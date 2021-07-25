  1. Home
  2. BSY dethroned: Hardline Hindutva leader likely to become BJP’s face for 2023 polls

BSY dethroned: Hardline Hindutva leader likely to become BJP’s face for 2023 polls

coastaldigest.com news network
July 26, 2021

Bengaluru, Jul 26: With the chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who had single-handedly led the party to the seat of power in Karnataka, finally quitting the post, the Central BJP leaders are likely to announce new name to head the only-BJP-government in the entire southern-peninsula.

While Yediyurappa is perceived as a ‘soft Hindutva’ ideologue, the BJP is said to be considering a hardliner backed by the RSS to become its face for the 2023 polls. 

According to official sources, there are several names to replace B S Yediyurappa doing the rounds including that of the Union minister Prahlad Joshi, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishvedhwar Hegde Kageri, Home minister S R Bommai, Mining minister Murugesh Nirani and others. 

The Central BJP leaders who had directed the Chief minister B S Yediyurappa to demit office, must have a definite name at their proposal and may announce it very soon, a senior BJP party functionary said.

Speaking to newsmen, after coming out from the Raj Bhavan, submitting his resignation Chief minister said, "The Governor had accepted my resignation and has asked to remain in office as caretaker till the next alternate arrangements were made".

The outgoing chief minister thanked Prime minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP National President J P Nadda, for showing generosity for heading the state despite being beyond the age of 75".

Terming his resignation to the office of the Chief minister as an act of 'Voluntary-one" he said, "During my visit to Delhi recently I myself had requested to replace me with a new face."

Replying to the question he said he would remain in active politics and work for the party to bring it back to power in the 2023 assembly elections.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 22,2021

Bengaluru, July 22: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday said he was ready to accept any decision made by the BJP high command after July 26, when he completes two years in office. 

"BJP has not allowed anyone above the age of 75 to be in power anywhere in the entire country. Yet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have shown special concern towards me," the 78-year-old Chief Minister said. 

"I will complete two years as CM on July 26. I will abide by any decision taken by the high command," he said, suggesting his preparedness to go. 

Yediyurappa's remarks came amidst strong speculations of imminent change in state leadership as soon as he completes two years in office. The BJP government has planned a programme to highlight its 2-year achievement on July 26.

Yediyurappa had not issued any media statements over the last two days as he huddled with seers of various mutts. This was interpreted as a show of strength as prominent seers pressed for the continuation of Yediyurappa as CM for the full term.

He advised party leaders and workers against issuing any statements favouring his continuation in the top post. "My aim is to strengthen the party in the coming days and bring it back to power (in Karnataka)," he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 13,2021

Bengaluru, July 13: BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday pitched for bringing in a new population policy in Karnataka, on the lines of party ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh, to curb growing population amid limited natural resources.

"It is high time Karnataka brings in a new population policy on the lines of Assam and Uttar Pradesh to control its growing population," Ravi, who is also a ruling BJP MLA from Chikkamagaluru said in a tweet.

"With the limited natural resources available, it will be difficult to meet the needs of every citizen if there is a population explosion," he said.

State Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday had said that a decision will be taken after discussion and deliberation.

Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030 was recently unveiled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to steady the growing population in the state and reduce maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner.

A draft of the Uttar Pradesh population control bill has also been uploaded on the state law commission website.

Assam, which is another BJP-ruled state, too has announced that it will gradually implement a two-child policy for availing benefits under specific schemes funded by the state. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 23,2021

Olymp.jpg

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics began on Friday in a nearly empty stadium after a year-long pandemic postponement and a build-up marred by scandal and controversy.

A video showing athletes training at home during the coronavirus pandemic started the show, with pink fireworks bursting into the air after a countdown.

The ceremony in the 68,000-capacity stadium is taking place before just a few hundred officials and dignitaries, including Japan's Emperor Naruhito, French President Emmanuel Macron and US First Lady Jill Biden.

The emperor will officially declare the Games open.

The Olympics have faced opposition in Japan over fears the global gathering of 11,000 athletes could trigger a super-spreader event.

Organisers have put strict virus measures in place, banning overseas fans for the first time ever, and keeping domestic spectators out of all but a handful of venues.

Athletes, support staff and media are subject to strict Covid-19 protocols, including regular testing and daily health checks.

Polls have consistently found a majority of Japanese are against the Games, with opinion ranging from weary indifference to outright hostility.

But there was plenty of enthusiasm outside the Olympic Stadium in the hours before the ceremony, as hundreds of people gathered hoping to soak up the atmosphere and watch the fireworks expected during the extravaganza.

Mako Fukuhara arrived six hours before the ceremony to grab a spot.

"Until now it didn't feel like the Olympics, but now we are by the stadium, it feels like the Olympics," she told AFP as people snapped selfies nearby.

'Determined'

Traditionally a highlight of any Summer Games, featuring the parade of nations and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, Tokyo's opening ceremony has been drastically pared back.

Fewer than 1,000 dignitaries and officials are present at the stadium, and in a sign of how divisive the Games remain, several top sponsors including Toyota and Panasonic are not attending.

A few hundred protestors demonstrated against the Games outside the stadium as the ceremony began.

Tokyo is battling a surge in virus cases, and is under emergency measures that means restaurants must shut by 8:00 pm and cannot sell alcohol.

Dogged by controversy

But Olympic officials have put a brave face on the unusual circumstances, with IOC chief Thomas Bach insisting cancellation was never on the table.

"Over the past 15 months we had to take many decisions on very uncertain grounds," he said this week. "We had doubts every day. There were sleepless nights.

"We can finally see at the end of the dark tunnel. Cancellation was never an option for us. The IOC never abandons the athletes... we did it for the athletes."

There are also hefty financial incentives in play. Insiders estimate the IOC would have been on the hook for around $1.5 billion in lost broadcasting revenues if the Games had been cancelled.

The pandemic has not been the only hiccup in preparations though, with scandals ranging from corruption during the bidding process to plagiarism allegations over the design of the Tokyo 2020 logo.

The controversies kept coming right up to the eve of the Games, with the opening ceremony's director sacked on Thursday for making a joke referencing the Holocaust in a video from 1998.

Back in the sporting arenas, a new generation of Olympic stars are looking to shine after a decade dominated by the likes of Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps.

US swimmer Caeleb Dressel could target seven gold medals, and in track and field, 400 metre hurdlers Karsten Warholm of Norway and the USA's Sydney McLaughlin are among those hoping to emerge as household names.

Gymnastics meanwhile will see Simone Biles attempt to crown her dazzling career by equalling Larisa Latynina's record of nine Olympic gold medals.

New Olympic sports will also be on display in Tokyo, with surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing and karate all making their debut.

Olympics.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.