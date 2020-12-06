  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Top cop rubbishes media reports on arrest of suspect in graffiti case

coastaldigest.com news network
December 5, 2020

Mangaluru, Dec 5: City police chief Vikash Kumar Vikash has rubbished the media reports on arrest of suspect in connection with the provocative graffiti case.

In two separate incidents reported on November 27 and 29, graffiti in support of Lashkar-e-Taiba and threatening to behead those who insult prophet appeared on the walls of an apartment complex and in court premises in Mangaluru respectively.

Two days ago several city based media had reported that a man from Theerthahalli has been arrested in connection with the case. However, the commissioner of police today clarified that not a single person was arrested in connection with the case so far.

He said: "We have pooled a lot of information on the issue and a few have been questioned as part of the investigation process. But no one has been arrested as claimed in a section of the media, and truth will be revealed once the investigation concludes."

Deputy Commissioner of police (Crime and Traffic) Vinay A Gaonkar said four teams have been formed to crack the case under the guidance of the police commissioner. "Teams from North, East police stations, CCB team and technical team is continuing the investigation," he added.

News Network
December 2,2020

Bengaluru, Dec 2: Karnataka's Private Schools Association has said that private schools in the state are facing a severe financial crunch, with some of them on the verge of shutting, due to non-payment of fee by parents.

Speaking to media, the Associations' president Shashi Kumar said, "Teachers are doing their best for online classes but we are unable to pay them a minimum salary."
"There's no support from the government. Over 60 per cent of parents with their children in budget schools have not paid fees of their children. There are over 20,000 schools in the state and out of that around 18,000 are budget private schools that depend on the monthly fee," he added.

The private schools in the state are closed till December. The government took a decision a few days back as per the recommendation of the technical advisory committee.

"Experts have opined that we shouldn't take any decision till December end. We will meet again and take an appropriate decision at the time, with regard to the situation. We shouldn't start SSLC (Class 10) and PUC until then," Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had said.

As many as 1,330 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, pushing the state's tally to 8,86,227.

According to the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare, 14 deaths related to the novel coronavirus and 886 people recovered from the virus on the same day.

While 8,50,707 people have recovered from the infection, 11,792 have lost their lives due to the deadly virus here so far.

The state reported 23,709 active cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, its health department said.

Last week, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had said that the state has initiated necessary action for Covid-19 vaccine delivery, distribution, and administration as per the Government of India's advice.

News Network
November 26,2020
Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Nov 26: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has convened a meeting of his cabinet and party MPs on Friday as he awaits approval from the BJP central leadership to carry out the much-awaited expansion or reshuffle of his cabinet.

The cabinet meeting is slated for 10.30 am at the 'Vidhana Soudha', the seat of power in the state, and that of party MPs at his home office 'Krishna' at 4 pm, official sources said on Thursday. There have been rumours in some quarters in recent times that the BJP is weighing the option of leadership change in Karnataka considering the age of Yediyurappa, who is 77. The state BJP has repeatedly rejected such speculations, but some within the party including senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal have openly talked about his replacement.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said Yediyurappa will continue in his post. "...we are saying repeatedly that there is no leadership change in Karnataka, Yediyurappa will continue as Chief Minister. There will be no change, he (Yediyurappa) is our leader and he will continue," Narayan told reporters. The Chief Minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya too said, "our national leaders and state president have said that Yediyurappa will continue as CM".

He hit out at the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Siddaramaiah, who had claimed the BJP will change the Chief Minister citing "information from sources in Delhi". The meeting with MPs has come in the backdrop of, Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha member V Srinivas Prasad on Wednesday making no secret of his "disenchantment" with the Chief Minister, by stating that Yediyurappa "doesn't need us anymore".

Confirming about the MPs meeting on Friday, Gulbarga Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav said, "I have received a WhatsApp message and a phone call from the CM's office informing about the MPs meeting at 4 pm tomorrow. Subject has not been specified; it may be about development and issues pertaining to the state that are pending before the Centre," he said.

The Chief Minister making a flurry of political appointments to various statutory bodies in the state in the last two days has also fuelled speculation. Also, Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is camping in Delhi, and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and Revenue Minister R Ashoka travelling to the national capital despite cabinet meeting on Friday has tongue wagging in political circles. Jarkiholi has made it clear he was batting for MLC C P Yogeshwar to be inducted into the Ministry along with a couple of Congress-JD(S) rebels who joined the BJP with him and are now party legislators.

Savadi and Ashoka have said that they are going to Delhi to attend BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi's office inauguration. According to sources, senior national BJP leaders are likely to attend Ravi's office event and the Ministers are expected to meet them regarding developments in the state. Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that he was expecting communication from the BJP high command in 2-3 days regarding expansion or reshuffle of his cabinet.

He had met Nadda in this regard in Delhi last week, but was reportedly asked to wait for clearance from the central leadership to go ahead with the process. BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh on Monday met the Chief Minister and both leaders reportedly held discussions in this regard. Political activities have intensified within the ruling BJP camp in the state after Yediyurappa on November 10, soon after the party's victory in bypolls to two assembly constituencies, had indicated that cabinet reshuffle is on cards. The exercise is expected to be a tightrope walk for Yediyurappa, considering that there are too many aspirants.

While several of the old guards like Umesh Katti are waiting for a chance to be inducted into the Ministry, Congress-JD(S) rebels like A H Vishwanath, R Shankar and M T B Nagaraj, who helped the BJP to come to power last year and are now party MLCs, are also aspiring for slots. The cabinet currently has 27 members and seven berths are vacant.

News Network
November 29,2020

About 1,000 protesters gathered outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem on Saturday night, pressing ahead with their months-long campaign demanding his resignation.

A mix of grassroots groups have held the weekly protests, saying Netanyahu should step down while he is on trial for corruption and because of his handling of the coronavirus in Israel. After two lockdowns this year, the nation’s economy is struggling, and hundreds of thousands of Israelis remain out of work. Many protesters are Israelis who have lost their jobs.

After six months of demonstrations and with wintry weather setting in, the protest crowds have started to shrink. But participants remained vocal and animated Saturday. Nearly all wore masks, though not everyone observed social distancing.

Many held Israeli and pink flags, one of the symbols of the protest movement. Others hoisted model submarines, a reference to a scandal over an Israeli purchase of German submarines in which several Netanyahu associates have been implicated. Netanyahu has not been named as a suspect in that case, though his rival, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, ordered an investigation into the affair this week.

Smaller protests also took place at junctions and overpasses across Israel, and at Netanyahu’s private home in the upscale coastal town of Caesaria.

