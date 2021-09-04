Karnataka youth’s death in Saudi Arabia: Family says it’s not a suicide, demands high level probe

Family members of an NRI from Karnataka, who was found dead in hanging condition at his residence in Riyadh, the capital city of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last month, have suspected foul play in the death.

The mortal remains of Basavaraja Navi, 35, who originally hails from Sindhagi in Karnataka, was already airlifted to India with good help and support of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. He had been working as a labourer for over two years in the kingdom. He was found dead on August 12 as reported by the Indian Embassy.

The case was registered at the local jurisdictional police station in Riyadh. After a preliminary investigation and completion of all the legal formalities and procedures, the dead body was repatriated to Bengaluru and shifted to his hometown Malagan.

However, his family came forward raising a strong doubt over the cause of his death. They claim that it's not a case of suicide, but of a murder. They put forth their claims in defense saying that: 1) "We saw a mass of bruises and contusions all over the body when the body was lifted for the last funeral rites", 2) they also assert that the deceased didn't have any debt or loan either in the KSA or at his hometown owed to anybody that could lead him to take this extreme step, 3) he was in very good terms regularly keeping contacts with his family, parents and other blood relatives without any tensions and mental agony.

These three main factors his family raised show that it's not a case of natural death or suicide, but a case of murder as they believe.

The deceased’s family appealed both Karnataka state and central govt and other concerned authorities to investigate into this case and dispense justice.

Riyadh-based Udupi lawyer and social worker, Adv. P.A. Hameed Padubidri, who works for a Defense company in Riyadh and has been working for the various social and humanitarian causes of the NRIs in general and Kannadigas in particular in the KSA for the past 17 years, also pleaded both State and Central Governments and Indian Mission in Riyadh to consider the family's above claim is true to the fact & to look into this case thoroughly.

He further advises that, for the local enquiry purpose, a team should be formed headed by the concerned Taluk Tahsildar to investigate their assertion and to provide justice justly.

Since the deceased's family hails from a poor background & the widow with three children are facing a acute financial problem with the loss of their main bread-earner, the bereaved family should also be given proper compensation & equity from the CM's emergency fund, district administration emergency fund & also the Mission's ICWF.