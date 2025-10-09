10-year-old girl found killed near Dasara Exhibition in Mysuru

Mysuru, Oct 9: A 10-year-old girl was found dead in the early hours of Thursday near the Dasara Exhibition ground in the Indiranagar (Ittigegud) area, under the limits of the Nazarbad police station.

The victim was one of four children of a couple from Kalaburagi who had traveled to Mysuru to sell balloons and dolls during the Dasara festival. The family was staying in a temporary shed on the roadside in Ittigegud.

According to the parents, they woke up around 4 a.m. due to rain and discovered the child, who had been sleeping with them, was missing. Her body was found approximately 50 meters from their shed.

DCP R. N. Bindumani and Nazarbad police officials visited the scene along with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team. Police confirmed finding blood stains at the spot. The exact cause and manner of death are yet to be determined.

The body has been sent to the mortuary at the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute for an autopsy. A case has been registered at the Nazarbad police station, and an investigation is underway.

The family was reportedly planning to return to Kalaburagi on Thursday, as the Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Teppotsava concluded on Wednesday.

This incident occurred just about 50 meters from the location where a 45-year-old man, Venkatesh alias Gilki, was murdered near the Exhibition ground on Tuesday.