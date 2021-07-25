BSY dethroned: Hardline Hindutva leader likely to become BJP’s face for 2023 polls

Bengaluru, Jul 26: With the chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who had single-handedly led the party to the seat of power in Karnataka, finally quitting the post, the Central BJP leaders are likely to announce new name to head the only-BJP-government in the entire southern-peninsula.

While Yediyurappa is perceived as a ‘soft Hindutva’ ideologue, the BJP is said to be considering a hardliner backed by the RSS to become its face for the 2023 polls.

According to official sources, there are several names to replace B S Yediyurappa doing the rounds including that of the Union minister Prahlad Joshi, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishvedhwar Hegde Kageri, Home minister S R Bommai, Mining minister Murugesh Nirani and others.

The Central BJP leaders who had directed the Chief minister B S Yediyurappa to demit office, must have a definite name at their proposal and may announce it very soon, a senior BJP party functionary said.

Speaking to newsmen, after coming out from the Raj Bhavan, submitting his resignation Chief minister said, "The Governor had accepted my resignation and has asked to remain in office as caretaker till the next alternate arrangements were made".

The outgoing chief minister thanked Prime minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP National President J P Nadda, for showing generosity for heading the state despite being beyond the age of 75".

Terming his resignation to the office of the Chief minister as an act of 'Voluntary-one" he said, "During my visit to Delhi recently I myself had requested to replace me with a new face."

Replying to the question he said he would remain in active politics and work for the party to bring it back to power in the 2023 assembly elections.