10-year-old girl found killed near Dasara Exhibition in Mysuru

News Network
October 9, 2025

Mysuru, Oct 9: A 10-year-old girl was found dead in the early hours of Thursday near the Dasara Exhibition ground in the Indiranagar (Ittigegud) area, under the limits of the Nazarbad police station.

The victim was one of four children of a couple from Kalaburagi who had traveled to Mysuru to sell balloons and dolls during the Dasara festival. The family was staying in a temporary shed on the roadside in Ittigegud.

According to the parents, they woke up around 4 a.m. due to rain and discovered the child, who had been sleeping with them, was missing. Her body was found approximately 50 meters from their shed.

DCP R. N. Bindumani and Nazarbad police officials visited the scene along with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team. Police confirmed finding blood stains at the spot. The exact cause and manner of death are yet to be determined.

The body has been sent to the mortuary at the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute for an autopsy. A case has been registered at the Nazarbad police station, and an investigation is underway.

The family was reportedly planning to return to Kalaburagi on Thursday, as the Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Teppotsava concluded on Wednesday.

This incident occurred just about 50 meters from the location where a 45-year-old man, Venkatesh alias Gilki, was murdered near the Exhibition ground on Tuesday.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 6,2025

Mangaluru: A 17-year-old talent from the coastal city of Mangaluru is set to shine on the national cricketing stage. Rehan Mohammed, a dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman hailing from Thumbay, Valavoor, has earned a coveted spot in the Karnataka Under-19 squad for the prestigious BCCI VINOOD MANKAD TROPHY 2025-26.

The tournament, a major stepping stone for young Indian cricketers, will be held in Dehradun this year. Rehan's selection is a significant milestone that underscores his consistent performance in age-group cricket, bringing immense pride to his hometown.

The young prodigy currently balances his rigorous athletic schedule with his studies, as he is a second-year PUC Science student at St. Joseph’s Pre-University College (SJPUC) in Bengaluru. A dedicated student-athlete from his days at St. Joseph’s Boys High School (SJBHS), Rehan refines his formidable skills—both as a reliable glove-man behind the stumps and an aggressive top-order batsman—under the expert guidance of the Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC).

Rehan’s journey to the state squad is marked by a series of impressive feats. In the competitive Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Under-19 league, he hammered five consecutive half-centuries for the Cambridge Cricket Club (CC) in the 1st Division, demonstrating remarkable consistency and temperament under pressure. His crowning achievement came during the U-19 KSCA inter-zonal matches, where he anchored the innings with a fluent, well-composed century, playing with a maturity well beyond his years.

These stellar performances not only caught the selectors' eyes but emphatically highlighted his dual prowess as a sharp wicketkeeper and an explosive batsman. Rehan, the son of Haris Mohammed and Tabassum, is originally from Mangaluru, whose family relocated to Bengaluru to support his cricketing ambitions. His inclusion in the Karnataka U-19 squad solidifies his position as one of the state's most promising young cricketers to watch. 

News Network
October 1,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 1: Two separate cases of online fraud have been reported in the city, with victims together losing more than ₹32 lakh to cybercriminals posing as investment advisers.

In the first case, a 68-year-old senior citizen lost ₹23.3 lakh in an online investment scam. According to his complaint, he received a WhatsApp message on August 16 from an unknown number promoting stock market investments. The message contained a registration link for an app and another contact number for details.

After registering, the fraudsters convinced him to invest increasing amounts to gain higher profits. Between August 22 and September 15, he transferred ₹23.3 lakh in phases from his SBI account through UPI, IMPS, and RTGS. On September 20, when he sought to withdraw his funds, the accused demanded an additional ₹11.5 lakh as “tax.” Refusing to pay further, he realised he had been cheated and filed a complaint. A case has been registered at the CEN Crime police station.

In the second case, a woman from Urva lost ₹9.1 lakh after falling for a fraudulent promotional video on Facebook that falsely featured Sudha Murthy and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The video encouraged viewers to invest through a link. After registering on the link on September 26, she was contacted by unknown individuals who asked her to make an initial payment of ₹20,664.2 to start investing.

Later, through WhatsApp, she was persuaded to transfer more money with promises of high returns. In total, she allegedly transferred ₹9.1 lakh. When the promised returns never came, she realised she had been duped. A case has been filed at Urva police station.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant against online fraudsters using fake investment schemes on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other platforms.

News Network
October 9,2025

