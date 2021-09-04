  1. Home
Karnataka youth’s death in Saudi Arabia: Family says it’s not a suicide, demands high level probe

News Network
September 5, 2021

Family members of an NRI from Karnataka, who was found dead in hanging condition at his residence in Riyadh, the capital city of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last month, have suspected foul play in the death. 

The mortal remains of Basavaraja Navi, 35, who originally hails from Sindhagi in Karnataka, was already airlifted to India with good help and support of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. He had been working as a labourer for over two years in the kingdom. He was found dead on August 12 as reported by the Indian Embassy. 

The case was registered at the local jurisdictional police station in Riyadh. After a preliminary investigation and completion of all the legal formalities and procedures, the dead body was repatriated to Bengaluru and shifted to his hometown Malagan.

However, his family came forward raising a strong doubt over the cause of his death. They claim that it's not a case of suicide, but of a murder. They put forth their claims in defense saying that: 1) "We saw a mass of bruises and contusions all over the body when the body was lifted for the last funeral rites", 2) they also assert that the deceased didn't have any debt or loan either in the KSA or at his hometown owed to anybody that could lead him to take this extreme step, 3) he was in very good terms regularly keeping contacts with his family, parents and other blood relatives without any tensions and mental agony.

These three main factors his family raised show that it's not a case of natural death or suicide, but a case of murder as they believe.

The deceased’s family appealed both Karnataka state and central govt and other concerned authorities to investigate into this case and dispense justice. 

Riyadh-based Udupi lawyer and social worker, Adv. P.A. Hameed Padubidri, who works for a Defense company in Riyadh and has been working for the various social and humanitarian causes of the NRIs in general and Kannadigas in particular in the KSA for the past 17  years, also pleaded both State and Central Governments and Indian Mission in Riyadh to consider the family's above claim is true to the fact & to look into this case thoroughly. 

He further advises that, for the local enquiry purpose, a team should be formed headed by the concerned Taluk Tahsildar to investigate their assertion and to provide justice justly. 

Since the deceased's family hails from a poor background & the widow with three children are facing a acute financial problem with the loss of their main bread-earner, the bereaved family should also be given proper compensation & equity from the CM's emergency fund, district administration emergency fund & also the Mission's ICWF. 

News Network
August 25,2021

sunanda.jpg

Mysuru, Aug 25: Sunanda Palanetra of BJP has been elected as Mayor of Mysuru. She is the 24th Mayor of Mysuru.

BJP came to power for the first time in the history of MCC. Palanetra, a corporator of Ward 59 of MCC, is a close relative of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

It is to be noted that Palanetra had decided to resign from her corporatorship when she was defeated in previous Mayor election held in January. 

Palanetra had written to then chief minister B S Yediyurappa and the party leaders expressing her desire to resign for the post.

BJP Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha congratulated Sunanda Palanetra tweeting, “Congratulations to Sunanda Palanetra who was elected mayor of Mysuru. A heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to this victory,” he wrote in his tweet.

The Congress and JD(S) had earlier in February formed an alliance to keep BJP out of power. JD(S) Candidate Rukmini Made Gowda became the Mayor while Congress candidate Anwar Baig was elected as Deputy Mayor. 

However, Rukmini’s election as JD(S) corporator in the 2018 polls was annulled by the Karnataka High Court in May, thereby necessitating mayoral elections. The High Court’s order was based on a petition filed by Rajani Annaiah, the Congress candidate who lost to Rukmini, who accused her of a false declaration of assets during her nomination. 

News Network
August 24,2021

Kundapur, Aug 24: Two cousins met a watery grave in a pond in Ardi Konjadi of Kundapur taluk of Udupi district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Mohan Naika (21) and Suresh(19).

Both had gone for work in the morning but did not return till late evening on Monday, following which their family members began a search. Their footwear was found near the pond, and on a search, the bodies were traced on Tuesday morning.

It is suspected that the two might have accidentally slipped and drowned while cutting greens in the area after having lunch.

Shankernarayana Police have registered a case.

