  '100 Congress MLAs back DKS; change CM now or lose 2028': MLA Iqbal Hussain

‘100 Congress MLAs back DKS; change CM now or lose 2028’: MLA Iqbal Hussain

July 1, 2025

Bengaluru, July 1: As senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala prepares to meet Karnataka MLAs amid growing unrest within the party, Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain has claimed that over 100 legislators support a leadership change and back Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take over as Chief Minister.

Hussain, known to be a close ally of Shivakumar, warned that the Congress risks losing power in the 2028 Assembly elections if the top post is not handed over now. “More than 100 MLAs are in favour of a change. Many have been waiting for this moment. They want good governance and believe DK Shivakumar deserves the opportunity,” he said in a TV interview.

‘May Lose 2028’

“I will definitely raise the issue with Mr Surjewala,” Hussain added, referring to Monday's meeting. “If the change doesn’t happen now, Congress cannot retain power in 2028. This is in the party’s best interest.”

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recently reiterated that the decision on the Chief Minister post lies with the party high command, Hussain said, “We respect the high command, but it’s our responsibility to speak the truth.”

DKS Camp Pushes for Rotation

The current discontent traces back to the 2023 Assembly elections, when the Congress registered a resounding victory. Shivakumar, then KPCC president, was widely credited for the win and was seen as a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post. Eventually, he was persuaded to accept the roles of Deputy CM and state party chief.

While there were reports of a power-sharing or rotational CM deal between Shivakumar and incumbent Siddaramaiah, no official confirmation ever came from the party.

Top Brass Denies Change

Randeep Surjewala, who was rushed to Bengaluru by the party high command, dismissed speculation of a leadership change. He described his visit as a routine organisational exercise focused on governance and party development, calling any talk of a leadership shake-up “a figment of imagination.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, too, downplayed the buzz. Speaking in Mysuru with Shivakumar at his side, he said, “This government will be as solid as a ‘bande’ (rock) for five years.” Holding hands with the Deputy CM, he added, “We are on good terms. We don’t listen to what others say.”

Tehran, June 17: After Iran launched the ninth phase of its retaliatory military campaign, Operation True Promise III, on Monday night, the Israeli government imposed a sweeping media blackout across the country — halting live aerial coverage from multiple cities amid ongoing missile and drone strikes.

Live Feeds Abruptly Cut Off

Reports confirm that live broadcasts from over Tel Aviv and Haifa were suddenly interrupted as waves of Iranian missiles lit up the night sky. The order to halt aerial coverage appears to have come directly from Israeli authorities, in an effort to suppress real-time visibility of impact zones and defense response.

Western networks, including CNN, also pulled their live aerial streams from key locations in Israeli-held areas shortly after the blackout was initiated. While no formal explanation was issued, the move coincided with escalating Iranian strikes.

Censorship on Social Media Platforms

As the bombardment continued, several independent livestreams on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram — some of which showed the skies over Tel Aviv, Herzliya, and the Jerusalem corridor — were taken down without explanation. The removals sparked criticism from viewers who accused platforms of complying with state-level censorship.

Journalist Crackdown Intensifies

The media clampdown was not limited to digital coverage. Several journalists — both Israeli and foreign — were reportedly detained for filming or attempting to broadcast images of missile impacts and air defense activity.

Israeli military officials had earlier warned that recording and disseminating footage of missile strikes — particularly details such as location or timing — would be treated as aiding the enemy during wartime.

Details of Iranian Strikes

According to Iranian military sources, Monday’s attacks targeted command and control centers inside Israel, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) employing advanced missile systems and precision drones guided by upgraded intelligence systems.

These strikes are part of a broader campaign that began on Friday. Since then, Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Division has conducted nine waves of missile and drone attacks under Operation True Promise III, focusing on military and strategic assets.

On Sunday, Iran claimed to have hit Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy infrastructure in Haifa, in what it called one of the most significant drone-missile operations of the war so far.

Why the Blackout?

Analysts say the media blackout reflects growing concern within the Israeli military establishment over the psychological and strategic impact of Iranian strikes. Visibility of precision hits, coupled with growing civilian unease, threatens to undermine confidence in the regime’s military capabilities.

“The blackout is aimed at damage control — not just physical, but reputational,” said a West Asian security analyst. “The strikes have punctured a long-maintained image of invulnerability.”

New Delhi, June 16: The Narendra Modi-led government has officially notified plans to conduct India's 16th national census in 2027 — the first in 16 years since the last full enumeration was carried out in 2011. This upcoming census will, for the first time, include caste-based data collection across the country.

According to the notification issued on Monday, the census will be conducted with two different reference dates:

•    October 1, 2026 for snow-bound and non-synchronous areas such as Ladakh, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

•    March 1, 2027 for the rest of the country.

The government plans to deploy around 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors, supported by 1.3 lakh census functionaries, all equipped with digital devices to streamline the massive data collection exercise.

A significant update for the 2027 exercise is the inclusion of caste enumeration, a move that has long been debated in policy circles and public discourse. Additionally, the census will provide an option for self-enumeration, allowing citizens to submit their data digitally.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations for the exercise on Sunday in a high-level meeting attended by Union Home Secretary, Registrar General and Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, and other senior officials.

Two-Phase Operation

The census will be conducted in two distinct phases:

1.    House Listing Operation (HLO): This phase will record housing conditions, household assets, and amenities.

2.    Population Enumeration (PE): This phase will capture detailed information on demographic, socio-economic, and cultural aspects of each individual in every household.

This will be India’s 16th decennial census since the first one in 1872, and the eighth since Independence in 1947.

The government has also assured that robust data security protocols will be implemented to safeguard information during collection, transmission, and storage, addressing concerns around privacy and digital vulnerabilities.

Mangaluru, June 20: A shocking case of alleged investment fraud has come to light in Mangaluru, highlighting the urgent need for public awareness about financial scams, especially those targeting retirees and their families.

A local makeup artist has filed a complaint with Kavoor police, accusing a woman from Mumbai of cheating her out of nearly ₹29.8 lakh under the pretense of investment returns. According to the complaint, the artist’s husband—who served in the Railways—took voluntary retirement on March 18, 2024. Around this time, the accused reportedly grew close to him and persuaded him to invest in her businesses, assuring lucrative profits.

Between 2022 and November 14, 2024, the complainant’s husband transferred a total of ₹29.8 lakh into the woman’s bank accounts through multiple transactions. However, no returns were ever received. The complainant alleges that the funds were never invested but instead used for personal gains by the accused.

Tragically, the husband passed away on June 29, 2024. After his death, the complainant contacted the woman to request a refund. In response, she received partial repayments—₹50,000 on July 17 and another ₹50,000 on July 18, 2024, followed by ₹75,000 in January this year. Despite repeated follow-ups, the remaining amount was not returned. When the complainant tried reaching her again, she found her number had been blocked.

A case has been registered, and police are investigating the matter.

Public Advisory:

This incident serves as a cautionary tale for families dealing with retirement funds or large savings. Always verify investment opportunities, avoid transferring large sums without documented agreements, and remain cautious of individuals offering unusually high returns. If in doubt, consult a legal or financial advisor before proceeding.

