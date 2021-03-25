100 pound sovereign gold, Rs 5 lakh cash stolen from house near Mangalore University campus

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stern action against Bajrang Dal activists who attacked four nuns recently when they were travelling by train from New Delhi to Rourkela in Odisha.
In a letter to Mr Shah, Mr Vijayan sought his attention towards the reported shocking incident where four nuns including two postulants were subjected to harassment by Bajrang Dal activists and the police at Jhansi, while they were travelling by train.
"It is reported that the two postulants who had recently joined the Sacred Hearts Congregation of the Delhi Province were travelling for the first time to their homes accompanied by two nuns who were harassed and intimidated by around 150 Bajrang Dal activists," he added.
"The nuns and the postulants were forcefully removed from the train by the Jhansi police without the presence of women police officials and despite nuns showing the Aadhar ID cards, police did not accept those cards stating that they are fake," the Chief Minister said.
"It was only after the matter was taken up with higher officials and after the intervention of Lucknow IG of police, the nuns and postulants were released from the police station around 2300 hrs," he pointed out.
"You would agree with me that such incidents tarnish the image of the nation and its ancient tradition of religious tolerance and practice. Such incidents require utmost condemnation by the Union Government," Mr Vijayan said.
"I would therefore request for your kind intervention to instruct the authorities concerned to take strict action on all groups and individuals who disrupt and impair the freedom of individual rights guaranteed by the Constitution," he added.
