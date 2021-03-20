  1. Home
  2. NRI doctor, social worker Dr A K Kasim passes away in Makkah

NRI doctor, social worker Dr A K Kasim passes away in Makkah

coastaldigest.com news network
March 20, 2021

DrKasim.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 20: Dr A K Kasim, an NRI general physician and social worker, passed away at his residence in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Makkah following a heart attack in the wee hours of Friday, March 19. He was 51.

Hailing from Uppala in Kasaragod, Dr Kasim’s family has settled in Mangaluru. He was heading the health insurance department of Asian Polyclinic in Makkah. 

According to sources, at around 11 p.m. on Thursday (March 18), Dr Kasim had contacted his relatives in Jeddah over phone and informed them that he would be coming to Jeddah on Friday (March 19) for Jum’a prayers. 

However, on Friday all phone calls made to him went unanswered. Hence, his friends in Makkah entered his house by breaking open the door and found his body near the kitchen. 

Dr Kasim was a well-known doctor and social worker in his native Uppala, Mangaluru and among NRIs in Saudi Arabia. He had been practicing medicine for past 26 years. 

An alumnus of Sri Sathya Sai Loka Seva Institutions, Alike and Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, he was a classmate of Karnataka’s incumbent deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan. He was also a member of M-Friends, a Mangaluru-based philanthropic forum. 

It could be recalled here that two years ago, when he was travelling to India from Jeddah, he had saved the life of a 55-year-old passenger who had suffered a heart attack mid-air on Jet Airways flight.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 12,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 12: Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has rekindled the debate on chief minister post’s in Karnataka by stating that Dr C N Ashwath Narayan is fit to lead the state.

Mr Gowda was speaking after launching the Mahashivarathri Utsav organized by the Dr C N Ashwath Narayan Foundation, at Malleswaram in Bengaluru last night.

“Let Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan who is making honest and good efforts become a Chief Minister soon,” wished Mr Gowda.

“Ashwath Narayan is not a person who just speaks, but he is the person who gives you results. He is a person who shows off or shouts. His good works are proof of this. He is going to become much busier in the coming days,” he added.  

Padmshri award-winning sports person Venkatesh and retired police officer B K Shivaram were felicitated on the occasion.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 7,2021

modibengal.jpg

Kolkata, Mar 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a frontal attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday. Addressing a gathering at BJP’s mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, the Prime Minister accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo for working in the interest of “a single bhatija”’ and for the youth of Bengal. He also accused Mamata of resorting to dynasty politics "like the Congress".

The Prime Minister further said that the reason behind the rise of the BJP in Bengal is the "corruption and appeasement politics of Mamata’s party".

“People of Bengal voted you to power due to their faith in you as their Didi. But why did you confine yourself to the role of being the ‘bua’ (aunt) of a single bhatija (nephew)? Instead of fulfilling the dreams of lakhs of ‘bhatijas’ in Bengal, you got preoccupied with satisfying the greed of one ‘bhatija’,” said Modi.

Follow West Bengal Assembly Elections Live updates

“You (Mamata) cannot come out of the ‘bua-bhatijavad’ tradition of the Congress against which you once rebelled,” he added.

Accusing the TMC supremo of blocking the Central projects in Bengal, the Prime Minister said that “Didi is determined not to work for people and neither allow anyone else to work.”

Taking a dig at Mamata’s decision to contest from the Nandigram Assembly constituency instead of her current constituency in Bhabanipur, the Prime Minister said that instead of heading for Bhabanipur, her "scooty suddenly turned towards Nandigram".

“’Instead of going to Bhabanipur, your scooty suddenly turned towards Nandigram. I don’t want anyone to get hurt. But since it has been decided that the scooty will tumble in Nandigram, then what can I do?,” said Modi.

Read: Omar Abdullah targets BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari over the latter's Kashmir remarks

He was taking a jibe at Mamata's recent move to protest against fuel price hike by going to the State Secretariat riding pillion on an electric scooter.

Modi also took a veiled dig at Mamata for allegedly calling him, “demon and a gunda.”

“Eto rag keno Didi? (Why are you so angry Didi?) If the lotus is blooming in Bengal it is because of the mud created by the rampant corruption of your party,” said Modi.

He also said that TMC leaders have resorted to so many scams that “a corruption Olympic” can be held on them.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 6,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 6: The police have busted a multilevel marketing scheme racket running under the name Indus Viva and arrested 24 offenders including the CEO, COO of the Bengaluru based company.

Police stated that the offenders have cheated about 10 lakh people, collecting amounts to the tune of Rs 1500 crore.

The bank accounts of Indus Viva Health Sciences Private Limited with Rs 20 crore amount was frozen.

Abhilash Thomas, CEO of Indus Viva, managing company's day to day operations, and Prem Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, Mandalanen Subramanyam, director managing taxation & statutory issues and Imdadulla Shariff, vice-president in-charge of operations, logistics, warehouses and customer care are among the arrested. All four are residents of Bengaluru.

Several distributors were also arrested. CA Anzar, chairman of Olive life sciences and Kuruvila Chacko, director, Indus Viva Health Sciences are absconding.

According to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar, Indus Viva enrolls members into its binary schemes with a Rs.12500 fee providing a 100 value points initially. Members have to enroll new members to earn bonuses and are encouraged to make more members in a swift manner to earn more. A member can earn Rs 2,56,000 by making 256 persons join the scheme in nine weeks.

Members are given various fancy designations like Star Distributor, Ruby Executive, Sapphire Executive, Executive Blue Diamond and are offered rewards like laptops, five-star hotel accommodation, foreign tours.

Thus, a member becoming Black Diamond Ambassador by enrolling 10,000 members is promised a Mercedes Benz, Black Diamond Ring & pendant and one week USA trip.

Indus Viva also offers President Club Member Plan under which one can join by paying Rs.1.5 lakh. The company provides them with 50 beauty, health, dietary products priced at Rs 3597 each and in addition offers products worth Rs 25,000 free. A person joining PCMP is attracted with “an opportunity to dine with the CEO in Bengaluru.”

The company conducts star summits annually in prominent hotels in Bengaluru or other cities. They also provide training sessions for members to skill them to make more members join the schemes. They claimed that the company has branch offices in the USA, Uganda and Bangladesh and that they want to expand the business worldwide, Sajjanar told reporters on Saturday.

Indus Viva has its own production unit named Olive Life Sciences located at Nelamangala, Bengaluru. But these health & beauty products are not recognized/certified by any government department liable to be confiscated under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act 1954.

“Women in particular are targeted by these companies with false claims and blatant lies and thereafter are exploited in different ways. The public is advised not to fall prey to these dubious schemes offering easy and quick money and advised to take the local police assistance if they suspect any such activity,” the economic offences wing sleuths of the Cyberabad police caution.

The Cyberabad cops were acting on a complaint received in Gachibowli PS in February. The complainant stated that lured with an attractive income offer for promoting the company products like coffee, juice, he had invested Rs.12,500 but realized that he was cheated by Indus Viva.

A case was registered under 406, 420 IPC and various sections of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act 1978.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.