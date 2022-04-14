Hybrid Honorary Doctorate & Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Peace Award conferred on P A Hameed Padubidri

Adv. Abdul Hameed aka P A Hameed Padubidri, an NRI pro-bono lawyer and social worker, who is presently working in a Saudi Defense Company based in Riyadh, has been conferred with the Honorary Doctorate as well as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Peace Award-2022 by the Global Human Peace University based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu-India.

The Doctorate and Award were bestowed to P A Hameed for his long exemplary and outstanding services in the socio- humanitarian arena through his vast knowledge in law faculty.

P A Hameed arrived in Coimbatore directly from Saudi Arabia to receive the Doctorate and Award at the Awarding ceremony held on 09/04/2022 at SITRA Auditorium in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Global Human Peace University (GHPU), which is having presence in various foreign countries, recognized and honored P A Hameed by conferring the hybrid awards for his great achievements effected for the cause of the Indian compatriots and others alike.

Dr P A Hameed was a humanitarian functionary from a very early age. He held several positions in various organizations including the Member of BOA (Board of Appointment) in Mangalore University, Karnataka State Minority Commission District Member nominated by the Governor.

By profession, he is an Advocate. Besides, he is an amateur journalist and socio-human rights worker. He is the recipient of the "Karnataka State Best Youth Award -98" awarded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Government of Karnataka for his outstanding works. He was also qualified for the National Youth Award of the Government of India in 1999.

Dr P A Hameed was the first elected Taluk Panchayat member of Udupi during 1995-2000. He was known as the youngest elected T.P. member in the State.

He completed his primary education at Padubidri Urdu School, did his high school & PUC at Padubidri Junior College and graduated from Mulki Vijaya College. He then completed his law degree at SDM Law College, Mangalore.

He had been practicing lawyer at Udupi court for few years & then he had touched down the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & was working at a Saudi Defense Company based in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Dr P A Hameed took up various cases voluntarily, including but not limited to, labor issues, sponsorship issues & other cases.

During the last Covid-19, he was working relentlessly by coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh & Indian Embassy in Dubai & ICG in Abudhabi & other authorities to bring back Indians (to Saudi), who were stranded in Dubai due to travel ban.

He also worked hard by facilitating provisions with the good cooperation of the Saudi health facilities for the NRIs & others in Saudi Arabia especially for the suspected patients of pre-Covid 19 during the pandemic

During the recent Russia-Ukraine war, he built continuous contacts with the Indians, especially students stranded in Kiev, for facilitating their safe repatriation to India through the Indian Foreign Ministry in Delhi and Indian authorities in Ukraine Poland-Armenia-Slovakia.

Around 225 students were repatriated to India through the "Air Ganga Operation" via Poland with his continuous efforts.

He has been addressing various problems faced by housemaid women in their respective works and places. Taking all these services into consideration, he has been recognized by and conferred with the hybrid Awards.

Of the seven children of late Arabi Abdul Khadar and Aisha, Dr P A Hameed is the youngest son, whose mother recently passed away. His elder brothers P.A. Rahiman and P.A. Hussain are engaged in community and religious activities, while another brother P A Mohiddin is serving as the Assistant Commandant (AC) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Bangalore Zone.