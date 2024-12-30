  1. Home
  2. Karnataka 2024: A Year of Scandals, Power Struggles, and Political Showdowns

News Network
December 31, 2024

prajwal.jpg

From shocking sex scandals to high-profile scams and intense factional power struggles, Karnataka's political landscape in 2024 played out like a gripping thriller. The state's three dominant parties—Congress, BJP, and JD(S)—found themselves entangled in controversies, scandals, and unexpected alliances, keeping the political stage turbulent throughout the year.

Shocking Hassan Sex Scandal Hits JD(S)
The JD(S) faced a monumental crisis with the Hassan sex scandal involving its MP Prajwal Revanna. Allegations of sexual exploitation surfaced through pen drives containing incriminating videos, sending shockwaves across the nation. Revanna fled the country but was arrested on May 31 upon his return. The scandal not only embarrassed the JD(S) but also led to the party losing its stronghold in Hassan, a seat it had held since 1999.

Congress' Struggles with Scams and Infighting
The Congress, riding high after its 2023 Assembly poll victory, faced a series of setbacks. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s reputation as “Mr. Clean” was tarnished by allegations in the MUDA site-allotment scam, for which he is under court-ordered investigation. The Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited scam also led to the resignation and arrest of Minister B Nagendra.

Adding to the Congress' woes, the BJP spotlighted a controversial marking of farmers' lands as Waqf properties, further intensifying the political storm. However, the Congress bounced back by sweeping three critical by-elections in Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur, silencing critics and bolstering support for its flagship guarantee schemes.

BJP-JD(S) Alliance: A Rocky Path
The BJP and JD(S), forced into an alliance after 16 years, saw relative success in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. While the BJP won 17 of the 25 seats it contested, the JD(S) secured two seats, enabling its state president H D Kumaraswamy to join the Modi 3.0 Cabinet.

However, the BJP faced its own internal strife, with factional tensions erupting after the appointment of B Y Vijayendra, son of B S Yediyurappa, as the state party president. MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal openly criticized Vijayendra’s leadership, earning a show-cause notice. Adding to the BJP’s troubles were sexual assault allegations against Yediyurappa and MLA Munirathna, which tarnished the party's image.

Power Tussle within Congress
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s ambitions for the top post grabbed headlines after a controversial interview where he hinted at an "agreement" for chief ministership. While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denied such an arrangement, Shivakumar’s comments reignited debates about factionalism within the Congress.

Legislative Drama and Bitter Exchanges
The year ended with heated debates in the Belagavi session. The BJP cornered the Congress on the Waqf land issue, while Congress countered with statistical defenses. Tensions flared when Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar accused BJP leader C T Ravi of using derogatory language against her, leading to Ravi's arrest and subsequent bail.

Karnataka in 2024 was a year of intense political drama, marked by scandals, power struggles, and shifting alliances—offering a preview of the state's evolving political dynamics in the years to come.

December 25,2024

ctravi.jpg

Bengaluru: Police Inspector of Khanapur station has been suspended for dereliction of duty by allegedly letting in political leaders and others inside the station while BJP MLC C T Ravi was in custody in connection with a case registered against him, officials said on Wednesday.

The suspension order was issued by the office of Inspector General of Police, North Zone, Belagavi on December 21, they said.

On December 19, Ravi was arrested by the police from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi for allegedly using a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the legislative council hall.

According to the official order, when C T Ravi was taken to Khanapura police station for safety reasons, Police Inspector Manjunath Nayak, who was in-charge of the station, was told to use the staff and assign suitable duties to them.

It was also ordered to block the entry of any person other than the accused inside the police station. However, many political leaders and mediapersons stormed inside the police station. This created a noisy atmosphere inside the station, it stated.

The order further stated that as a responsible police inspector grade officer, Nayak failed to prevent several political leaders from entering Khanapur Police station, thus creating a tumultuous atmosphere.

He violated the order of superiors, showed negligence and carelessness while performing duty. Therefore, a departmental inquiry was initiated and Nayak was suspended from service with immediate effect for dereliction of duty, the order stated.

According to a police statement issued on Wednesday, after registration of case under section 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Hirebagewadi police station here, Ravi was taken into custody and handed over to the investigating officers.

However, Ravi was shifted to Khanapura police station considering the security aspect and the huge crowd gathered near Hirebagewadi police station.

