  1. Home
  2. 1-day state mourning in Karnataka for late Minister Umesh Katti; schools, colleges shut

1-day state mourning in Karnataka for late Minister Umesh Katti; schools, colleges shut

News Network
September 7, 2022

deadkatti.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 7: The Karnataka government declared one-day state mourning across the state on Wednesday as a mark of respect on the passing away of Minister Umesh Katti, who died Tuesday night due to heart attack.

The state government in its official notification said that the last rites of the minister, who held the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, and forest portfolios, will be performed with full state honours. It has also declared a holiday to all schools and colleges, along with government offices in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Katti had died due to heart attack at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. He was 61. According to sources, Katti collapsed in the bathroom of his Dollar's Colony residence in Bengaluru and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors there said Katti had no pulse when he was brought in.

His mortal remains will be taken by an air ambulance to his home district of Belagavi, from where it will be taken to Hira Sugar Factory in Sankeshwar for public to pay their last respects. The body will be later shifted to Katti's native village of Belladbagewadi in Hukkeri taluk, where the last rites will be performed in the evening.

Katti is survived by his wife, son and daughter. During the day-long state mourning, no official entertainment programmes will be conducted and the national flag will be flown at half mast in all official buildings and places, the notification said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Tuesday night broke down remembering his long association with Katti, calling him a "close friend and brother". Katti was an eight-time MLA from Hukkeri assembly constituency. He entered politics following the demise of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985. Before joining the BJP in 2008, Katti was with the Janata Party, Janata Dal, JD(U) and JD(S).

He had earlier served as a minister in the Cabinet headed by J H Patel, B S Yediyurappa, D V Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar. Katti was often in news for his statements demanding statehood for the north Karnataka region and also openly expressing his chief ministerial ambitions. 

katti.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 27,2022

arga.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 27: In a setback to the ruling BJP, the Lokayukta has initiated an investigation against Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in connection with the allotment of a site to him by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) in violation of rules, Lokayukta sources said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has recently announced that his government would give full powers to the Lokayukta as per the orders of the High Court.

In the complaint, AAP said the Supreme Court has orally reprimanded the Karnataka government’s policy to allot sites worth crores of rupees to Jnanendra and other influential leaders.

The allotment was made despite the fact that G category sites cannot be allotted as it gives room for corruption.

The state government on Friday transferred BDA Commissioner M B Rajesh Gowda in the wake of the Apex Court’s ruling.

Even though lakhs of families of the state have been left on the streets due to heavy rains for the last four years, the BJP government has failed to build suitable houses for them, but now the way in which they have allotted sites worth crores of rupees to their minister and influential leaders show another face of BJP government, alleged of taking 40 percent commission from contractors on all projects,” the AAP claimed.

“It is clear from this case that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who has destroyed the entire law and order in the state, has misused his power and is immersed in nepotism and corruption, Mohan Dasari, AAP Bengaluru Unit President, said.

State spokesperson and senior former K A S officer K Mathai stated that Araga Jnanendra should be dismissed from the Cabinet immediately or he should respectfully resign himself.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 5,2022

swami.jpg

Belagavi, Sept 5: A Lingayat swamiji has ended his life by hanging in the premises of the mutt at Negiongal village in Bailhongal taluk of Belagavi district. The incident came to the fore on Monday.

He has been identified as Basavsiddhling Mahaswamiji of Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt, Neginhal. He was found hanging in his room on the premises of mutt.

Bailhongal police rushed to the spot and were investigating.

The reason behind such an extreme step was yet to be known. In a death note, the seer has clarified that no one is responsible for his extreme step. 

According to sources, he was deeply depressed and saddened after the alleged Murugha Mutt sex scam came to light recently.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
September 2,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 2: Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader cancelled all public programmes including his participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public programme as he tested positive for Covid-19.

As per the protocol, Khader underwent RTPCR test, made mandatory for all attendees with a 'close proximity pass' at a private hospital in Deralakatte and tested positive for the disease on Friday. As he had no symptoms, Khader decided to self-quarantine and cancelled all programmes for next three days.

Khader, who is also Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, had planned to submit a list of demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now he will now submit it to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Prominent among the demands include realising a long-pending demand of people on including Tulu language into the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The other demands included giving priority to employment of locals in MRPL, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), ONGC, banks among others. He also urged Centre to rename the Mangaluru Airport as Koti Chennaya Airport, tackle sea erosion along coast, redress toll problem and to expedite Shiradi tunnel project.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.