Karnataka 2024: A Year of Scandals, Power Struggles, and Political Showdowns

From shocking sex scandals to high-profile scams and intense factional power struggles, Karnataka's political landscape in 2024 played out like a gripping thriller. The state's three dominant parties—Congress, BJP, and JD(S)—found themselves entangled in controversies, scandals, and unexpected alliances, keeping the political stage turbulent throughout the year.

Shocking Hassan Sex Scandal Hits JD(S)

The JD(S) faced a monumental crisis with the Hassan sex scandal involving its MP Prajwal Revanna. Allegations of sexual exploitation surfaced through pen drives containing incriminating videos, sending shockwaves across the nation. Revanna fled the country but was arrested on May 31 upon his return. The scandal not only embarrassed the JD(S) but also led to the party losing its stronghold in Hassan, a seat it had held since 1999.

Congress' Struggles with Scams and Infighting

The Congress, riding high after its 2023 Assembly poll victory, faced a series of setbacks. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s reputation as “Mr. Clean” was tarnished by allegations in the MUDA site-allotment scam, for which he is under court-ordered investigation. The Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited scam also led to the resignation and arrest of Minister B Nagendra.

Adding to the Congress' woes, the BJP spotlighted a controversial marking of farmers' lands as Waqf properties, further intensifying the political storm. However, the Congress bounced back by sweeping three critical by-elections in Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur, silencing critics and bolstering support for its flagship guarantee schemes.

BJP-JD(S) Alliance: A Rocky Path

The BJP and JD(S), forced into an alliance after 16 years, saw relative success in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. While the BJP won 17 of the 25 seats it contested, the JD(S) secured two seats, enabling its state president H D Kumaraswamy to join the Modi 3.0 Cabinet.

However, the BJP faced its own internal strife, with factional tensions erupting after the appointment of B Y Vijayendra, son of B S Yediyurappa, as the state party president. MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal openly criticized Vijayendra’s leadership, earning a show-cause notice. Adding to the BJP’s troubles were sexual assault allegations against Yediyurappa and MLA Munirathna, which tarnished the party's image.

Power Tussle within Congress

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s ambitions for the top post grabbed headlines after a controversial interview where he hinted at an "agreement" for chief ministership. While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denied such an arrangement, Shivakumar’s comments reignited debates about factionalism within the Congress.

Legislative Drama and Bitter Exchanges

The year ended with heated debates in the Belagavi session. The BJP cornered the Congress on the Waqf land issue, while Congress countered with statistical defenses. Tensions flared when Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar accused BJP leader C T Ravi of using derogatory language against her, leading to Ravi's arrest and subsequent bail.

Karnataka in 2024 was a year of intense political drama, marked by scandals, power struggles, and shifting alliances—offering a preview of the state's evolving political dynamics in the years to come.