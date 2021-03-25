100 pound sovereign gold, Rs 5 lakh cash stolen from house near Mangalore University campus

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
March 25, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: Burglars decamped with huge quantity of gold and cash from the residence of an areca-nut trader near Mangalore University campus at Konaje, police said here on Thursday.

The house belong to Habeeb, son of late Ibrahim Kodichal, who was a prominent politician and Congress leader in Dakshina Kannada. 

It is learnt that the thieves have taken away Rs 5 lakh in cash and 100 pound sovereign gold. 

The house owner had reported kept cash for a business deal. The jewellery was brought from the bank locker and for an upcoming wedding in the house.

Fingerprint experts and sniffer squads have been pressed into service. Police have registered a case in this connection.

News Network
March 25,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: MLAs from Mangaluru and Udupi today met chief minister B S Yediyurappa and minister for mines and geology Murugesh Nirani to seek relaxation in the restrictions on transportation of rocks and jelly stones to be used for construction works in the twin districts of coastal Karnataka.

The delegation of crusher owners, quarry owners and truck/ tempo owners led by Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath and Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat met the ministers and demanded that the transportation of materials should be allowed to expedite construction works in the region.

The MLAs said the chief minister and minister for mines and geology have agreed to consider their demand. Initially, the delegation met minister Nirani. After listening to their grievances, the minister took them to the chief minister and the issue was discussed.

“We have discussed the issue with the chief minister and minister for mines and geology. Most of the construction works are stopped due to the non-availability of construction materials due to the restrictions. Based on our demand, the chief minister has directed the officials to take necessary steps immediately to allow transportation of sand, stone and jelly stones for the construction sector in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts,” said Vedavyas Kamath.

Raghupathi Bhat said the restrictions have not only halted the construction works, but also affected the industry especially workers in the construction and transportation sector.
 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 15,2021

Udupi, Mar 15: A member of Hindu Jagarana Vedike is undergoing treatment at a hospital after being assaulted by a group of activists belonging to Bajrang Dal in Karkala taluk of Udupi district.

The injured has been identified as Anil Poojary, a resident of Nitte village in Karkala.  

The assault took place last night wherein the Bajrang Dal activists barged into his house, vandalized furniture and attacked him with a sword.

Anil Poojary’s mother, who tried to intervene, also suffered injuries. Both mother and son are undergoing treatment at Karkala government hospital. 

The assailants have been identified as Sunil, Sudheer, Sharat, Prasad and Jagadish, all local activists of Bajrang Dal. 

Karkala rural police are investigating the matter.

News Network
March 24,2021

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stern action against Bajrang Dal activists who attacked four nuns recently when they were travelling by train from New Delhi to Rourkela in Odisha.

In a letter to Mr Shah, Mr Vijayan sought his attention towards the reported shocking incident where four nuns including two postulants were subjected to harassment by Bajrang Dal activists and the police at Jhansi, while they were travelling by train.

"It is reported that the two postulants who had recently joined the Sacred Hearts Congregation of the Delhi Province were travelling for the first time to their homes accompanied by two nuns who were harassed and intimidated by around 150 Bajrang Dal activists," he added.

"The nuns and the postulants were forcefully removed from the train by the Jhansi police without the presence of women police officials and despite nuns showing the Aadhar ID cards, police did not accept those cards stating that they are fake," the Chief Minister said.

"It was only after the matter was taken up with higher officials and after the intervention of Lucknow IG of police, the nuns and postulants were released from the police station around 2300 hrs," he pointed out.

"You would agree with me that such incidents tarnish the image of the nation and its ancient tradition of religious tolerance and practice. Such incidents require utmost condemnation by the Union Government," Mr Vijayan said.

"I would therefore request for your kind intervention to instruct the authorities concerned to take strict action on all groups and individuals who disrupt and impair the freedom of individual rights guaranteed by the Constitution," he added.

