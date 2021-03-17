  1. Home
  2. Karnataka Waqf Board’s circular barring loudspeakers in mosques from 10 pm to 6 am evokes mixed response

News Network
March 17, 2021

loudspeaker.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 17: In an order with far-reaching implications, the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf has issued a circular to all the mosques and dargahs (mausoleums) in the state not to use loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am, saying the ambient noise level around these structures has "deleterious effects on human health and the psychological well-being of people".

In the circular dated March 9, the board said, "The loudspeakers shall not be used at night time, which shall mean from 10 pm to 6 am."

Further underlining the "silence zones", the circular said any violation will be liable for the penalty.

"The areas comprising not less than 100 metres around hospitals, educational institutions and courts are declared as silence zones.

"Whoever uses sound amplifier or burst sound-emitting firecrackers, uses a loudspeaker or public address system in a silence zone is liable for penalty under the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act-1986," the circular read.

These decisions were taken at the board's 327th meeting held on December 19, 2020, regarding strict adherence to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 in Karnataka and "it unanimously resolved to create awareness amongst the managements of Masjids and Dargahs".

"It is observed that increasing the ambient noise level around many a Masjid and Dargahs due to generator sets, loudspeakers and public address systems have deleterious effects on human health and the psychological well-being of people," the order noted.

The board reminded the mutawallis and managing committees of the mosques and dargahs that it had issued a circular on July 10, 2017 (when Siddaramaiah headed the Congress government in Karnataka) to follow the ambient noise standards in accordance with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

The circular said that loudspeakers should be used only for "azan" and other important announcements, whereas the congregational Salat, Jumma Qutba, Bayans, religious socio-cultural and knowledge-based functions shall be performed with the speakers installed on the premises of the mosques and dargahs.

The noise-governing apparatus may be installed in the institutions in consultation with the local environment officers.

The Khateeb O Imam of Bengaluru's Jamia Masjid, Maqsood Imran, told media that he too has received the circular. He added that they have spoken to the CEO of the board about revising the circular since the morning "azan" is an important one.

He shared a letter written by Waqf Board member and MLA Tanveer Sait to the CEO of the board.

In the letter, Sait said, "As the board is an autonomous body, keeping this instruction in the view, you are hereby directed to issue an amended circular at the earliest, considering sunrise timings and use of loudspeakers sensibly between 10 pm to 5 am as the holy month of Ramzan is fast approaching."

Former chairman of the state Waqf Board Anwar Manippady told the press, "It is a great step towards amiability in the society between the two communities -- minorities and majorities."

News Network
March 17,2021

Tokyo, Mar 17: A Japanese district court on Wednesday ruled that not allowing same-sex couples to marry is “unconstitutional”, setting a new precedent in the only G7 nation not to fully recognise same-sex unions.

More than a dozen same-sex couples filed lawsuits in 2019 seeking to force the government to recognise gay marriage.

In the first ruling on the lawsuits, a court in Sapporo turned down a request for damages of one million yen ($9,000) per person for being denied the same legal rights as heterosexual couples.

But the court found that the failure to recognise same-sex marriage was unconstitutional – hailed as a major breakthrough by campaigners.

“I couldn’t hold back my tears. The court sincerely gave its thorough attention to our problem and I think it issued truly a good decision,” a male plaintiff told reporters outside the courthouse.

The ruling, the first in Japan on the legality of same-sex marriages, is a considerable symbolic victory in a country where the constitution defines marriage as being based on “the mutual consent of both sexes”.

Individual municipalities currently issue partnership certificates to help couples with renting places to live and hospital visitation rights but same-sex couples do not have the same legal rights as heterosexual couples. They cannot inherit their partner’s assets – such as the house they may have shared – and nor do they have parental rights to any children their partners may have.

By Asian standards, Japanese laws are relatively liberal – homosexual sex has been legal since 1880 – but social attitudes keep the LGBTQ community largely invisible and many have yet to come out even to their families.

Some in the business world say Japan’s not allowing same-sex marriage makes it difficult for companies, especially foreign companies, to attract and keep highly-skilled labour.

The American Chamber of Commerce last year issued a statement saying that Japan’s stance makes it less competitive internationally as a result.

A number of companies have taken their own steps to work around the situation, including international companies and Japanese firms such as Panasonic. But there are limits.

“For things that are part of the national system, such as pensions, there’s nothing they can do,” said Masa Yanagisawa, the head of Prime Services at Goldman Sachs Japan and a board member of the NGO Marriage for All Japan.

“All the other advanced countries have this, so Japan will lose out competitively. Then there’s the fact that people can’t be who they are. It becomes quite business-critical.” 

News Network
March 7,2021

Chennai, Mar 7: Congress on Sunday announced its seat-sharing agreement with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and will contest in 25 assembly seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu election and in the by-election to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, according to state Congress Chief KS Alagiri.

Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2. Besides the Congress, the alliance includes two Communist parties, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Indian Union Muslim League and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi.

While the DMK has signed a deal for six seats with the Communist Party of India, it is yet to finalise a seat-sharing agreement with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

On Friday, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had inked a seat-sharing agreement with the Bharatiya Janata Party, allotting its ally 20 Assembly seats for the upcoming polls.

News Network
March 17,2021

Bengauru, Mar 17: Ruling out a lockdown or curfew possibility in any part of the state to contain the spread of Covid-19, CM Yediyurappa said that the state government will regulate all types of indoor activities including marriages, birthdays, parties and other events. However, the CM clarified there will not be many restrictions on outdoor events.

Addressing media persons soon after participating in the video conference with the Prime Minister, CM Yediyurappa said, “The government will strictly regulate large gatherings that violate Covid-19 protocols.”

When asked about large gatherings in the wake of upcoming bypolls to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha, Yediyurappa clarified that there will not be many restrictions on outdoor activities.

“Our focus is on regulating large gatherings that take place within four walls in a closed environment. Any events violating the Covid rules including the permitted number of participants will be dealt with seriously. There will not be many restrictions on outdoor activities other than mandatory wearing of masks,” Yediyurappa briefed. 

