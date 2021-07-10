  1. Home
Dul Hijjah begins in Coastal Karnataka on July 12; Eid Al-Adha on July 21

coastaldigest.com news network
July 10, 2021

Mangaluru, July 10: Eid Al-Adha will be celebrated in coastal Karnataka on Wednesday, July 21, as the crescent of Dul Hijjah was not sighted on Saturday evening in the region. 

Qadhis of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have made this announcement. 

Dul Hijjah, which this year begins on July 12, is the month during which the Hajj pilgrimage takes place and is the last month of the Islamic calendar.

In Middle East including Saudi Arabia, however, Eid Al-Adha will be celebrated on July 20. Hajj will start on Dul Hijjah 7 (July 17) and end on Dul Hijjah 11 (July 21). The day of Arafat will fall on Dul Hijjah 9, July 19 in Saudi Arabia.

Pilgrims’ tents at Arafat, as well as facilities in Mina and other areas where pilgrims will stay in Muzdalifah have all been inspected. The Kingdom announced online registration for pilgrims, which began on June 13,  had closed, with 60,000 people from within the Kingdom qualifying after meeting the requirements.

News Network
July 9,2021

University of Mysore (UoM), the nodal agency that conducts the Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship, has decided to conduct the examination on July 25, 2021.

The varsity had postponed the exams twice for April 11 and April 25 due to Covid-19.

The tests were scheduled for 41 subjects as per UGC guidelines. The examination was planned at 11 nodal centres across the state.

More details are available at http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

News Network
July 10,2021

Bengaluru, July 10: Fuel prices in the country were hiked for the fourth time this week on Saturday as petrol rates in all major cities remained above Rs 100 while diesel also inched towards the Rs100/litre mark. 

Petrol price was up 35 paise in the national capital and diesel was increased by at least 26 paise.

In Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, petrol is priced Rs 104.29 and diesel stood at Rs 95.26.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Delhi showed a hike, standing at Rs 100.91 per litre against Rs 100.56 on Friday, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.88 per litre.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was Rs 106.93 per litre and diesel in the city costs Rs 97.46.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 101.01 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

News Network
June 29,2021

Bagalkot district has registered the highest wastage of Covid-19 vaccine in the state, while Shivamogga has achieved vaccination exceeding the number of doses listed on the vial label by utilising the additional ml of dose available in each vial. 

According to a document provided by a deputy commissioner, till June 25, the wastage in the district is 22,196 doses (12.66% of net wastage), whereas Hassan stood second with 17,028 doses (8.01%). As many as 20 districts reported wastage of doses and the average wastage of doses by these districts was 2.29%.

According to the document, these 20 districts have wasted 98,840 doses since the immunisation drive began on January 16.

However, some districts have been able to vaccinate additional people by using the ‘spare’ one ml of vaccine that is available in each vial.

Each vial of Covishield or Covaxin contains 11 ml of vaccine, to help jab at least 10 persons. The manufactures add one ml of ‘overfill,’ so that health workers can deliver accurate doses.

Districts which reported additional usage of the vaccine allotted (negative wastage of vaccine) are: Shivamogga reported -6%, Udupi (-5.57%), Dakshina Kannada (-4.71%), Dharwad (-4.25%), Haveri (-4.16%), Uttara Kannada (-3.65%), Chikkamagaluru (-2.52%), Belagavi (-1.72%) Kodagu (-1.36%), BBMP (-1.29%) and Mysuru (-0.13%).

BBMP, with a -1.29% wastage has delivered an additional 33,785 doses, while Belagavi has ensured 7,139 people got the additional vaccines.

Speaking to DH, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar said they practised two simple methods to increase the number of vaccinations per vial: one by properly training health workers in administrating the vaccines and second by constant monitoring of the vaccine usage.

Udupi reproductive & child health officer Dr M G Rama, who is also incharge of the vaccination drive, said the district was able to achieve such high rate due to participation of the people.

“Many of our vaccination centres have witnessed altercations with the public, who were demanding higher vaccination. There was no chance of wasting vaccines,” he said.

Bagalkot district health officer Dr Anant Desai said the data of the district has been erroneously entered in the Cowin app. He claimed that the total wastage of vaccine in the district is just 3.9%.

“We have asked the state-level officials to rectify the details,” he said.

