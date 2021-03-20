NRI doctor, social worker Dr A K Kasim passes away in Makkah

Mangaluru, Mar 20: Dr A K Kasim, an NRI general physician and social worker, passed away at his residence in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Makkah following a heart attack in the wee hours of Friday, March 19. He was 51.

Hailing from Uppala in Kasaragod, Dr Kasim’s family has settled in Mangaluru. He was heading the health insurance department of Asian Polyclinic in Makkah.

According to sources, at around 11 p.m. on Thursday (March 18), Dr Kasim had contacted his relatives in Jeddah over phone and informed them that he would be coming to Jeddah on Friday (March 19) for Jum’a prayers.

However, on Friday all phone calls made to him went unanswered. Hence, his friends in Makkah entered his house by breaking open the door and found his body near the kitchen.

Dr Kasim was a well-known doctor and social worker in his native Uppala, Mangaluru and among NRIs in Saudi Arabia. He had been practicing medicine for past 26 years.

An alumnus of Sri Sathya Sai Loka Seva Institutions, Alike and Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, he was a classmate of Karnataka’s incumbent deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan. He was also a member of M-Friends, a Mangaluru-based philanthropic forum.

It could be recalled here that two years ago, when he was travelling to India from Jeddah, he had saved the life of a 55-year-old passenger who had suffered a heart attack mid-air on Jet Airways flight.