  Saudi lawyer issues legal notice to AIE over 24-hour delay of Dammam-Mangaluru flight

News Network
April 15, 2025

Jeddah/Dammam, April 15: In a significant legal move, Saudi-based law firm International Justice has served a formal legal notice to Air India Express on behalf of passengers affected by the inordinate delay of Flight IX-886. The flight, originally scheduled to depart from Dammam to Mangaluru on 25 March 2025 at 22:10 hrs, was delayed by over 24 hours—causing severe inconvenience and hardship to passengers, many of whom included senior citizens, children, and individuals with medical conditions.

The legal notice, issued by noted Saudi lawyer and partner at International Justice Law Firm, Adv. Ms. Faten Faiz AlAhmari, outlines the distress and suffering endured by the stranded passengers due to the prolonged delay and lack of adequate assistance from the airline.

The initiative for legal escalation was spearheaded by P.A. Hameed Padubidri, a well-known Indian lawyer and social worker based in Saudi Arabia, who closely monitored the ordeal. Upon receiving numerous complaints and witnessing the passengers’ plight firsthand, he collaborated with Adv. Faten Faiz AlAhmari to ensure the matter was formally addressed through appropriate legal channels.

The legal notice outlines several key grievances:
    •    Unexplained delay and extended detention inside the aircraft
    •    Absence of proper accommodation or official communication
    •    Prolonged waiting hours at the airport without basic support or updates

The notice demands the following actions from Air India Express:
    1.    A formal written apology to all affected passengers
    2.    Full compensation for the physical, mental, and financial distress caused
    3.    A detailed explanation regarding the cause of the delay and preventive measures
    4.    Assurance of strict adherence to passenger rights in future operations

The airline has been given 15 days from the receipt of the notice to respond and take corrective action. Failing this, legal proceedings will be initiated in competent courts in both Saudi Arabia and India, with all financial liabilities resting on Air India Express.

This legal action comes amid rising public dissatisfaction over the handling of flight delays by international carriers, particularly those serving the Gulf-India sector.

Hameed Padubidri remarked: “We expected improved efficiency and passenger care from Air India Express after its acquisition by the Tata Group. However, the continued lapses and negligence—especially on Gulf routes—have deeply frustrated the Indian expatriate community. If the airline fails to respond, we will pursue the matter vigorously in both Saudi and Indian courts to ensure justice for the affected passengers.”

The case is now being closely watched by legal experts and passenger rights advocates, highlighting the pressing need for accountability, transparency, and humane treatment during travel disruptions.

News Network
April 12,2025

Bengaluru, April 12: Karnataka is set to experience a fresh spell of rainfall across multiple districts from April 12 to 18, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast comes on the heels of an unusually wet start to April, with most parts of the state already recording significantly above-average rainfall.

Data from the IMD reveals that Karnataka received 19.1 mm of rainfall in the first week of April—well above the state’s average of 4.7 mm for the period. The coastal region recorded 18.1 mm (compared to the usual 4.7 mm), the north interior region saw 13.9 mm (against 3.8 mm), and the south interior region reported a striking 23.8 mm (surpassing its normal 5.5 mm).

Out of Karnataka’s 31 districts, 25 experienced excess rainfall during the first week of April. Three districts received normal rainfall, one recorded deficient rainfall, and another remained dry.

The upcoming week is expected to bring moderate rainfall to a wide swath of the state, including:

Coastal Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada

Southern and Central Districts: Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru

Northern Districts: Ballari, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Vijayanagara

Scattered rainfall is also forecast in several areas of north interior Karnataka.

Rainfall Outlook by Date:

April 12: Showers expected in Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, and Vijayapura

April 13: Belagavi and Raichur likely to receive rainfall

April 14–16: Rain likely across all districts of Karnataka

Rainfall activity was already observed on Friday in parts of coastal Karnataka, north interior Karnataka, and isolated pockets of the south interior region. Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada) recorded 4 cm of rain, while several areas in Yadgir—including Kakkeri, Shorapur, Saidapur, and Gabbur—each received 3 cm. Similar amounts were recorded in Jalahalli (Raichur) and parts of Bidar district.

With more wet days ahead, the rainfall is expected to bring some relief from the heat as Karnataka continues into the heart of summer.

News Network
April 14,2025

Bengaluru: The leaked contents of Karnataka’s long-awaited caste census suggest a significant policy shift—extending the creamy layer rule to Category 1 castes under the backward classes reservation list. This category includes some of the most disadvantaged nomadic and microscopic communities.

The commission, headed by Jayaprakash Hegde, has reportedly recommended that the creamy layer policy—already applied to categories 2A, 2B, 3A, and 3B—be extended to Category 1. The report notes that some groups within Category 1 have achieved considerable progress socially, economically, educationally, and politically, thus justifying the introduction of a filtering mechanism.

The panel emphasized the growing inequality within Category 1 itself, stating that children from impoverished farming and labourer families are unable to compete with the children of wealthier households in the same category.

“The competition is stiff here and there is a threat that this category may become one populated by the rich in due course if the creamy layer policy is not implemented,” the report reportedly states.

It further underlines that to fulfil the constitutional goal of equitable opportunities, the policy must be introduced across all categories of backward classes, including Category 1.

Abdul Hameed Padubidri
April 12,2025

Riyadh: Abdulaziz Kushalnagar, a long-time Indian expatriate from Kushalnagar, Karnataka, and a well-respected member of the Riyadh community, passed away on 10 April 2025 at a local hospital in Al Rabwah. He was 57.

According to sources close to the family and his close friend, Irfan Mani, Abdulaziz was admitted to the hospital on the 14th of Ramadan after suddenly collapsing due to a cardiac arrest. Earlier that evening, he had attended an Iftar gathering hosted by a friend in the Al-Shifa area of Riyadh. After breaking his fast and offering Maghrib prayers, he spent time conversing with friends before heading to a nearby mosque for Isha prayers.

Shortly after leaving the mosque, he reportedly began feeling unwell and collapsed from a heart attack. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he slipped into a coma.

Despite ongoing medical efforts, Abdulaziz did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead on the afternoon of 10 April after showing no response to treatment.

Following the completion of all necessary legal formalities—including clearances from the Indian Embassy and Saudi authorities—his funeral was held on Saturday night after Isha and Janazah prayers at Al-Rajhi Mosque. He was laid to rest at Naseem Cemetery, where a large gathering of relatives, friends, and well-wishers came to offer their final respects.

Abdulaziz had been residing in Saudi Arabia for over 35 years and was employed with a private company in Riyadh. Known for his warm personality, humility, and dedication to community service, he actively participated in various social and cultural organizations, including the Malanadu Gulf Trust (MGT).

He is survived by his wife, four children, and a wide circle of family, friends, and community members who deeply mourn his loss. Messages of condolence have poured in from across Karnataka and the Gulf, remembering him as a kind-hearted and community-spirited individual.

Organizations such as MGT Malanadu KSA, KNRI, Karavali Welfare Association, KSF Riyadh, KCF Riyadh, and several others expressed their deep condolences and offered prayers for the departed soul. 

