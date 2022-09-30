  1. Home
  2. Mangalore University to lose 24 colleges to new varsity in Kodagu

Mangalore University to lose 24 colleges to new varsity in Kodagu

News Network
September 30, 2022

MU.jpg

Mangalore University is likely to lose 24 undergraduate colleges with the setting up of a new university in Kodagu.

Decks have been cleared for the Kodagu University with the Karnataka Legislative Assembly passing a Bill last week, amending the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000 to pave way for the constitution of eight new universities, including Kodagu University, which would be bifurcated from the jurisdiction of Mangalore University. Kodagu is situated around 150 km from Mangaluru and is geographically and culturally a different territory.

Currently, the Mangalore University has colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Udupi under its purview.

The new Kodagu University would also have about 10 colleges that presently come under the University of Mysore.

The largest and oldest college in Kodagu district is the Field Marshal K M Cariappa College at Madikeri.

The Mangalore University postgraduate college and research centre on the Jnana Kaveri campus in Chikka Aluvara is proposed to be the headquarters of the Kodagu university. K S Chandrasekharaiah, director of the centre, confirmed that Kodagu University administrative office is likely to be on the Chikka Aluvara campus.

He said students in Kodagu now have to move to Mysuru or Mangaluru for post-graduate studies, which can be avoided if more job-oriented courses are provided on the Jnana Kaveri campus.

Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan has requested the government to provide 200 more acres of land to the Chikka Aluvara campus, which presently has 70 acres.

The other universities proposed by the government in the Bill are to be set up at Koppal, Mandya, Bagalkot, Chamarajanagar, Bidar, Haveri and Hassan. Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor prof P S Yadapadithaya said no official communication has been received so far on the formation of the Kodagu University.

As per the new National Educational Policy (NEP), priority is being given to local universities which can provide good education and environment to students, he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 20,2022

SC.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 29: The BJP government of Karnataka, which is defending its decision to ban hijab in educational institutions, today claimed in Supreme Court that students of Pre-University colleges in Karnataka started wearing hijab because of Popular Front of India. 

“Till 2021, no girl student was wearing hijab in Pre-University colleges, but a movement was started on social media by the Popular Front of India as part of larger design to create unrest, forcing the state as custodian of constitutional rights to intervene into the matter,” the government told the SC. 

"It was not a spontaneous reaction, but a part of larger conspiracy in the middle of academic year to engineer social unrest. This sudden upsurge in demand to wear hijab was not original thinking by the students," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

While arguing to defend the February 5 government notification on banning hijab, he said it would be doing disservice to contend the order targeted one community as it prohibited saffron muffler, gamcha etc., too.

Referring to the attempt to create unrest, he said if the government had not acted, it would have been guilty of dereliction of duty. The purpose of prescribing uniform was to ensure equality, equity and uniformity, he asserted.

In his submission, Mehta also said India is a secular nation and even in countries, which are constitutionally Islamic like Iran, not all women are wearing hijab. They are fighting against it.

He also claimed that mere mention of hijab in Quran makes it a religious practice, but not essential. The practice has to co-exist with the religion in order to be sustained, he added.

Karnataka's Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi said that protecting every aspect of religion becomes practically impossible. Therefore, the theory of essential religious practice was evolved.

During the hearing, the bench said the petitioners never said they won't wear uniform. It asked if a child wears a muffler during winters, would this be prevented.

To this, Mehta said the rule says there cannot be a religious identity and uniform is uniform, and in a secular school, one has to wear the uniform.

The court also observed that must be proved beyond doubt that the wearing of the hijab was a threat to public order, public health or morality.

The court also said that the Karnataka High Court should have not gone into the essential religious practice test.

On this, Mehta said that the High Court could have avoided going into the essential religious practice issue, but it was the petitioners who moved the court raising the argument that hijab was an essential practice.

The court would continue to hear the matter arising out of March 15 judgement of the Karnataka High Court upholding hijab ban.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 22,2022

araga.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 22: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday stated that the procedure to impose permanent ban on PFI and SDPI, that have been giving tacit support to terrorist organisations, has begun at the Central government level.

These two organisations are found to be having connection with terror organisations not in Karnataka, but in other places of the country. Now, the procedure to ban them has begun, he reiterated.

"Everyone knows about the misdeeds that SDPI and PFI organisations are indulging into. The world should know how they manage to get funds and who backs them. To clean the mess, that had been created by them, raids were very much necessary," the minister opined.

These organisations have grown to this proportion only with the direct and indirect support of the Congress party all these years. If these organisations have to be cut to size, one should not look at the religion, caste, loss or profit. Everyone should cooperate, he said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the residence of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in the backdrop of NIA raids on SDPI and PFI offices and their leaders.

The NIA sleuths have taken Azeez Abdul Shukur Honnavar from Sirsi, PFI district President of Kalaburagi Ejaj Ali, Shahid Khan, President of SDPI in Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Chikkamgalur, former Mysuru president Maulana Mohammad Kaleemulla and Imamuddin from Davanagere and Abu Tahir from Harihara town.

Dakshina Kannada SDPI leader Ataullah Jokatte has maintained that three leaders have been arrested. Ashraf A.K., Mohiyuddin Haleyangadi and Nawaz Kavur have been detained by NIA, he explained. However, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 22,2022

PFIsalam.jpg

Newsroom, Sept 22: More than a hundred functionaries of Popular Front of India, majority of them from Karnataka and Kerala, were arrested today following a multi-agency operation headed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) across 11 states. 

The raids come following allegations levelled against some of PFI activists of supporting terrorist activities in the country. The PFI has rubbished the allegation as blatant lie. 

According to sources, at least 106 functionaries were picked by the NIA, ED and state police in what officials described as the "largest-ever investigation process till date".

As many as 20 people were arrested from Karnataka, while 22 were apprehended from Kerala, followed by Maharashtra (20), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each) and Rajasthan (2).

Officials said the searches were conducted at the premises of PFI leaders on suspicion of involving in terror funding, organising training camps. Sources said PFI all India head OMA Salam, PFI Delhi-Haryana Zonal incharge Maulana Waris and PFI Delhi president Parvez Ahmed were among those arrested.

The PFI, formed in Kerala in 2006 and headquartered in Delhi, said in a statement, "The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided. We strongly protest the fascist regime's move to use agencies to silence dissenting voices."

Home Minister Amit Shah was briefed about the searches by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

On September 18, the NIA had conducted raids at 38 locations in Telangana and two locations in Andhra Pradesh in connection with a case registered against PFI functionaries alleging that they were "organising camps for imparting training to commit terrorist acts and to promote enmity between different groups on the basis of religion".

The PFI, which is accused by law enforcement agencies of promoting radical Islam, is also under the ED scanner for money laundering charges in connection with "fuelling" protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the 2020 Delhi riots, alleged conspiracy in Hathras (a district in Uttar Pradesh) over alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman among others.

In February last year, the ED filed its first charge sheet against PFI and its student-wing Campus Front of India (CFI), claiming its members wanted to "incite communal riots and spread terror" in the aftermath of the Hathras gang-rape case of 2020. The second charge sheet filed this year claimed that a hotel based in the UAE "served" as a money laundering front for the outfit.

The NIA had in 2017 sought a ban on the PFI alleging that it was involved in extremist activities detrimental to national security. It also accused the outfit of imposing strict religious orthodoxy among Muslims.

PFI.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.