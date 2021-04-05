  1. Home
  2. Nazeer Melangady, NRI businessman from Udupi, passes away in Dammam

Nazeer Melangady, NRI businessman from Udupi, passes away in Dammam

coastaldigest.com news network
April 6, 2021

Nazeer Melangady.jpg

Dammam: Nazeer Hussain, aged about 55, residing in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, passed away on April 4 night due to short illness. He had been in Dammam since more than 20 years. He hails from Melangady at Padubidri in Udupi district. He was running a private business in Dammam. 

He was suffering from minor illness for past few days. On April 4th night at around 8pm (Saudi Time), his illness got aggravated and he was immediately taken to the hospital in an ambulance. He breathed his last on the way to Dammam hospital.

He had involved in socio-religious activities including Youngmen's Association Padubidri back at his home town in his early age. He was also active member of PANORAMA Dammam unit. He was friendly & soft spoken person. 

He is survived by his mother, wife and three children (including 2 school going), brothers, sisters, relatives and vast number of friends. 

Now the mortal remains are kept in the morgue of Dammam hospital awaiting legal formalities, which will be probably completed on April 6. Once it's complete, the tadfeen will be done at Dammam cemetery. 

PANORAMA Dammam and Riyadh units and other Mangalorean organizations and well-wishers, friends and Rakwan Co. Khobar, have deeply expressed their commiserations over his sad demise.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 25,2021

sohanram.jpg

Chikkamagaluru, Mar 25: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy lost his life after reportedly suffering a heart attack while riding a bicycle on the road. The incident occurred yesterday at N R Pura in Chikkamagaluru district. 

The deceased has been identified as Sohan Ram, son of Prasanna and Roopa couple. Both of his parents work in education field. Roopa is a lecturer. Sohan Ram was a Class 7 student of DCMC School, N R Pura. 

The tragedy occurred around 8 a.m. when they boy was riding his bicycle. According to sources, he collapsed suddenly near the Mescom office. The local people rushed him to a nearby hospital. However the doctors pronounced him brought dead.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 31,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 31: In a major political development in Karnataka, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa today approached Raj Bhavan with a formal complaint against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s ‘direct interference’ in the affairs of his department.

Eshwarappa met Governor Vajubhai R Vala with a 5-page letter describing “serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration” by Yediyurappa. 

“I would like to quote important decisions taken by the CM recently...by sanctioning huge funds on the request of the MLAs to the tune of Rs 774 crore under RDPR Department by bypassing Minister-in-charge," Eshwarappa stated. 

Apparently, the Chief Minister’s Office exerted pressure on the RDPR principal secretary to issue a government order for the release of funds which was “stayed by me on the advice of State Party President and other senior leaders of the party,” Eshwarappa stated. 

On March 4, Eshwarappa alleged that works worth Rs 460 crore were sanctioned by bypassing him. 

Although the two allocations and another worth Rs 65 crore were stayed by Eshwarappa, it was superseded by the CM. "I have registered my strong objection through a letter highlighting the indiscriminate sanction of funds to various MLAs/persons in violation of rules, but it was of no avail," Eshwarappa stated.

Eshwarappa has also written to BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka. In that letter, Eshwarappa alleged that “substantial” allocation was made to constituencies headed by non-BJP MLAs. Moreover, the Finance Department, controlled by Yediyurappa, was yet to release Rs 2,398 crore allocated to the RDPR department. 

The Finance department, according to Eshwarappa, was sanctioning huge funds in the form of special grants.

"The above actions...has put me in an embarrassing situation in the eyes of our party MLAs and party workers, who are very critical about the allocation of special grants to the constituencies belonging to opposition party MLAs," he stated. 

The MLAs are complaining that "adequate grants are not being allocated for the development of their constituencies, in spite of having our own party government in the state,” he added.

Eshwarappa said that he had brought this to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior party leaders. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 31,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 31: In another setback for Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Karnataka HC has granted permission for an investigation into the charges that BSY was behind 'Operation Kamala'.

The court has now allowed for an inquiry into the FIR filed by JDS leader Nagangouda Patil's son Sharanagouda Patil.

The Audio Tape

On February 8, 2019, then Karnataka chief minister and JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy had released the audiotape of an alleged conversation between state BJP chief BS Yediyurappa and Sharanagouda.

In the phone call, Yediyurappa allegedly attempted to poach JDS MLAs by offering them money and cabinet berths. He allegedly also offered Rs 25 crore to Sharanagouda and a ministerial post for his father.

Yediyurappa was also allegedly heard saying that 12-13 MLAs from the coalition government were ready to help instal a BJP government in Karnataka.

Another BJP MLA Shivanagouda Naik, who organised the meeting between Yeddyurappa and Sharanagouda, is allegedly heard saying that the speaker had been taken into confidence in return for Rs 50 crore for accepting the resignation of the MLAs who had switched sides.

A few days later, Sharanagouda filed a complaint against BS Yediyurappa. An FIR was booked under section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) against the Karnataka BJP leader.

Later, BS Yediyurappa admitted that the voice in the audio clip is his and that he met Sharanagouda at the inspection bungalow in Devdurg.

Yeddyurappa said, "It is true that Sharanagouda came and I spoke to him."

However, Yediyurappa claimed that the audio clip released by Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had been edited according to convenience.

Probe 

An interim order in February 2019 had stayed the probe into the case.

Now, Justice John Michael Cunha has vacated the stay order in the probe and has also rejected BS Yediyurappa's plea seeking the quashing of FIR.

Operation Kamala 2.0 was the name given by the Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka to the BJP conspiracy to topple the state government in 2019.

The 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) government collapsed in Karnataka in 2019 as MLAs rebelled against the government and resigned. After months-long drama, CM HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote in the state assembly, leading to BJP staking claim to form the government under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa in July 2019. The rebel MLAs were eventually inducted into the BJP. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.