakar was immediately taken to local private hospital and was later shifted to King Fahad University hospital in Dammam by ISF welfare team where he had undergone colonoscopy, endoscopy, Biopsy and other treatment for more than 2 weeks. These test results seem to be chronic disease and hence doctors advised the team to send him to India for the further treatment. 

Meantime, ISF team started following up with Saudi Sponsors in order to make the exit VISA process at Ministry of Interior and contacted Indian Embassy for the issuance of Confirmation letter and Emergency certificate. With no time, Indian Embassy swung into action to issue the Emergency Certificate / Temporary passport to facilitate Prabhakr’s repatriation to India. With the regular follow ups with Saudi Sponsor, Ministry of Labor and other local authorities ISF team successfully completed the repatriation procedure. 

Indian Social Forum has requested local Mangaluru SDPI leaders to make arrangements for the further treatment at home town, as agreed he was received at the Bajpe International airport and later shifted in party ambulance to a local hospital whereas SDPI leaders assured his further treatment will be taken care of. 

Tremendous amount of work, dedicated and selfless team effort had been put in place by ISF’s welfare team for the past 2 weeks in order to complete the repatriation process. ISF appreciated Indian Embassy for the swift response in facilitating the documentation and thanked MASA president Sathish Bajal, ISF well-wisher Joy Fernandez and Dr. Mohammad Waseem Bhatkal Dammam Health Clinic for extending generous financial support in procuring flight ticket and other needs. This incident is a classic example for Indian community’s collective team work, by this attitude devastated and stranded NRIs in Saudi Arabia can be benefited hugely, ISF said in a press statement.

June 18,2021

Bengaluru, June 18: The News Broadcasting Standards Authority has fined two Kannada news channels and censured English television news channel Times Now for extremely biased, hate-filled and misleading coverage of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation of March 2020. The authority fined News18 Kannada Rs 1 lakh and Suvarna News Rs 50,000.

The NBSA’s action was based on a complaint filed in 2020 by Bengaluru organisation Campaign Against Hate Speech, reported The News Minute. The news channels have to pay the penalty within seven days of receiving the order, which was issued on Wednesday.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi was blamed for thousands of coronavirus infections around the country in the initial weeks of the nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, 2020. The event had renewed stigma against Muslims, triggering a wave of business boycotts and hate speech.

The NBSA pointed to two programmes aired on News18 Kannada, and said those had highly objectionable content that was based on conjecture. The programmes singled out by the NBSA were “Do you know how is Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz which has spread Coronavirus to the nation” and “How many have gone to Delhi’s Jamaat Congregation from Karnataka”. Both were aired on April 1, 2020.

“The tone, tenor and language [of the programmes] was crass, prejudiced and disrespectful,” the NBSA said in its order. “The programmes were prejudiced, inflammatory, and crossed all boundaries of good taste without concerns for feelings of a religious group. It was aimed at promoting and inciting hatred between communities.”

The NBSA has also asked News18 Kannada to telecast an apology on June 23 before the 9 pm news.

June 19,2021

Karnataka, June 19: Karnataka has further relaxed the Covid-19 restrictions in 16 districts, including Bengaluru, starting from June 21, allowing all shops to function and public transport to resume operations.  

The new rules will be applicable in Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot , Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar.

These 16 districts are those where the Covid-19 positivity rate is below 5 per cent, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. 

In these 16 districts, shops will be open from 6 am to 5 pm beginning Monday. The government has also decided to operate public transport including bus and metro with 50 per cent capacity.

Hotels, clubs and restaurants will be open for service until 5 pm with 50 per cent seating, but liquor will not be permitted. Lodges and resorts will be permitted to take bookings up to 50 per cent, while gyms will also be allowed to function at half capacity. All these places will have to ensure that they do not run the air conditioning, he said.

Outdoor sports activities will be allowed without spectators, while outdoor film shooting has also been given permission. Private offices can function up to half their capacity, Yediyurappa said.

However, there will be a curfew in place between 7 pm and 5 am on weekdays and a weekend curfew will be in place from 7 pm on Friday evening to 5 am on Monday morning throughout the state.

Swimming pools, places of worship, political events, educational institutions, shopping malls, pubs and amusement parks will continue to remain shut.

As for the rest of the districts that have a positivity rate of more than 5 per cent, the existing relaxation which was in place from June 11, will apply.

Mysuru, where the positivity rate is more than 10 per cent, will continue to remain under a strict lockdown until July 5.

Yediyurappa said the relaxation of the lockdown was done in the interest of businesses and to protect the livelihoods of small enterprises. "The Covid pandemic threat still looms large upon us. I request the public to cooperate and wear masks in public places," he said.

June 18,2021

gayatri.jpg

Mysuru, June 18: A teenage girl was hacked to death by her father as she was in love with a youth belonging to another caste, in Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, on Thursday. The man has surrendered to the police.

The deceased is Gayathri (19) and the accused is her father Jayaram, 54, residents of Gollarabeedhi, in Periyapatna town.

According to Police, the girl was in love with a youth, belonging to another community, which was opposed by Jayaram. Despite Jayaram advising her against it, Gayathri was adamant. There were a lot of arguments between them related to the issue for the last one month.

Jayaram was working at his field on Thursday afternoon when Gayathri brought lunch for him. Jayaram tried to convince her again to forget the youth belonging to another caste. There were heated arguments between the duo, when the irate Jayaram hacked Gayathri with a machete, killing her on the spot. He later surrendered to the town police.

Deputy SP Raviprasad, Inspectors Jagadish visited the spot. A case has been registered against Jayaram and a probe initiated. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 20 Jun 2021

This kind of heinous crime only the Honourable High Courts and the Supreme Court of India can put an end to safeguard the future of the children of India. To maintain a law-abiding Nation the Honourable Justices must give a hard look for such crime.

