NIA’s ‘Operation Octopus’ aimed at uprooting entire network of Popular Front of India

News Network
September 24, 2022

New Delhi, Sept 24: Sources in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have said that the raids at the premises of Popular Front of India (PFI) conducted earlier this week were named 'Operation Octopus'.

The sources said that all the 300 officials who were pressed into service were asked to keep quiet during the raids as the agencies wanted to uproot the entire network of PFI.

More than 100 PFI leaders and members were arrested and around 200 were detained under 'Operation Octopus'.

The ED and NIA have reportedly claimed that the PFI members were involved in anti-national activities.

These raids were conducted at the houses and offices of top PFI leaders and members in connection with five cases registered by the NIA following continued inputs and evidence that the organisation members were involved in terror funding, organising training camps and radicalising people.

The NIA has claimed that the accused were organising camps for imparting training to commit violent and terrorist acts with the objective of promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion.

The probe agency said that violent acts carried out by PFI such as chopping off the hand of a college professor, cold blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing the other faiths, collection of explosives to target prominent people and places, support to the Islamic State terror group and destruction of public property have had a demonstrative effect of striking terror in the minds of the citizens.

News Network
September 21,2022

PayCM.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 21: Amidst massive corruption allegations against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka BJP government, posters with CM’s face on a QR code titled ‘PayCM’ in a few places in Bengaluru drew attention today. 

Interestingly, scanning the QR code will take users to the ‘40 per cent Sarkar’ website launched by the Congress recently.

Last week, controversial billboards targeting Bommai were seen in Hyderabad. Bommai said it was a “conspiracy” and that it could “spoil” ties between Karnataka and Telangana. 

The ‘40 per cent commission’ tagline has got on like a house on fire, putting the BJP government on the back-foot. The figure is an average of all the cuts that the Karnataka State Contractors Association said their members have to pay to officials, elected representatives and ministers. The association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about this in July last year. 

Congress, which hopes to connect with voters with its campaign, has come up with a website - www.40percentsarkara.com - and a helpline 8447704040 that citizens can use to narrate their experience with corruption. Congress said details of citizens will be kept confidential.

BJP hits back

Meanwhile, the saffron party hit back at the Congress asking them to post a QR code with Rahul Gandhi's photo to beg for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' alongside an image of Congress workers threatening a vegetable seller in Kollam a few days ago over donations for the party.
 
"A case of Congress workers robbing a vegetable seller in Kerala's Kollam for the Bharat Jodo Yatra came to light. Congressmen, can't you post Rahul Gandhi's photo, create a QR code and beg for the yatra?," the Karnataka BJP tweeted.

News Network
September 14,2022

jisha.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 14: A woman dentist from Mangaluru has lost her life in a road accident at Pimpri in Maharashtra’s Pune.

The deceased, identified as Jisha John (27), originally a resident of Valencia, in Manglauru, was serving as a dentist in Pimpri, Pune. 

According to sources, she died as a result of injuries sustained when a truck hit the scooter she was riding on September 12. 

Jisha had relocated to Pune after her wedding, where her husband runs a business.  

She is survived by her father, mother, brother, and husband. The moral remains were brought to Mangaluru for the final rites.

News Network
September 20,2022

Shivamogga, Sept 20: The local police arrested two youngsters on terror charges in Karnataka’s Shivamogga on Tuesday, September 20. 

Shivamogga Rural police registered a case against Shariq of Thirthahalli Maaz Munir Ahmad (22) of Mangaluru and Syed Yasin (21) of Shivamogga under Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) 1967 for having link with banned terrorist organisations and plotting to carry out terrorist activities.

They were found to have burnt the national flag. The police arrested Munir and Syed and produced them before the court. Later, they were remanded in police custody till September 29.

"They were found to be acting under the influence of a terror organisation," Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said. 

According to police, they were accused of plotting conspiracy to commit a terror act and following the agenda of a terror organisation.

