  1. Home
  2. 1 killed, 2 critically injured as SUV rams into parked tipper in Mangaluru

1 killed, 2 critically injured as SUV rams into parked tipper in Mangaluru

News Network
September 30, 2023

SUV.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 30: A man died, while two co-passengers suffered injuries in an accident that took place at Hosabettu near Surathkal in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarwal said the deceased Arjun was a car driver, while identifying those injured as Mohammed Fizan and Aniridh Nair.

The mishap occurred when the SUV driven by Arjun rammed at the tipper lorry that was parked on NH 66. The impact of the collision was such that the driver of the SUV died on the spot. The vehicle was completely damaged.

The Commissioner also said that Arjun had been driving the car in a reckless manner from Mangaluru towards Surathkal at around 3.30 am.

The Mangaluru North Traffic Police has registered a case under IPC Sections 279, 337, 338, 283, 304(A), and Section 184 of Motor Vehicle Act. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 28,2023

swami.jpg

MS Swaminathan, hailed as the father of the green revolution in India, passed away at the age of 98 in Chennai on Thursday, September 28.

He established the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) in 1988 as a not-for-profit trust from the proceeds of the First World Food Prize which he received in 1987.

An official of the institute said that he passed away around 11am.

Born in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district, he was named the first World Food Prize laureate for developing and spearheading the introduction of high-yielding wheat and rice varieties into India during the 1960s when that country faced the prospect of widespread famine.

Swaminathan worked with late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to establish agricultural policies.

He chaired numerous prestigious international conferences, including the 1974 United Nations World Food Congress in Rome.

His daughter Dr Soumya Swaminathan, who served as the chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO) from 2019-2022 took over as chairperson of the MSSRF earlier in January.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 30,2023

CMI.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 30: C M Ibrahim, the Karnataka state unit president of Janata Dal (Secular), has expressed displeasure over not being consulted before the party’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and said he was keeping his options open.

Questioning the nature of his party’s alliance with the BJP, Ibrahim said despite being the elected state chief, he was not consulted before the party joined hands with the BJP.

He said, “I have kept my options open.” However, he added that he was an elected president and wouldn't leave the party just like that.

He also claimed that the alliance did not take place formally. “Just because they met in Delhi, doesn't mean there's an alliance,” Ibrahim said.

He said after the alliance meeting in Delhi, JD(S) leader KA Thippeswamy called him to inform him about the developments.

Ibrahim added that he would exercise his power as a state president.

According to sources, the JD(S) will hold a meeting chaired by state chief CM Ibrahim on October 16 to decide on the next steps.

There has been an outflux of JD(S) leaders post the alliance with the BJP. There have been mass resignations of minority leaders from Mysuru, including that of party ex-Vice President Syed Shafi Ulla.

Last week, the Janata Dal (Secular) joined the BJP-led NDA and forged an alliance with the saffron party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to fight the Congress in Karnataka, with the two parties expected to announce the seat-sharing formula after the Dussehra festival next month.

The BJP said the alliance will come as a boost to its prospects in the Lok Sabha polls and strengthen the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after it was sealed just months after the party was ousted by the Congress from its lone southern citadel in the May Assembly polls.

As the BJP attempts to recalibrate its electoral strategy in different states in the run-up to both the upcoming Assembly polls in five states and the next general election, the JD(S), which is headed by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, said it has officially joined the NDA and asserted it has partnered with the saffron party to take on the Congress in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha polls.

The alliance was formalised after JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's 45-minute meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda at Shah's residence in the national capital.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 22,2023

JDS.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 22: Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy met BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday, to officially join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji for “New India, Strong India,” said Nadda on X (formerly Twitter).

Kumaraswamy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda also may hold talks on this, if required.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Kumaraswamy said, "Today formally we discussed about joining hands with the BJP. We've discussed the preliminary issues formally. There is no demand (from our side)."

Talks on alliance between the two parties have been in the limelight ever since veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, who is also a parliamentary board member of the party, had earlier this month said his party will have an understanding with JD(S) for the Lok Sabha elections, and the regional outfit will contest in four LS seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

JD(S) had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress, as both parties were then running a coalition government under the Chief Ministership of Kumaraswamy.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.