"A large number of mediapersons, supporters and party workers gathered and created a chaotic atmosphere in Khanapura police station. There was also the possibility of additional supporters and Congress workers arriving. All these factors also had the potential to disrupt public order," the police stated.

Keeping in mind Ravi's safety, he was shifted to Ramadurga, it said.

December 31,2024

Mangaluru: In a heartwarming act of selflessness, the family of a 52-year-old auto-electrician from Mangaluru chose to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead in Abu Dhabi. This decision brought hope and new life to four people, turning a personal tragedy into a legacy of compassion.

Sudhakar, son of Chakku, hailed from Ekkur in Magaluru, and worked in Al Ain for nearly five years, continuing a 15-year career in the UAE. On December 14, while at work, Sudhakar experienced dizziness and was rushed to a clinic. His condition worsened as his blood pressure fluctuated. Due to insurance complications, he was referred to multiple hospitals before being diagnosed with a brain clot. A surgery was performed with his company’s consent, but during the procedure, Sudhakar suffered a cardiac arrest and was placed on a ventilator. Despite the family’s hopes for his recovery, he was declared brain dead on December 18.

Faced with an emotionally wrenching decision, the family chose to honor Sudhakar's memory by donating his organs. "The authorities contacted us for our consent, and the entire family, including his wife Seema and her father, participated in a conference call. Though it was a tough decision, we agreed to give life to others through him," shared Ganesh, Sudhakar's elder brother.

On December 23, at Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi, Sudhakar’s lungs, liver, and kidneys were successfully retrieved for transplantation, giving four people a second chance at life. "We are proud that even in his passing, Sudhakar became a beacon of hope for others," said Ganesh.

The authorities extended immense support to Sudhakar’s family, ensuring the respectful transport of his mortal remains to Mangaluru. They also sponsored the travel of a family member to accompany the body, which arrived on December 27. Sudhakar's final rites were conducted the same day.

Sudhakar leaves behind his wife Seema, a homemaker, and two children, Sakshi, 20, and Sakshath, 11. While the family takes solace in his final act of generosity, they hope for support in securing the children's education and future.

Sudhakar’s story serves as a poignant reminder of how even in loss, one can choose to give the ultimate gift of life to others.

December 18,2024

The Israeli prime minister says the regime's troops will remain stationed at a so-called “buffer zone” inside the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, seized following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, until another arrangement is found that will "ensure the usurping regime’s security."

Benjamin Netanyahu made the comments on Tuesday from the summit of Mount Hermon, known as Jabal al-Shaykh in Arabic, the highest peak in the area — inside Syria, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border with the strategic Golan Heights.

He was joined by the Israeli minister for military affairs, Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, head of the so-called internal security service Shin Bet, Ronen Bat, and Northern Command chief Major General Uri Gordin.

Netanyahu reiterated that Israel would remain in the area “until another arrangement can be found that guarantees Israel’s security.”

The prime minister said he had been on the same mountaintop 53 years ago as a soldier, but the summit’s importance to the Tel Aviv regime’s security has only increased given recent events.

It appeared to be the first time a sitting Israeli leader had set foot that far into Syrian territory.

For his part, Katz said Israeli forces would remain on the Syrian summit of Mount Hermon for “as long as necessary.”

He said, “We will stay here for as long as necessary,” asserting that deployment of Israeli troops to the strategically significant summit “strengthens security.”

“Mount Hermon's summit is Israel's eyes for identifying near and distant threats. From here, we can see Hezbollah positions in Lebanon to the right, and Damascus to the left,” Katz said.

Israeli military forces captured the UN-patrolled buffer zone in the Golan Heights hours after armed groups took control of the Syrian capital of Damascus on December 8.

Israel has been widely and vehemently condemned over termination of the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria, and exploiting the chaos in the Arab nation in the wake of Assad’s downfall to make a land grab.

The buffer zone in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights was created by the United Nations after the 1973 Arab-Israeli War.  A UN force of about 1,100 troops had patrolled the area since then.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said on Tuesday that the presence of Israeli soldiers, however long it lasts, violates the deal that established the buffer zone.

That agreement “needs to be respected, and occupation is occupation, whether it lasts a week, a month or a year, it remains occupation,” Dujarric pointed out.