News Network
August 23,2021

After much effort by Riyadh based pro-bono lawyer and social worker, Adv. P A Hameed Padubidri along with senior resident and Dammam-based community worker, Yaseen Kalburgi, Dr. Ekhlaq, Polyclinic Jeddah, and active intervention of the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Jeddah- especially of Mohammed Shahid Alam IFS, Consular General and his subordinates, one more distraught lady from Karnataka Mrs Jahidha Hussain Khan landed in Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on August 21. Then she reached her hometown Maddoor in Mandya district. 

She was there in Jeddah for about 7 months under the CGI shelter awaiting her departure after she left her Vakeel (visa office agent) & came to Jeddah seeking the help of the CGI. 

Mohammed Shahid Alam.jpg

Mohammed Shahid Alam IFS, Consular General

Background

Jahidha hails from economically poor family. She herself decided to work in Saudi Arabia for the better livelihood. One of her relatives facilitated visa for her from Mumbai agent. After obtaining the visa, she arrived in Saudi Arabia in 2020 to work as a housemaid on agreement visa for a Saudi family in Madinah. She was happy and comfortable in the Saudi house without any problem. 

However, after working for about 10 months, she expressed her inability to work with her Kafeel (Sponsor) due to her health condition. She was unable to work there. The sponsor, identified as Ahmed Al-Suhaimi and his family, persuaded her to revisit her ideas of going back to India. They promised that they would provide her with all medical facilities, but she didn't heed their requests.

Finally, her Kafeel considered her request and had given her a flight ticket, exit visa to return to India & also surrendered her to the local passport office (Jawazaath) to make sure that he was free from any further legal obligation & liability. 

Her Kafeel demanded the money from the local visa agent based in Madinah, who hired Jahidha from Mumbai agent to work for Mr. Al-Suhaimi. It's said that the Kafeel spent around 18000 Saudi Arabian Riyals to bring her to the KSA. 

In lieu of it, the Madinah agent planned to release her surrendered by the Kafeel from the Jawazaat showing the valid documents to the Jawazaath & caused her to work for him at his house. Although she refused to go with him initially, but she agreed to work for him upon the assurance of the Jawazaath personnel. 

Due to her ailment and his growing jobation at her, she couldn't continue at his house & finally, she got to the CGI Jeddah in Feb 2021 for seeking help. 

Involvement of social workers 

activists.jpg

Adv. P A Hameed Padubidri and Yaseen Kalburgi

Mrs. Jahidha was sheltered in an accommodation provided by the CGI Jeddah. It's almost more than 6 months since she was there in the accommodation in solitary when one Mrs. Sabiha came there. 

Sabiha from Tumakuru in Karnataka, who was harassed by her actual Kafeel in AlQurayath and was cheated by him sending her from Al-Qurayath to the King Abdulaziz International Airport as if she was provided with the flight ticket & exit visa, but actually not. Then she was advised to take the help of Jeddah CGI & was given with the same room upon advice of Adv. Padubidri.

Accordingly, both Sabiha and Jahidha were together in the same room for around one month. Then Mrs Jahidha's situation was known by Adv. Padubidri & others through Sabiha. It caused them to jump into action.

Initially, Adv.Padubidri and Yaseen Kalburgi directly contacted her Kafeel in Madinah requesting him to facilitate her to go on exit. 

The CGI also dived into active intervention including meeting the Kafeel & finally, with the good combined exerts, she got final exit as well as Tarheel (Deportation center) formalities. She touched down her home with a full relief of sighs.

Adv. Padubidri thanked CG Shahid IFS and other CGI officers for their active intervention. He also remembered the full efforts & supports of the CGI officers like VC, Mr Thakur, Faizal, Khayamuddeen. 

He also conveyed his gratitude to good Samaritans like Yaseen Kalburgi, Khobar, a social worker/senior resident, Mustaq Bengaluru, Jubail, a philanthropist, Basheer Sagar, one more philanthropist in Khobar, & Dr. Ekhlaq Mumbai in Jeddah & few others in Jeddah.

After reaching her hometown, Mrs. JAHIDHA sincerely thanked to all the concerned, especially Shahid IFS, Adv Padubidri & Yaseen Kalburgi for their efforts in getting her to her hometown.

