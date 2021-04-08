Bigg Boss contestant Chaithra Kotoor attempts suicide, days after controversial marriage

Bengaluru, Apr 8: Former Bigg Boss contestant Chaithra Kotoor, who entered wedlock a few days ago, reportedly attempted suicide at her residence in Kolar by consuming phenyl.

Soon after the incidence, she was rushed to a local private hospital, where she is being treated. She is reportedly responding to treatment.

On March 28, 2021, Chaitra got married to businessman Nagarjun, with whom she was in courtship for the past few years. The marriage was a low key affair at a temple in the presence of their family members.

Chaitra, who had participated in Bigg Boss Season 7, was seen recently in TV serials and an Album song. She is also a screenplay writer. She had earned thousands of fans through her album song "Hudugaru thumba olleyavaru". Nagarjuna is into real estate and construction business.

The reportedly ended on the same evening after Nagarjuna alleged that he was forced by some groups to marry her against his will.

Recently, while interacting with a news site, the actress opened up about the same and said that Nagarjuna’s family was against the relationship and even an influenced Nagarjun was changing his stand about the marriage.

"He was constantly brain-washed. So instead of delaying the wedding, we decided to tie the knot with the support of my family and community leaders. They bad-mouthed me, my job and even issued death threats if I do not let him go. So we requested to hold talks in Kolar instead of discussing in public," she was quoted as saying.