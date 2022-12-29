NRI from Mangaluru killed in car-truck collision in Saudi Arabia

Mangaluru, Dec 12: An expatriate worker from Mangaluru lost his life in a collision between a car and a truck in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Fazil, son of Addu Kaka from Surathkal Thadambail in Mangaluru taluk.

Fazil, who had entered wedlock just one and a half years ago, was residing in the kingdom along with his wife and new born child.

He was working for a contract company in Jubail in past five years. The tragedy occurred around 260 kilometre from Riyadh, when he was returning from his official visit to Al Hasa.