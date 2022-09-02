100 senior officers among 3K cops turn Mangaluru into a fortress as PM Modi’s event sees massive turnout

  1. Home
News Network
September 2, 2022

venue.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 2: A large number of students participated in official programme of PM Narendra Modi at Gold Finch City grounds, here as district administration has declared holiday to educational institutions on account of Ganapathy immersion processions. 

PM Modi arrived at the international airport in the city to inaugurate various projects including those of NMPT and MRPL worth Rs 3,800 crore. He was welcomed by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

People in large numbers started arriving at the venue, as early as 9 am, even though the event was scheduled to start in the afternoon, wherein the PM is slated to lay the foundation stone for eight projects worth Rs 3,800 crore.

Most of the city buses remained off roads as they were used to ferry people to the venue. With public transport hit, the movement of people in most areas other than the venue was limited.

Nearly 100 senior police officers are in the city to ensure tight security during PM's visit. In addition to 2,000 policemen, platoons of Karnataka state reserve police, anti-naxal force, city armed reserve, district armed reserve, coastal security police, rapid action force, garuda force have been deployed. In total, about 3,000 personnel from different units are in the city.

The police security at the entrance gates prevented people from even carrying umbrellas. People were even asked to remove shoes during frisking at the entrance gate. A majority of the party workers reached the venue wearing saffron shawls and caps with BJP written on it. ASHA workers and students were also seen at the venue. 

While MLAs had visited several houses asking people to attend the programme, BJP Yuva Morcha representatives had visited various colleges urging students to be present for the programme. Whenever a minister arrived, the public would start shouting ‘Modi Modi”.

modimangaluru.jpg

News Network
August 29,2022

Mysuru, Aug 29: Two persons were washed away, while a man sustained injuries after the roof of his house fell on him in separate rain-related incidents in Koppal, Mysuru and Haveri districts for past couple of days. 

Nandakumar Badiger (13), a class 7 student, was washed away in flash floods in a stream at Iliganur in Karatagi taluk of Koppal district.

He was taking a look at the stream in full flow when he fell into it accidentally. 

Mahesh (45), a labourer, was washed away in the overflowing Keggere lake at Jayapura in Mysuru district.

The incident occurred at around 8 pm on Saturday, when he was returning home from work. Vehicular traffic on the flooded Jayapura-Kadakola road has been banned.

Tirakappa Veerabhadrappa Bilaki was injured after the roof of his house came crashing down on him at Teredahalli in Byadgi taluk of Haveri district on Saturday night.

Several houses in low-lying areas in Ranebennur were inundated after water bodies swelled in the region following heavy rains in the last two days. Fields were submerged in many parts of the district.

It rained for over one-and-half hours in Hubballi on Sunday evening. Belagavi town received good showers.

Five rescued

A driver and four women were rescued by police and local residents when a tractor in which they were travelling, along with milk containers, toppled on the Chandragiri-Gutte bridge in Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru district.

The incident occurred when the driver drove the tractor on to the bridge, which was submerged due to a flash flood. 

As many as 22 houses in Pavagad taluk and nine in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district have been damaged, following downpours. Flash floods washed away a bridge connecting Yaliyur and Koghatta in the district.

Ramanagar district continued to bear the brunt of heavy rains. Many lakes overflowed inundating farmlands and submerging bridges and roads. Water entered low-lying areas in Ramanagar town. Many lakes, including Bolappanakere, are overflowing after two decades.

Kampli in Ballari district recorded 4.64 cm of rainfall on Saturday. Streams overflowed, while agricultural lands were submerged. Connectivity between Chikkajayiganur and Ballapur was cut off as the Narihalla bridge was submerged.

A bridge near Kakihalla was also submerged affecting vehicular traffic towards Kampli. An electricity pole collapsed at Itagi village in the taluk.

It rained heavily in parts of Hassan district. Hirekere at Nuggehalli overflowed affecting vehicular movement between Hirisave and Nuggehalli.

