  2. Bengaluru: 2 men invite college friend, her pal home for party, sexually assault them; arrested

February 8, 2023

Bengaluru, Feb 8: A 23-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh has been arrested for sexually assaulting his former college mate in Koramangala, Southeast Bengaluru. His friend has been arrested for molesting the woman’s friend. 

The accused are Garakipati Ajay Venkat Sai, 23, from West Godavari, and Aditya Abhiraj, 26, from Muzaffarpur, Bihar. 

Police said Ajay had known the woman for four years as they studied at a university in Punjab. Ajay studied agricultural sciences while the woman studied business management.

She is currently pursuing her master’s in Bengaluru. Her friend, also 23 years old, works for a private company in the city. She was allegedly molested by Aditya, who is an MTech student and Ajay’s friend. 

On February 5, Ajay called his college friend when she was shopping on Commercial Street with the second victim.

He said he was in Bengaluru and would go back after a day or two. He suggested that they meet one last time. She agreed. 

Ajay sent her the location of Aditya’s flat in Koramangala and invited her over. Both women reached the apartment building around 11.45 pm and partied for the next two hours. 

Before they finished the drinks, Ajay played music and danced with the victim. During this time, he stripped and groped her. Aditya kissed and groped the woman’s friend. 

When the women raised objections, the men booked them an auto-rickshaw around 5 am and sent them home. 

The women filed complaints at the Viveknagar police station on February 6. Police arrested both Ajay and Aditya. A court has remanded them in judicial custody. 

January 30,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 30: A 19-year-old college student attempted to end his life after an unknown fraudster, to whom he was introduced on a social media platform, threatened to make his personal videos viral and demanded money from him.

In his complaint to the police, the second-year BCom student, who hails from Dharmasthala, has alleged that he came into contact with an unknown person on Instagram about 15 days ago.

Both started chatting and even made video calls. Later, the person threatened to share his personal videos on public domain and demanded Rs 11,000.

The complainant requested time until January 23 to pay the money. When he could not afford to, he feared that the accused would share his personal videos online. He attempted to end his life by consuming rat poison on January 24.

He was shifted to a hospital in Ujire and later to Wenlock district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Dharmasthala police on Saturday have registered a case under various sections of the IT Act and IPC.

February 8,2023

New Delhi, Feb 8: Ten Indians are stuck in remote parts of earthquake-hit Turkey but they are safe while one citizen is missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma said the Indians in Turkey are relatively safe.

He said the government is in touch with the family members of the Indian who is missing in Turkey.

India has already sent relief materials to Turkey in four military transport aircraft.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria due to the 7.8-magnitude earthquake has gone past 11,000.

January 30,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 30: A 16-year-old girl from a school in Gerukatte in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the washroom of a house, police said on Sunday.

The girl has been identified as Afifa, daughter of Abdul Razak, a resident of Kaje Mane in Kaniyur village of Belthangady taluk.

The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained though it is suspected to be cardiac arrest.

In a complaint, her father Abdul Razak Usman said that as usual, his daughter left home on Saturday for school. Around 10am, he received a call that his daughter was not well and was asked to come to the school immediately.

On reaching the school, he realised that she had been shifted to the government hospital in Belthangady. His daughter had visited a house near the school to use the washroom, according to the school's principal.

Since Afifa did not return for a long time and there was no response, the members of the house, where the girl had been using the toilet, informed gram panchayat member Abdul Karim and the principal of the school. 

They rushed to the house and found her lying down in the washroom. The case is under investigation at Belthangady police station.

