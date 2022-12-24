  1. Home
  2. 11-month-old boy dies after falling into the bucket in Kasargod

December 25, 2022

Kasaragod, Dec 24: An 11-month-old baby passed away after falling into a bucket full of water at Ambalathara Elane Mile in Kasaragod district. 

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Rameez, son of Abdul Jabbar and Razina couple. The tragedy occurred a day after the death of child’s grandmother.

The child who was playing inside the house enter the bathroom and fell into a bucket filled with water at around 8:30 am on Saturday.

His mother was reportedly cooking food at this time. After the child went missing, the family searched for it and found it in the bucket.

December 18,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 18: In order to ascertain the details of all properties in Mangaluru city, the urban development department has decided to conduct a drone survey, in addition to a door-to-door survey.

While the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has already conducted a drone survey in 20 wards of the city corporation, the government has plans to conduct a drone survey through an agency, in the remaining 40 wards. The data obtained through the drone survey will be matched with the details of the manual survey being conducted by the officials of the Mangaluru City Corporation. 

The survey will help the city corporation to simplify the online property tax payment system, under the Self-Assessment Scheme (SAS).

There are over two lakh properties, including around 5,000 apartments in the city limits. Though the online system of property tax payment was introduced on November 1, 2021, the database of properties in the city, available on the MCC website is incomplete.

MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that officials of the revenue section of the city corporation have been carrying out verification of properties randomly for the SAS, through door-to-door visits. “We have already built a mechanism to pool comprehensive data of all properties to be collected through drone survey in the city. The MSCL has conducted a drone survey in only 120sq km of the city, on a pilot basis. The survey of the MSCL is ready, and the same will be matched with the physical survey being conducted by the revenue officials. For the remaining 40 wards of the city corporation, the government has already invited tenders to conduct a drone survey,” he said.

“Along with the survey, the officials will also conduct door-to-door surveys. Once the drone survey starts, it may take a minimum of six months to complete the process, as the details need to be matched with that of the door-to-door survey. Before the commencement of next financial year, the survey is expected to be completed,” the commissioner said.

December 15,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 15: The department of public instruction has dropped the decision to conduct supplementary exams for class 5 and 8 students after the annual examinations.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the department announced introducing annual examinations for classes 5 and 8 and conducting supplementary for those who fail to secure minimum passing marks before promoting them to the next grade.

However, on Wednesday, the department issued a clarification dropping the supplementary exams and said only remedial teaching will be held at the school level to improve the learning outcomes.

December 16,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 16: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hit out at Congress bigwigs after one of them suspected BJP government’s hand behind recent cooker blast in Mangaluru. 

“I want to ask Congress - Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi - are you in favour of terrorists? Or, are you with patriots?” Bommai said, a day after Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar seemingly suggested that the Mangaluru cooker blast was orchestrated by the BJP government to divert attention away from the votegate scandal. 

At an interaction with reporters on Thursday, Shivakumar was referring to the November 19 cooker blast in Mangaluru when he said: “Who asked the director-general of police to declare that it was a terrorist act without investigation? Who is the terrorist? Was it an act of terrorism like in Mumbai, Delhi, Kashmir or Pulwama?” 

Shivakumar’s statement created a furore with the BJP pouncing on him. 

“This has been Congress’ policy - to support terrorists. When terrorists were hanged by the President, they criticised it. This is nothing but appeasement. It's an old trick to garner minority votes,” Bommai said, slamming Shivakumar. 

