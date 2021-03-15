  1. Home
Colleges to remain shut from Mar 15 to 30 in Karnataka? No! Cyber Police to probe FAKE circular

News Network
March 15, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 15: The Karnataka Department of Collegiate Education has decided to file a complaint against a fake circular announcing that the state government has declared holidays circulated on social media.

The circular, which was the cause of much confusion among college managements, stated that the State government had decided to declare holidays from March 15, 2021 to March 30, 2021 to contain the spread of COVID-19. College principals were inundated with calls from parents and students seeking clarification.

In a series of tweets Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday that the cyber crime police has been instructed to detect the culprits immediately.

“This is fake news. I have directed officials to book criminal cases against such persons,” he said

“Some people have shared a fake circular on social media handles widely, creating an impression that the government has declared holidays due to the rising COVID-19 cases. That is false. The fake circular has created panic and confusion among parents and students. We will ask the cyber crime police to trace the origin of this fake circular and take action against those responsible. This will send out the message that no one should play with our children’s future,” he said.

P Pradeep, Commissioner of DCE, said that the fake circular was causing confusion among both students and teachers.

“We will lodge a police complaint today", he added.

Officials pointed out that an old circular declaring holiday for colleges had been tweaked with the dates.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 5,2021

Memento to Dr Ronald.JPG

Mangaluru, Mar 5: Every incident of joblessness can in some way be attributed to the lack of career guidance or misalignment of education and career goals, said KPSC Member Dr. Ronald Anil Fernandes.

Addressing the gatherings after inaugurating the 'MERAKI', the career day organised by the University Employment Information and Guidance Bureau (UEIGB) at Mangala auditorium of Mangalore University on Friday, he expressed concern over unemployment and said, 'In Uttar Pradesh, according to a media report, 3700 PhD holders, 28,000 PG holders and 50,000 graduates applied for 62 peon posts, which is appalling. The health of the economy is really alarming'.

He further stated that 36 crore youth, 27.5 % population of the country belong to the age group of 15 and 29. In Karnataka 1.7 crore youth fall in this age group. Post pandemic getting a job is a difficult task. While many have been doing part-time job and others forced to take up jobs unrelated to what they studied at college.

Meanwhile, he added that there are many examples like Bill Gates (Microsoft), Steve Jobs (Apple), Mark Zuckerberg (Face Book), Elon Muck (Tesla) and many others, who proved that graduation is not important to become a successful entrepreneurs.  Exposure to vocational education in all schools and colleges, which may be with industry training may help.

Explaining the importance of competitive exams, he said that out of 2,123 candidates who appeared for the interview in 2020, only 7 were from coastal region. Never give up approach, good coaching centres and readiness to work anywhere is very important to overcome this problem.

Presiding over the function, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof. P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said that we should deserve first then should desire. “Failure is not the end and it increases our capacity.  Willingness to perform, utilizing ample opportunities and developing competence, being a smart performer is the key,” he added.

Registrar (Administration) K Raju Mogaveera (KAS) opined that the university campus should prepare students for their life. Also hoped developing a sophisticated competitive exam training centre at the university.  UEIGB Chief Dr. Preethi Keerthi D'Souza explained the activities of the bureau and urged students to utilise the opportunity under UEIGB.

Bantwal Tahsildar and Taluk Magistrate S R Rashmi and IDP Education India Private Limited Senior Executive Shijomon Yesudhas were present among others. UEIGB Deputy Chief S J Hemachandra (KES) conferred vote of thanks.

News Network
March 9,2021

tree.jpg

Beltangady, Mar 9: In a shocking incident, three youths were crushed to death while felling a tree near Patrame in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district today. Two others suffered injuries in the tragedy. 

The deceased have been identified as Prashanth Kumbar (23) and Swasthik Poojary (24) from Patrame and Ganesh (38) from Uppinangady. 

A giant tree was being felled on the property of Anaaru Kayila Lokayya Gowda near Kayila in Patrame. The chopped tree rolled over and fell on five men beneath it killing three of them on spot.

Beltangady police circle inspector Sandesh P G, Dharmastala police station sub-inspector Pavan Kumar and staff visited the spot.
 

News Network
March 4,2021

Dharwad, Mar 4: The construction of the much-awaited Rs 117 Crore Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Center being built at Tadasinakoppa Villaage near here will be completed within the next two months time, according to Mr. Aravind Bellad, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Dharwad West Constituency.

Mr. Bellad, who toured the construction site today including various parts of the proposed building such as the Administration, Student Hostels, Auditorium Blocks Etc., said that the design of the Structure had to be changed due to certain defects in the original plan. The new design is Similar to the design of the Karnataka Agriculture University in Dharwad and will become one of the most beautiful Structure when completed.

Mr. Bellad Thanked the former higher Education Minister, Mr. R. V. Deshpande and the Union Minister for for Parliamentary affairs and Coal, Mr. Prahlad Joshi in bringing the IIIT to Dharwad and also the support extended by the villagers around the area. Once ready, the proposed Center will run on its own by collection of tuition fees and other means, but without depending on any Financial Grants from the Government, he added.

