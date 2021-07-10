Dul Hijjah begins in Coastal Karnataka on July 12; Eid Al-Adha on July 21

Mangaluru, July 10: Eid Al-Adha will be celebrated in coastal Karnataka on Wednesday, July 21, as the crescent of Dul Hijjah was not sighted on Saturday evening in the region.

Qadhis of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have made this announcement.

Dul Hijjah, which this year begins on July 12, is the month during which the Hajj pilgrimage takes place and is the last month of the Islamic calendar.

In Middle East including Saudi Arabia, however, Eid Al-Adha will be celebrated on July 20. Hajj will start on Dul Hijjah 7 (July 17) and end on Dul Hijjah 11 (July 21). The day of Arafat will fall on Dul Hijjah 9, July 19 in Saudi Arabia.

Pilgrims’ tents at Arafat, as well as facilities in Mina and other areas where pilgrims will stay in Muzdalifah have all been inspected. The Kingdom announced online registration for pilgrims, which began on June 13, had closed, with 60,000 people from within the Kingdom qualifying after meeting the requirements.