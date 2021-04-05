Nazeer Melangady, NRI businessman from Udupi, passes away in Dammam

Dammam: Nazeer Hussain, aged about 55, residing in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, passed away on April 4 night due to short illness. He had been in Dammam since more than 20 years. He hails from Melangady at Padubidri in Udupi district. He was running a private business in Dammam.

He was suffering from minor illness for past few days. On April 4th night at around 8pm (Saudi Time), his illness got aggravated and he was immediately taken to the hospital in an ambulance. He breathed his last on the way to Dammam hospital.

He had involved in socio-religious activities including Youngmen's Association Padubidri back at his home town in his early age. He was also active member of PANORAMA Dammam unit. He was friendly & soft spoken person.

He is survived by his mother, wife and three children (including 2 school going), brothers, sisters, relatives and vast number of friends.

Now the mortal remains are kept in the morgue of Dammam hospital awaiting legal formalities, which will be probably completed on April 6. Once it's complete, the tadfeen will be done at Dammam cemetery.

PANORAMA Dammam and Riyadh units and other Mangalorean organizations and well-wishers, friends and Rakwan Co. Khobar, have deeply expressed their commiserations over his sad demise.