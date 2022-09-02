100 senior officers among 3K cops turn Mangaluru into a fortress as PM Modi’s event sees massive turnout

Mangaluru, Sept 2: A large number of students participated in official programme of PM Narendra Modi at Gold Finch City grounds, here as district administration has declared holiday to educational institutions on account of Ganapathy immersion processions.
PM Modi arrived at the international airport in the city to inaugurate various projects including those of NMPT and MRPL worth Rs 3,800 crore. He was welcomed by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
People in large numbers started arriving at the venue, as early as 9 am, even though the event was scheduled to start in the afternoon, wherein the PM is slated to lay the foundation stone for eight projects worth Rs 3,800 crore.
Most of the city buses remained off roads as they were used to ferry people to the venue. With public transport hit, the movement of people in most areas other than the venue was limited.
Nearly 100 senior police officers are in the city to ensure tight security during PM's visit. In addition to 2,000 policemen, platoons of Karnataka state reserve police, anti-naxal force, city armed reserve, district armed reserve, coastal security police, rapid action force, garuda force have been deployed. In total, about 3,000 personnel from different units are in the city.
The police security at the entrance gates prevented people from even carrying umbrellas. People were even asked to remove shoes during frisking at the entrance gate. A majority of the party workers reached the venue wearing saffron shawls and caps with BJP written on it. ASHA workers and students were also seen at the venue.
While MLAs had visited several houses asking people to attend the programme, BJP Yuva Morcha representatives had visited various colleges urging students to be present for the programme. Whenever a minister arrived, the public would start shouting ‘Modi Modi”.
