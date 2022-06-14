Karnataka woman, illegally confined by Indian agent in Kuwait, reaches home finally

Following the timely intervention of NRI social worker P A Hameed Padubidri based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a woman from Karnataka who was confined by an Indian agent in Kuwait, has reached her home safe. She landed at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru via Dubai from Kuwait on June 13. She hails from Kogilu layout in Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

Bi Bi Ameena, a housemaid, touched down Kuwait around seven months ago to work for a Kuwaiti family. She was hired as a housemaid by an agent in Bengaluru for his main Keralite agent in Kuwait. She was tempted with the attractive salary with good working atmosphere by the agents. The agent in Kuwait is running his business of manpower mainly supplying housemaids to Kuwaiti families.

Ameena was supplied to a Kuwaiti house as a housemaid. She worked in the house for around five months, but due to the mental and physical torture by the lady owner of the house, Ameena was compelled to leave the house and was unable to work. She requested the agent to send her back to India as she couldn't continue working anywhere in Kuwait as she felt traumatic in the house. But, the agent refused to do so. He insisted her to work for other family or she should give him a huge amount to let her go back to India. She was also illegally confined in a room with other domestic lady workers without outer world contact for more than a month.

Upon her son’s request, Adv P A Hameed contacted the Indian Embassy in Kuwait requesting them to look into her case immediately. The Embassy responded at once and instructed the agent to send her back as early as possible. The agent agreed to do so forthwith. But, he was still insisting for at least ticket money from her, which was refused by her.

With the continuous follow-ups, the agent sent her back to her hometown. She was received by her family in the airport in Bengaluru.

Bi Bi Ameena along with her family extended her immense thanks to Adv P A Hameed for his humanitarian works. “If he was not there to reach out to me, then my situation would have been worse like other housemaids, mostly Keralites, who are still confined in the room; his timely approach and Embassy's prompt action got me landed in India safely,” she said. She also expressed their immense gratitude to the officials of Indian Embassy in Kuwait for their timely help.