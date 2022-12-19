  1. Home
  Karnataka: Angry teacher kills class 4 student by beating with iron rod and throwing off school building

News Network
December 19, 2022

Bengaluru, Dec 19: A class 4 student lost his life after he was beaten up and pushed off from the first floor by his teacher at a government-run school in Karnataka’s Gadak district. 

The accused teacher is missing following the incident and the police have launched an operation to nab him.

The teacher, Muttu Hadali, beat 9-year-old Bharat Barakeri with a thin iron rod at government primary school at Hagli village near Nargund town in Gadag when he was talking to his friends on Monday, December 18.

Shivprakash Devaraju, a senior police officer said the family dispute is likely to be cause behind the incident.

The police further informed that Muttu had earlier thrashed Bharat’s mother, Geetha Barakeri, who is also a teacher at the school. Barker is presently hospitalised.

In a similar incident in Delhi last week, a class 5 student of a Delhi school was hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of the school building by her teacher on Friday.

The class teacher at Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi’s Model Basti area, Geeta Deshwal first hit a girl student studying in the fifth standard with small paper-cutting scissors and then threw her from a first-floor classroom, the Delhi police said.

Earlier on Saturday, a man allegedly threw his two-year-old son from the first floor of a building in Delhi’s Kalkaji area under the influence of alcohol following an argument with his wife. The 30-year-old also jumped from the building.

News Network
December 10,2022

Imran Khedawala of the Congress is the only Muslim candidate elected to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly in the just-concluded polls, which saw the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) register a landslide victory. The outgoing Assembly had three Muslim legislators, all from the Congress. Khedawala, the sitting Congress MLA from the Jamalpur-Khadia Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad city, won the election by a margin of 13,658 votes on Thursday to retain the seat. 

He defeated his nearest rival, Bhushan Bhatt of the BJP, in the Muslim majority constituency, where state president of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and former MLA Sabir Kabliwala was also in the fray.

The Congress had fielded six Muslim candidates, including three sitting MLAs. Of these, five candidates, including two MLAs, lost. In 2017, three of five candidates from the minority community fielded by the main Opposition party had emerged victorious. Muslims account for around 10 per cent of Gujarat's population. 

Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh lost to BJP's Kaushik Jain in the Dariapur Assembly segment of Ahmedabad district. Another legislator of the Opposition party, Mohammed Javed Pirzada, faced defeat in Wankaner in Morbi district at the hands of the saffron outfit.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate took away 53,110 votes and contributed in the defeat of Pirzada. In the Abdasa seat in Kutch district, Congress' Muslim candidate Jat Mamad Jung was defeated by a margin of around 9,000 votes by BJP nominee and former Congress MLA Pradhyumansinh Jadeja. The AAP had fielded Muslim candidates on three Assembly seats - Jamalpur-Khadia, Dariapur and Jambusar - but none of them won. 

The BJP did not field a single Muslim candidate, while 12 All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) nominees from the minority community were in the fray, but all of them were trounced. Two of these AIMIM candidates finished third in their respective constituency. In the just concluded elections, the BJP won 156 seats, the highest by any party in Gujarat's history, while the Congress came a distant second with 17 seats. The AAP emerged victorious in five Assembly segments. 

News Network
December 7,2022

New Delhi, Dec 7: The Aam Aadmi Party has finally ended the BJP's 15-year rule at the Delhi municipal corporation winning 132 seats. The BJP, which exit polls predicted to suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 wards.

Both the ruling BJP and AAP have put up 250 candidates each for the elections, while the Congress has 247 aspirants and Bahujan Samaj Party, 132. 

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the polls held on December 4. This year, the highest polling percentage (65.72) has been recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward no. 145 (Andrews Ganj). 

The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections. The fate of 1,349 candidates at 250 wards was sealed in the Sunday polling for the Delhi MCD elections compared with 2,538 in 2017. 

In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards, the AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The Delhi MCD results will likely be out by 3pm. Stay with TOI for all the latest updates on Delhi Election Result 2022

Details to follow.

News Network
December 9,2022

Apex child rights body NCPCR has asked all states and Union Territories to conduct an inquiry into all government-funded and recognised madrasas that are admitting non-Muslim children.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, in a letter to all chief secretaries, noted that children belonging to non-Muslim communities are attending government-funded or recognised madrasas. "It is also learnt by the commission that some States and Union Territories are providing them with scholarships too."

"It is a clear-cut violation and contravention of Article 28(3) of the Constitution of India that prohibits educational institutions from obligating the children to take part in any religious instruction, without the consent of the parent," the letter stated.

Madrasas, as institutions, are primarily responsible for imparting religious education to children, the commission said, adding it is learnt that those madrasas funded or recognised by the government are imparting both religious and to some extent formal education to children.

"In view of the above facts, the commission, in exercising its powers recommends a detailed inquiry of all government-funded/recognised madrasas who are admitting non-Muslim children in your states and Union Territories.

"The inquiry should include physical verification of children attending such madrasas. Subsequent to the inquiry, admit all such children in schools for availing formal education," the NCPCR letter stated.

The commission also asked the states and Union Territories "to map all unmapped madrasas in your states and Union Territories and admit any or all children into schools for availing formal education with immediate effect".

