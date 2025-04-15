Saudi lawyer issues legal notice to AIE over 24-hour delay of Dammam-Mangaluru flight

Jeddah/Dammam, April 15: In a significant legal move, Saudi-based law firm International Justice has served a formal legal notice to Air India Express on behalf of passengers affected by the inordinate delay of Flight IX-886. The flight, originally scheduled to depart from Dammam to Mangaluru on 25 March 2025 at 22:10 hrs, was delayed by over 24 hours—causing severe inconvenience and hardship to passengers, many of whom included senior citizens, children, and individuals with medical conditions.

The legal notice, issued by noted Saudi lawyer and partner at International Justice Law Firm, Adv. Ms. Faten Faiz AlAhmari, outlines the distress and suffering endured by the stranded passengers due to the prolonged delay and lack of adequate assistance from the airline.

The initiative for legal escalation was spearheaded by P.A. Hameed Padubidri, a well-known Indian lawyer and social worker based in Saudi Arabia, who closely monitored the ordeal. Upon receiving numerous complaints and witnessing the passengers’ plight firsthand, he collaborated with Adv. Faten Faiz AlAhmari to ensure the matter was formally addressed through appropriate legal channels.

The legal notice outlines several key grievances:

• Unexplained delay and extended detention inside the aircraft

• Absence of proper accommodation or official communication

• Prolonged waiting hours at the airport without basic support or updates

The notice demands the following actions from Air India Express:

1. A formal written apology to all affected passengers

2. Full compensation for the physical, mental, and financial distress caused

3. A detailed explanation regarding the cause of the delay and preventive measures

4. Assurance of strict adherence to passenger rights in future operations

The airline has been given 15 days from the receipt of the notice to respond and take corrective action. Failing this, legal proceedings will be initiated in competent courts in both Saudi Arabia and India, with all financial liabilities resting on Air India Express.

This legal action comes amid rising public dissatisfaction over the handling of flight delays by international carriers, particularly those serving the Gulf-India sector.

Hameed Padubidri remarked: “We expected improved efficiency and passenger care from Air India Express after its acquisition by the Tata Group. However, the continued lapses and negligence—especially on Gulf routes—have deeply frustrated the Indian expatriate community. If the airline fails to respond, we will pursue the matter vigorously in both Saudi and Indian courts to ensure justice for the affected passengers.”

The case is now being closely watched by legal experts and passenger rights advocates, highlighting the pressing need for accountability, transparency, and humane treatment during travel disruptions.