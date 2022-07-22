  1. Home
  2. High Court serves notice to Karnataka BJP govt over Anti-Conversion ordinance

High Court serves notice to Karnataka BJP govt over Anti-Conversion ordinance

News Network
July 23, 2022

Bengaluru, July 23: Debate on Anti-Conversion Bill is back in Karnataka with the High Court accepting a PIL and issuing a notice to ruling BJP on the implementation of the law by promulgating an ordinance.

On Friday, the High Court directed the government to file objections with regard to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the government's move. The petition claimed that Anti-Conversion law (Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021) exhibited intolerance and questioned its constitutional validity.

The petition filed by All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights and Evangelical Fellowship of India from New Delhi stated that the bill is an attack on democratic values which unites the country.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J.M. Khazi issued notice to the Secretary of Home department and Principal Secretary of Law Department. The bench has asked them to file objections within four weeks.

The laws formulated under the Anti-Conversion Bill violate the right of choice of an individual, right of liberty and right to practice religion. The provisions of ordinance violate Section 21 of the Indian constitution as it gives liberty to the state to violate individual rights of citizens, the petition claims.

After the ruling BJP in the state brought the Anti-Conversion law into force by promulgating an ordinance, the state Congress had announced to launch a Jan Andolan (people's agitation) against it.

Congress stated that it will never allow the misuse of The Karnataka Protection of Rights to Freedom of Religion. "Our party will firmly stand with each individual belonging to the minority community, those who are threatened by the government. The party will launch 'Jan Andolan' against the proposed bill, the Congress had announced."

The Karnataka government had tabled the proposed controversial Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 popularly known as Anti-conversion bill in Legislative Assembly in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha at Belagavi on December 21, 2021. However, it is yet to come before the Legislative Council.

All legal entities, educational institutions, orphanages, old age homes, hospitals, religious missionaries, Non -Governmental Organizations (NGO) are brought under the purview of the institutions.

According to new law, any converted person, his parents, brother, sister or any other person who is related to him by blood, marriage or adoption or in any form associated or colleague may lodge a complaint of such conversion which contravenes the provisions. The offense is made to be non-bailable and cognizable offence.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 18,2022

Mangaluru, July 18: Special monitoring is being done in Dakshina Kannada district in view of the confirmation that a man from Kerala, who landed at Mangaluru International Airport on July 13 has contracted monkeypox, official sources said.

The passenger, a native of Kannur in Kerala who arrived at the international airport here from Dubai, is now undergoing treatment at the government medical college at Pariyaram in Kannur district.

As a precautionary measure in DK, a ward with 10 beds is kept reserved in the government Wenlock hospital here for monkeypox patients. All the passengers arriving from overseas are being subjected to medical tests.

District surveillance officer Dr Jagadish said no cases of monkeypox have been reported in Dakshina Kannada so far. 

Screening is being done at the airport as a precaution. The chances of fast spreading of the disease like COVID is very less, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 11,2022

Bengaluru, July 11: The state level committee formed by the BJP government of Karnataka on the National Education Policy (NEP) has recommended to include Sangh Parivar’s claim of ‘Hindu genocide’ in India and termed it as “truth”. 

The paper has been prepared by a 9-member committee headed by IIT Varanasi faculty V Ramanathan and comes against the backdrop of a series of controversies over rewriting textbooks, which has raised the hackles of the Opposition.

Under the pretext of pivoting to an “Indian” perspective, the panel has apparently put forth the arguments of Sangh Parivar and called upon overhauling history textbooks. 

“It is especially a grave tragedy that as a nation, we are not man enough to face the truth in the eye,” the paper states.

“...in our country, it is almost impossible to have a dispassionate narration about Hindu genocides that have happened in various centuries,” it says and juxtaposes this with how several European nations have criminalised denial of Holocaust.

The paper regrets that current textbooks do not cover Sangh Parivar’s claim of the "genocide of the Malabar Hindus (Moplah riots), Maharashtrian Brahmins and Kashmiri Hindus".

The committee wants history to elaborate on Maratha, Chola, Vijayanagara, Kashmira, Kalingas and other kingdoms. "Bharatiya Dharma Parampara is neither introduced in a holistic manner nor projected with the right perspective whereas Christianity and Islam are presented in individual chapters," it claims. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 17,2022

woman.jpg

Bagalkote, July 17: The woman, who had apparently thrown Rs 2 lakh given by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah at his vehicle at Kerur town in Bagalkot district, has tendered an apology besides claiming that the cash slipped from her hand.  

The woman, identified as Razma, said to be a family member of one of the four persons injured in recent communal violence occurred at Kerur, has issued a statement recorded on video, apologising to the Congress leader for her outburst.

“When your (Siddaramaiah’s) car started, I wanted to approach you, and the cash slipped from my hands. If I have hurt you, please pardon me. All I wish for is that everyone live in harmony. Only the culprits must be prosecuted. We would want our leader, Siddaramaiah, to return,” Razma said in her video.

However, video footage of Friday’s incident clearly shows the woman thrown the cash at the vehicle. 

Thanking the former CM for his generous gesture, she added, “You handed the compensation to help us. My wish is to ensure action is taken against the offenders. Police have been detaining suspects but are yet to begin an investigation into the clashes.”

Razma’s neighbours and relatives – Bismillah Haneefsab Chikkur, Rajesab Jafarsab Malagali, Daval Mallik Mehboobsab Malagali, Rafeek Kareemsab Malagali, Haneef Chandsab and Yasmin Rajesab Malagali – too expressed regret over the manner in which they had conducted themselves during Siddaramaiah’s visit. They said that the targeting of innocent people during the clashes had left them dismayed.

“What we wished to say was that we really need is justice, and not compensation. If Siddaramaiah was hurt by our actions, we apologise,” they said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.