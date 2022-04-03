After campaign against hijab and halal, Hindutva outfits call for ban on loudspeakers in mosques

  1. Home
News Network
April 4, 2022

After the rigorous hate campaign against hijab in educational institutions and halal meat, the hardline hindutva outfits led by Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena have now called for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques. Backing the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, they warned that they will play Bhajans at 5 am as a protest against azaan from loudspeakers at mosques.

Raj Thackeray on Saturday demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down. "Why are loudspeakers in mosques played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume," he had warned while addressing a Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

In a video message, Sri Ram Sena convener Pramod Muthalik said the Hindutva outfits have been demanding that the loudspeakers on mosques should be banned and the Supreme Court’s order on noise pollution implemented. In this regard, the Sriram Sena had petitioned the authorities concerned but no one paid heed, he alleged.

The government has to instruct the mosque managements not to use loudspeakers, Muthalik said. He also said that the Supreme Court prohibited use of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am every day.

"The order also says that loudspeakers should not be used in the silent zones such as schools and hospitals but that order is being violated by the mosque managements. We will play Bhajan every morning if the loudspeakers from mosques are not removed," Muthalik warned.

News Network
March 27,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 27: Amid the hijab controversy, Karnataka state board examinations for 10th standard will begin on Monday. The state government has made it clear that hijab would not be allowed in classrooms during exams even as several Muslim girls had said they would boycott the exams if they were not allowed to wear the head scarf.

More than 8.76 lakh students are appearing for the exam in over 40,000 halls in 3,440 centres across the state.

"After the high court order, we've not allowed that (hijab). We've given clarification that they (students with hijab) can come into the campus wearing the hijab but they cannot put it on in the classroom. The same condition will apply during the exams," Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said.

The minister had earlier warned the students against skipping the exams, saying there would not be any re-examination.

 "According to the Karnataka Education Act and the Rules, religious sentiments should not be part of the uniform dress rule. The same notification, the HC has upheld. Tomorrow, there is no scope of violation of the dress code," Nagesh said. 

Several Muslim girls at a college in Udupi had boycotted classes and skipped practical exams after they were denied permission to wear hijab. 

On March 15, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a batch of petitions filed by students and maintained that wearing hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam.

The high court order has been challenged in the Supreme Court while a section of Muslim girls continues to boycott classes and has indicated about skipping the board exams.

Arguing that hijab is as important as education, the students said they would not return to colleges until they get permission to wear the headscarf.

The high court, while ruling out the students’ petitions, maintained that there was no material placed on record to prima facie show that wearing the headscarf was an essential religious practice. 

Underlining that no reasonable mind can imagine a school without uniform, the court also observed that the concept of school uniform is not of a nascent origin.

News Network
March 27,2022

New Delhi, Mar 26: A joint forum of central trade unions have given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29. However, day-to-day activities are unlikely to be hit.

The March 22 statement by the forum said that roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Haryana and Chandigarh, respectively).

The central trade unions that are members of this joint forum are Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has decided not to participate in the strike.

Hotels to Be Open

As of now, hotel associations have not spoken about their stand on the issue. It looks like restaurants will function like normal in most parts of the country.

Will Bus and Train Services be Hit?

The forum has said that transport workers have extended the support. However, the online booking of tickets for buses and trains are on. So, transportation service is unlikely to be affected. Any development in this regard will be updated here.

Banks Closed

Opposing the Centre's move to privatise public sector bans and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021, the bank unions have extended their support to the bandh. The strike notices have been given by unions in the sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, insurance among others, it also stated.

Bengal Government Order

The West Bengal government asked all its employees to report for duty during the 48-hour nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, failing which they will be issued show-cause notices. The TMC dispensation, which has been opposed to bandhs as its official policy, said that no casual leave will be granted to employees except in emergency situations such as illness or death in the family.

Several trade unions, including those of the Left Front and the Congress but barring the ones belonging to the BJP and the TMC, have called for a two-day nationwide strike against the Centre's economic policies.

