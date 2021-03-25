100 pound sovereign gold, Rs 5 lakh cash stolen from house near Mangalore University campus

Mangaluru, Mar 25: Burglars decamped with huge quantity of gold and cash from the residence of an areca-nut trader near Mangalore University campus at Konaje, police said here on Thursday.

The house belong to Habeeb, son of late Ibrahim Kodichal, who was a prominent politician and Congress leader in Dakshina Kannada.

It is learnt that the thieves have taken away Rs 5 lakh in cash and 100 pound sovereign gold.

The house owner had reported kept cash for a business deal. The jewellery was brought from the bank locker and for an upcoming wedding in the house.

Fingerprint experts and sniffer squads have been pressed into service. Police have registered a case in this connection.