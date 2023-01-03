  1. Home
  2. ‘Annamalai is a cheap tactic liar; women not safe under his leadership’, says actor Gayathri as she quits BJP

January 3, 2023

Actor, choreographer and reality show contestant Gayathri Raghuram, who also was a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took to Twitter Tuesday and announced that she was quitting the party as there was no safety for women under the Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai.

Raghuram, who had been at loggerheads with the party leadership for over a period of time, once served as the head of the party’s arts and cultural wing. She was suspended from the party last November for six months for bringing disrepute to the party.

“I have taken the decision with heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights and respect for women. Under Annamalai leadership women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider (sic),” she tweeted.

In her Twitter thread, Gayathri alleged that no one cares about true ‘karyakartas’ and the only goal of Annamalai is to chase away true karyakartas. Wishing the best for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and calling them as her ‘vishwaguru’ and ‘chanakya guru’, Gayathri added that she has taken the ‘hasty decision’ due to Annamalai.

She further accused the state president as a “cheap tactic liar” and an ‘adharmic leader.”

Thanking all her fellow party workers with whom she has worked for eight years, she said that hurting others is not Hindu dharma.

“I cannot continue under Annamalai leadership. Cannot expect social justice. Women stay safe don’t trust someone will save you. No one is going to come. You are on your own. Never stay where you are not respected,” (sic) she tweeted.

Further, Gayathri said she was ready to file a police complaint against Annamalai and submit all the videos and audio clips against the BJP leader.

Annamalai had served as superintendent of police of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts before befriending BJP leaders and then formally joining the party. 

December 29,2022

The head of the political bureau of Palestine’s resistance movement Hamas has warned Israel against its land grab policies, stressing that the illegal construction activities will be confronted with intensified resistance.   

Ismail Haniyeh made the remarks on Thursday, in response to incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments a day earlier, who called expansion of the regime's illegal settlements across the occupied Palestinian territories and elsewhere a top priority of his cabinet.

The Hamas chief further warned that the political approaches of the upcoming Israeli cabinet headed by Netanyahu will aggravate the situation, emphasizing that the priority of the Palestinian people is to counter the policies of the new Israeli regime through resistance and unity.

“The settlements will be confronted by escalating the resistance, expanding its area, and applying pressure by all means available to uproot the settlers and the occupying entity from all the land of Palestine,” he said.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu announced that his cabinet "will advance and develop" the regime's illegal settlements throughout the occupied territories, including "in the Galilee, the Negev Desert, the Golan Heights, and Judea and Samaria (the West Bank)."

The Palestinian Authority (PA) denounced as “dangerous” Netanyahu's comments, saying the new cabinet’s settlement expansion policy is against international resolutions.

The Israeli regime has stepped up its illegal settlement construction activities in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which pronounces settlements in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds “a flagrant violation under international law.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions. 

January 3,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 3: Two persons have been arrested by the city police after seizing counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination amounting to Rs 4.50 lakh. 

Acting on a tip off, the police arrested the duo while checking vehicles at check posts that were set up on the eve of New Year at strategic locations, said Commissioner of Police N Shashikumar to mediapersons.

According to police, two persons riding on a scooter tried to escape. The police waylaid their scooter and arrested both. They have been identified as Nijamuddin alias Nizam (32) from B C Road and Rajeem alias Rafi (31) from Jeppu.

During the interrogation, the duo revealed that they had collected counterfeit notes from one Daniel in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru city police have already arrested Daniel in a separate case. It is learnt that the fake notes were printed at Coimbatore. The arrested had reportedly told the police that they had contacted Daniel for fake currencies to repay the loans borrowed.

The arrested were produced before the court which remanded them in police custody.

December 29,2022

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations including residences of second-rung leaders across of the banned Muslim outfit Popular Front of India in Kerala.

The raids, which started late last night are still under way, sources in the Kerala police said. 

Sources said, NIA conducted raids across 56 locations including the residence of Faiz, former zonal secretary of PFI Thonnakkal Navas. 

Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this year on September 28 banned PFI under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.  MHA declared PFI as an ‘unlawful association’.

Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested several functionaries including top leaders of the radical Islamic outfit in September in near simultaneous raids at multiple locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Officials then had described the mega crackdown as the "largest-ever investigation process till date" against the PFI. 