Many tanks in the district overflowed causing large-scale damages. Crops in over 100 hectares of land were destroyed as a lake at Bidarakka village breached in Holenarasipur taluk of Hassan district.

Houses damaged

Over 30 houses in Vijayanagar and Ballari districts have been damaged. Heavy rains destroyed cotton cultivated in large tracts of land. Over 80,000 cusec of water, being discharged from Tungabhadra reservoir, has submerged some monuments in Hampi.
It rained intermittently at Gonikoppa in Kodagu district. Large tracts of paddy fields were inundated, while there were flash floods in rivulets. 

News Network
August 25,2022

eidgah.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 25: The High Court of Karnataka today passed an interim order of status quo with respect to Idgah Maidan in Chamrajpet. 

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar directed the state government and the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf (Wakf Board) to use the property only as a playground and for offering prayers on Eid al Fitr and Eid al Adha.

The Wakf Board has moved the High Court challenging the order dated 6-08-2022 holding that the land belongs to the Revenue Department.

“The parties are directed to maintain a status quo in respect of the property and that said property shall be utilised only for the purpose of playground and Muslim community is permitted to use for prayers on Ramzan and Bakrid respectively and not for offering prayers on any other day,” Justice Hemant Chandangoudar said.

News Network
September 1,2022

kshemavana.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated a wellness centre 'Kshemavana' of the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS) at Nelamangala on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

Adityanath also interacted with the head of the institution 'Dharmadhikari' Veerendra Heggade, who is also a Rajya Sabha member. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was among those present on the occasion. 

The wellness centre sprawled over 21 acres of land in Nelamangala, designed by the prominent architect, Mahesh Diophode and conceptualised by designer Ayush Kasliwal, can accommodate 400 guests and has 86 special rooms, 30 deluxe suites, 16 cottages, and 16 nests. Therapies include those from the centuries old ancient Indian healing sciences of Naturopathy and Yoga, and include even a three day course.

The most distinctive building, is the 'Kurma' (with a gigantic tortoise on top) designed for yoga, meditation, and a temperature-controlled pool for swimming. The 'Nandi' block has dining areas that offer different kinds of customized diet and over 25 therapy units.

Ksheamavana believes in five-pillars of well-being -- Mind-Body Medicine, Sleep Medicine, Nutritional Medicine, Energy Medicine, and Gut Health, said Dr Narendra Shetty, chief wellness officer. He added that there is a concept of concierge where a team of doctors -- yoga therapists and nutritionists -- will keep in touch with the persons for 21 days after they complete treatment at the centre.

"They will do online classes, consultations, provide food and nutritional guidelines and follow through with them. We develop a journal for 21 days which they fill up and share with their wellness concierge. By and large you won't do a three days' treatment. It takes 21 days to create a habit, hence we intend to hand hold you for 21 days," he told ToI.

He said that people from Bengaluru need something that is available to them on the weekends, and that was the purpose of coming closer to it. While the seven to 21 day courses in Dharmasthala and Mangalore cater to curative purpose, but here in Bengaluru we have four different categories -- preventive (minimum 3 days of stay) , curative (seven days) , rehab (minimum 10 days) and wellness retreat (three to nine days, including yoga for a minimum of five days).

Shreyas Kumar, director (projects) SDMES said the project of 21 acres is worth Rs 90 crore.

Shraddha Amith, told ToI, said the food produce is procured from local growers in Devanahalli, Mandya, among others but in the next phase we are planning to have a farm here. She added that most of their interns and doctors are their alumni.

Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari, Dharmasthala – President, SDME Society said the ambience is meant to make it attractive for people to stay here because there is no drugs or treatment given, no surgery done, hence we made it beautiful so people can stay for longer time.

He added that unwanted materials from the museum are converted to useful items here. He also said that Covid had caused a loss of time of one year and workers were not staying back, which caused a delay in the start of the wellness centre. He expects people from different parts of the country too to visit it.

The centre was launched on August 20, and officially started running from September 1, after the inaugural.

kshemavana2.jpg

