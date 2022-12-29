  1. Home
  NRI from Mangaluru killed in car-truck collision in Saudi Arabia

News Network
December 29, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 12: An expatriate worker from Mangaluru lost his life in a collision between a car and a truck in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Fazil, son of Addu Kaka from Surathkal Thadambail in Mangaluru taluk. 

Fazil, who had entered wedlock just one and a half years ago, was residing in the kingdom along with his wife and new born child. 

He was working for a contract company in Jubail in past five years. The tragedy occurred around 260 kilometre from Riyadh, when he was returning from his official visit to Al Hasa.

News Network
December 15,2022

Mandya, Dec 15: The female students of a school hostel have thrashed a headmaster for allegedly misbehaving with the inmates and handed him over to the police at Katteri village in Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday night.

It is alleged that the headmaster, identified as Chinmaya Ananda Murthy, had called the students to his room and tried to misbehave. 

He had also allegedly warned them that he would mention that their conduct was bad in the transfer certificate if it was disclosed to others.

However, the students along with other inmates thrashed him with sticks and handed him over to the KRS police, who rushed to the spot.

DDPI Javaregowda visited the hostel on Thursday morning and took stock of the situation.

The villagers took the official to task for their negligence of the department and alleged that the authorities had not taken any steps though a similar incident was reported a few years ago.

News Network
December 22,2022

Beltangady, Dec 22: The incident of two students being suspended for allegedly hugging and kissing at a book release function attended by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah came to light on Thursday.

The matter has taken a communal turn as the boy is a Muslim and the girl student is a Hindu. The incident took a communal turn after the matter was discussed on social media.

Alleging 'love jihad', the Hindutva activists were reported to be giving life threats to the boy. They are questioning the boy for romancing with the Hindu girl.

As the matter took a communal turn, the management of a private college lodged a complaint with the Beltangady police station and demanded action against those who were carrying out campaigns online about the students.

The college had stated that after the incident had come to their knowledge both the students have been suspended from the college. Sources said that the students indulged in romance when opposition leader Siddaramaiah attended a book release function in Belthangady town last week.

However, the Hindutva activists were falsely alleging that only the Hindu girl student was suspended from the college. The police have taken up further investigation.

News Network
December 25,2022

surathkal.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 25: A day after a middle-aged Muslim merchant was stabbed to death in communally sensitive Krishnapura area of Surathkal on the outskirts of the city, his brother suspected political motive behind the brutal crime. 

Abdul Jaleel, who owned a grocery store, was stabbed by two assailants at fourth block last night by two bike-borne miscreants. He breathed his last in a hospital.

“He was innocent and law abiding citizen, who did not involve in any political activity or any organisation. He was staying with his wife and children at Katipalla. He was making a living running a shop for last 15 years. He shared good bonding with people of all religions. An innocent was murdered for politics,” said victim’s aggrieved brother Muhammad, who urged the police to nab the culprits and prevent such incidents in the future. 
 