In a notification issued from state secretariat Nabanna, Principal Secretary Manoj Pant said that any employee remaining absent for two days or either of the days without permission shall be asked for an explanation.

"In view of call given by different trade unions and others for a 48-hour nationwide strike on 28th and 29th March, 2022, it has been decided that all state government offices shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty on those days.

"It has been decided that no casual leave or any other leave for absence either in the first half or in the second half or for the whole day shall be granted to any employee on the above-mentioned dates," the notification said.

It said that the absence of employees on the two days shall be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible unless covered by grounds of hospitalisation, bereavement in family, several illness, or staffers on maternity, child care, medical or earned leave before March 25.

"All Heads of Offices/Controlling Authorities concerned will issue Show-Cause notice to the employee(s) concerned, who will remain absent on March 28, 2022 and March 29, 2022 or on any of these 2 (two) dates, asking him/her to explain why action would not be taken against him/her for such unauthorised absence.

The unions in railways and defence sector would be making mass mobilization in support of the strike at several hundreds of spots, a joint forum of central trade unions.

The meeting took note of the fact that emboldened by the results of the recently-held state elections, the BJP Government at centre has intensified the attacks on the working people, reducing the interest rate on EPF accumulations to 8.1 per cent from 8.5 per cent, sudden hike in petrol, LPG, kerosene, CNG etc., taking steps to implement their program of monetization (PSU land bundles) but are held back only because of the worsening condition of inflation and crashing share markets.

Unions have also sent out strike notices in sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, and insurance, added the statement. It further said that unions in the railway and defense sectors are planning to mobilise mass support for a strike at hundreds of locations.
Unions at state levels were asked to join the strike to oppose the anti-labour policies of the Central Government, an example of which is the four labour codes.

Kerala HC Restrains 5 Unions in BPCL, Kochi, from Participating in Strike

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Friday restrained five trade unions in the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Kochi, from participating in the nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 called by a joint forum of trade unions.

Considering a plea filed by the BPCL challenging the trade unions in the company joining the protest, Justice Amit Rawal issued an interim order restraining the unions from going on strike according to their call from 7 am on March 28 to 7 am on March 30.

In his plea, BPCL Chief General Manager in-charge (HR) Kurian P Alappatt had said that under the provisions of Section 22 of the Industrial disputes Act, 1947, strikes and lock-outs in respect of a public utility service are prohibited during the pendency of any conciliation proceedings.

News Network
April 2,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 2: The Hindutva campaign against Halal meat has taken a serious turn in Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that he has directed all Superintendents of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioners to initiate strict action against elements who try to create problems during the festival.

Karnataka is celebrating Ugadi festival on Saturday followed by 'Hosa tadukua' on Sunday. The people especially in south Karnataka feast on non-vegetarian food en mass during this period. Hindutva activists are carrying out a full-fledged campaign that Hindus must not make purchase of halal cut meat.

Answering a question, Bommai said that he has directed to conduct peace meetings between leaders of communities and ensure that the law and order system is not disturbed in the state.

Meanwhile, Bhadravathi police in Shivamogga district arrested 7 persons for assaulting hotel staff demanding non-halal meat on Friday night. The arrested persons had gone to a chicken meat stall, abused and threatened the owner that he should not sell halal meat as 99 per cent of the population of the area follow Hindu religion.

The same group went to the Janata hotel and demanded jhatka cut meat. They insisted that the hotel should not sell halal cut meat. They quarrelled with a customer and assaulted one of the hotel staff. The hotel and meat shop owners had lodged a complaint with the police.

Shivamogga SP Lakshmi Prasad stated that based on two FIRs, Vadivelu, Savai Singh, Srikanth, Krishna, Gunda and other two persons were arrested.

Meanwhile, Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Muzarai and Wakf, stated on Saturday, "We are with Hindu (Hindutva) activists who are carrying out campaigns against halal meat. I have to learn about halal and jhatka cut. Once I gather information, will talk to CM Bommai and he will take a call on it."

