  1. Home
  2. Bigg Boss contestant Chaithra Kotoor attempts suicide, days after controversial marriage

Bigg Boss contestant Chaithra Kotoor attempts suicide, days after controversial marriage

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8, 2021

chaitra.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 8: Former Bigg Boss contestant Chaithra Kotoor, who entered wedlock a few days ago, reportedly attempted suicide at her residence in Kolar by consuming phenyl. 

Soon after the incidence, she was rushed to a local private hospital, where she is being treated. She is reportedly responding to treatment. 

On March 28, 2021, Chaitra got married to businessman Nagarjun, with whom she was in courtship for the past few years. The marriage was a low key affair at a temple in the presence of their family members.

Chaitra, who had participated in Bigg Boss Season 7, was seen recently in TV serials and an Album song. She is also a screenplay writer. She had earned thousands of fans through her album song "Hudugaru thumba olleyavaru". Nagarjuna is into real estate and construction business.

The reportedly ended on the same evening after Nagarjuna alleged that he was forced by some groups to marry her against his will. 

Recently, while interacting with a news site, the actress opened up about the same and said that Nagarjuna’s family was against the relationship and even an influenced Nagarjun was changing his stand about the marriage.

"He was constantly brain-washed. So instead of delaying the wedding, we decided to tie the knot with the support of my family and community leaders. They bad-mouthed me, my job and even issued death threats if I do not let him go. So we requested to hold talks in Kolar instead of discussing in public," she was quoted as saying. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 28,2021

deepu.jpg

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly all set to collaborate with Tamil, director Atlee for a commercial entertainer, which will mark the Mersal helmer's Bollywood debut. The film is expected to go on floors sometime in August and may feature 'King Khan' in a double role.
 
Interestingly, there were previously talks of SRK essaying a negative role in Atlee's film Bigil but that did not happen. It remains to be seen whether things play out differently this time around.

Atlee is best known for directing commercial entertainers with plenty of action scenes and punch dialogues. If his film with SRK too follows a similar format, it is might help the veteran actor reconnect with the masses. One is likely to get clarity on the details of the biggie in the coming months.

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is going through a dull phase on the work front and was last seen in the 2018 release Zero. The Aanand L Rai-directed movie proved to be a flop and failed to hold its own against the Kannada biggie KGF even in the Hindi belt, The Dilwale actor is set to return to the big screen with the eagerly-awaited movie Pathan, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The action-drama is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe and features SRK in the role of a secret agent, it stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady with John Abraham playing the antagonist. Salman Khan too is a part of the biggie, slated to hit the screens next year.

Atlee, on the other hand, has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in Kollywood. His last directorial venture the previously-mentioned Bigil released in 2019 and emerged as a hit at the box office while receiving mixed to positive reviews. It starred Vijay in the lead and dealt with women empowerment. His production venture Andhaghaaram too received rave reviews for its gripping storyline.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 25,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 25: Travellers who are coming to Bengaluru from outside Karnataka will have to show a negative RT-PCR certificate from April 1, announced Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Thursday. 

The minister said the rule is applicable only to Bengaluru and not the rest of Karnataka. "Cases are likely to rise in the coming days. More than 60 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru are interstate travellers. 

Anybody who resides in Bengaluru in apartment complexes or any other residences, who will be coming from outside the state, irrespective of the state they're coming from, should possess an RT-PCR negative certificate. The BBMP Commissioner will shortly issue an order to this effect," Sudhakar said.

At present, this is applicable only to travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh.

A decision to bring a stricter rule was taken after Bengaluru saw a four-month high of nearly 1,400 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, prompting the minister to hold a meeting with the eight joint commissioners of BBMP on Thursday morning. 

Large apartment complexes have more Covid-19 cases and entire families are testing positive. "Previously, only parents used to test positive and not children. Now entire five-member families are testing positive," he noted.

Marshals will be stationed in bus stations, markets, theatres, marriages, convention halls, schools and college campuses, to ensure social distancing and wearing of masks. 

"Previously only owners were held responsible (for violations). Now even organisers will be held responsible. As many as 3,000 to 4,000 people are coming to weddings of late. People are coming up with excuses that in one batch only 500 have come. That's not what we meant. Only 500 are allowed to attend a wedding whether in batches or in total," he said.

"Maharashtra alone reported 31,000 cases. It has also reported double mutant variant cases. Closed-door events across the State can strictly allow only 200 people, outdoor events 500," he said.

As many as 198 ambulances will be stationed in every ward to ferry Covid-19 patients to Covid Care Centres and hospitals.

Comments

Ashok Alloli
 - 
Tuesday, 6 Apr 2021

I want to take license for rural place.pl give details for village of 20000 population.Rawoor.tq Chittapur.dist Kalaburgi.karnataka.
Can I get license.

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 25,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: Burglars decamped with huge quantity of gold and cash from the residence of an areca-nut trader near Mangalore University campus at Konaje, police said here on Thursday.

The house belong to Habeeb, son of Ibrahim Kodichal, a prominent politician and Congress leader in Dakshina Kannada. 

It is learnt that the thieves have taken away Rs 5 lakh in cash and 100 pound sovereign gold. 

The house owner had reported kept cash for a business deal. The jewellery was brought from the bank locker and for an upcoming wedding in the house.

Fingerprint experts and sniffer squads have been pressed into service. Police have registered a case in this connection.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.